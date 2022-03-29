Colorful introduces powerful RTX 3090 Ti GPUs for gamers and content creators

Colorful today revealed its lineup of GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards, launching with a trio of models under the Vulcan, Neptune, and NB EX Series. Each of the GPUs features Nvidia’s latest chipset, with stark differences in their build setup and features on offer.

Designed for the most demanding gamers, content creators and data scientists, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti features a record-breaking 10,752 CUDA cores, and boasts 78 RT-TFLOPs, 40 Shader-TFLOPs and 320 Tensor-TFLOPs of power. It's packed with 24GB of the fastest 21Gbps GDDR6X memory, providing 1TB/s of memory bandwidth.

Harnessing all of this power and performance, the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan adopts the new 16-pin power supply interface introduced with the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Series graphics cards. As seen with previous models in the Vulcan series, the iGame Display on the side can be flipped to stay visible even in vertical GPU mounting orientation to monitor system temperatures or even display custom artwork. The graphics card also sports addressable RGB lighting that can be customized and synchronized with the rest of the system via iGame Center app. To keep things cool, the GPU features a hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink.

The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Neptune meanwhile features advanced liquid cooling technology with its all-in-one liquid cooler. It features a 240mm radiator and a newly designed water block making it more compact than the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune. The two 120mm cooling fans also provide RGB lighting, and the 500mm cooling tubes use 360° rotatable fittings to allow easy installation and to support all mounting orientations. Despite its powerful performance it measures only 258mm in length, making it a great choice for smaller PC builds that don’t want to compromise on performance.

Lastly, the Colorful GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NB EX sports a much more nuanced red and black design, along with a triple-fan cooler featuring a combination of two 100mm and a 90mm central fan to keep things cool.

Pricing and availability for Colorful’s latest GPUs has yet to be announced.