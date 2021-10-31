Colorful debuts Intel Z690 iGame Motherboards

In line with Intel’s 12th generation CPU announcement, Colorful Technology Company Limited announced its new Intel Z690 Series motherboards this week. The new boards feature support for PCIe 5.0, unlocking support for the next-generation PCI Gen5 devices.

The Colorful iGame Z690 Ultra D5 will supports DDR5 memory, while the iGame Z690 Ultra supports DDR4 memory, offering build flexibility around Intel’s new CPU. The iGame Z690 Ultra D5 and iGame Z690 Ultra motherboards feature a new Ice Terrace Space 1.0 Heatsink, an enlarged heatsink solution that delivers efficient passive cooling to the PCH, along with two M.2 slots.

Colorful iGame Z690 Ultra D5 Specifications

Colorful iGame Z690 Ultra Specifications

Along with the release of the iGame Z690 Series motherboards, Colorful also revealed its new Battle-AX DDR5 Memory. It features a matte black heatspreader with red accents and is exclusively designed for the Intel 600 Series platform. The new memory modules have a starting frequency of DDR5-4800MHz and are available in 8GB and 16GB modules.

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced.