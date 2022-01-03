The best cheap Fitbit sales and deals for January 2022

We're rounding up all the latest cheap Fitbit sales in one handy guide so you can see today's best Fitbit deals on these excellent activity trackers. Right here, we're checking out each model individually to help you contrast and compare to find the best Fitbit price for you. You'll find a direct comparison of all the latest models just down below, as well as a few old favorites for good measure, too - so that you're getting the full picture so you can find the best Fitbit deal for you.

The competition in the fitness tracker world is ever-growing, which is good news for lower Fitbit prices as the brand has had to push hard to remain competitive. And, with each fresh iteration of its fitness trackers or smartwatches, we see further improvements, showing that corners aren't being cut to keep prices down either. New versions usually mean cheap Fitbit deals on older models, too, so there's always a bargain to be had somewhere.

Because there are quite a few Fitbit models available, and to help narrow your search, we've separated this article into sections for Fitbit's fitness tracker and smartwatch models. In a nutshell, the fitness trackers offer a more basic workout-orientated set of features at a lower price, while the smartwatches tend to branch more out into lifestyle and general wellbeing features.

If you're not sure which type of device is for you, we've got more info on the key differences in each section below, alongside a quick review and comparison on each model to help you decide which is the best Fitbit for you.

Today's best Fitbit deals

The best Fitbit deals

Fitbit's range of devices starts with its fitness trackers - lightweight devices that look to offer a more fitness-first set of features. With a more barebones approach generally comes a lower price tag, although there's still some wiggle room if you want to go for a more upmarket device that still has a smaller form factor. These devices are recommended if you're simply looking for the fitness basics and generally want to save yourself some cash overall.

The Fitbit Charge 5 was released in September of last year and is the company's most advanced activity tracker. The Charge 5 features GPS technology, heart rate and stress monitoring, an ECG sensor, and sleep and exercise tracking. The ultra-slim activity tracker also received an updated design, now featuring a curvier stainless steel case with a brighter AMOLED touchscreen that offers an always-on option.



The Charge 5 also packs advanced health features such as a daily stress management score and an insightful dashboard that tracks skin temperature, oxygen levels, and heart rate notifications that let you know when you have an irregular heart rhythm.

The Fitbit Charge 4 may look similar to its predecessor, but this brand new fitness tracker offers an abundance of new features that set it apart - all at a similar price tag to previous models. NFC is now available in every Charge 4 for contactless payment, and built-in GPS allows you to leave your phone at home when using map features to work out.

Fancy some tunes while you're out and about? The Fitbit Charge 4 brought Spotify support to the Charge range, and if you need something to keep you motivated, the brand new Active Zone Minutes smart points system makes tracking and goal-setting even easier. This is a fantastic fitness tracker, coming it at an equally excellent price considering all the extra goodies you're getting.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is the latest iteration of the companies more stripped-down, fitness-focused flagship product. It lands smack bang middle between the more premium Charge 4 (above), and the now older Inspire and Ace models - both in features and in price. The design has changed a little to be rounder, and the battery life has been doubled to a hefty 10-days, although it's essentially still business as usual here - a small fitness tracker with a plethora of goal-based exercises.

This new generation brings new key features such as a proper heart-rate monitor, previously only seen on the HR model, and the Active Zone Minutes tracker that was previously exclusive to the Charge 4. Aside from that, it's still very much stripped-down affair as you'll be forgoing the fancier features such in-built GPS, altimeter, and Spotify support, meaning this is very much a workout focused tracker as opposed to a more versatile lifestyle solution. That said, if you're all business, the Inspire 2 has got everything you'll need for your workouts on a budget.

Fitbit Inspire HR The first Inspire model to have HRM Screen: OLED touchscreen | Heart rate monitor: Yes | Waterproof: Yes | Compatibility: Android, iOS, Windows | Battery: 5 days | Release date: February 2019 Includes a heart-rate monitor Improved over the Alta HR Now superseded by the 2

The Fitbit Inspire HR, which is essentially an "Inspire 1.5", was the first budget fitness tracker from Fitbit to include the now common heart-rate monitoring as well as an oh-so-slightly bigger screen over the first generation. At the time, it was a pretty substantial upgrade and very much worth the extra $20 / £20 upcharge it asked for.

However, with the launch of the newer Inspire 2 (above), the Inspire HR is a bit of an odd-one-out right now, being essentially superseded in features by the Inspire 2 but going for the same price. It's not quite discontinued yet, but we expect it will be phased out pretty soon - which is good news if you're looking to snag a bargain as retailers could be dropping prices rather soon.

Fitbit Inspire Older, but still a great choice on a budget Screen: OLED touchscreen | Heart rate monitor: No | Waterproof: Yes | Compatibility: Android, iOS, Windows | Battery: 5 days | Release date: February 2019 AED 364.97 View Deal at Amazon AED 406.72 View Deal at Amazon Very cheap Includes a touchscreen Waterproof Only 5-day battery life

The first-generation Fitbit Inspire is definitely getting long in the tooth now, but if you're looking for the bare essentials, it's still a great choice - especially since it can be picked up for as low as $49 / £49 right now.

The Inspire is water-resistant, has a rather basic, but functional set of activity and sleep tracking features, plus 5-days of battery life, which can't quite match the second gen's 2-days, but it's still pretty good. Again, like the HR model, there's no GPS, altimeter, or music-playback support here, but if you were looking to kickstart your fitness routine on a budget, the first-gen Inspire is still a winner.

The Fitbit Ace 2 is a great budget option if you're looking for a kid-friendly tracker. There's extra protection around the screen to better protect against bumps and scratches. The Ace 2 can be worn while swimming too as the water-resistance has been improved. You're still getting a bunch of child-friendly versions of the tracking apps and incentives to keep active. Separate kid or parent view modes allow you to have a deeper dive on the stats to track activities if you want too.

The colorful and chunky designs might not be for everyone though and depending on how old (and clumsy!) your child is, it might be worth opting for the more feature-rich and more mature stylings of the Fitbit Inspire (mentioned earlier on this page), which is the same price at most retailers.

At the time of its release, the Fitbit Charge 3 marked a significant improvement over the Charge 2 with its proper touch-screen and inclusion of GPS. Those hallmarks have stayed with the Charge 4, however, the new generation has again significantly improved over the 3 with the inclusion of Spotify support and Active zone tracker. If you can pick up the Charge 3 at a significantly reduced price, however, it's still a great option when compared to something more basic like the Inspire 2. That said, under most circumstances, go for the Charge 4 instead if budget will allow.

Cheap Fitbit deals on smartwatch models

Fitbit's smartwatch models resemble more traditional offerings from the likes of Apple and Samsung although they're very much still fitness-focused devices overall. Generally speaking, you're getting that more readable display here, plus generally better app support from things like Amazon Alexa and Spotify. Fitbit has also recently included a more holistic set of wellness features specifically on the Fitbit Sense - which can measure your stress levels. As expected, Fitbit's smartwatches tend to come with a higher price tag than the more basic fitness tracker models, although that upcharge is definitely worth it if you plan to use your device for more than simply fitness.

The Fitbit Sense aims to bring the fitness tracker to wider markets not only concerned with onboard coacking or their VO2 Max measurement. Instead, the newest Fitbit to hit the market aims to offer a more holistic picture of your physical and mental health while still offering a range of fitness tracking and relaxation features in order to help you improve your lifestyle.

That investment in emotional wellbeing is still a rare sight in smartwatches so far, so the Fitbit Sense's stress tracking and mindfulness tools are certainly a plus. Just watch out because you'll need a Fitbit Premium subscription to make full use of relaxation coaching.

The new Fitbit doesn't sleep on fitness tracking features, however, and you'll find an impressive range of watch modes and stats displayed on the AMOLED display. Add that dedication to mind and body with all the premium smart features you'd expect from a high end fitness tracker and you've got an all-in-one package that looks set to impress when it launches on September 25. That does come at a cost, however, and at launch you'll find the Fitbit Sense available for $329 / £299 / AU$499.95 - the highest price ever put on a Fitbit to date.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is the companies latest 'mass-appeal' smartwatch - a fantastic device that not only comes with all that fitness and sleep tracking features, but some excellent new features that make it very much an all-around upgrade to the now older Versa 2. This is currently the most popular Fitbit device on the market and a good one to go for if you're looking for a feature-laden fitness-focused smartwatch but nothing too outrageously priced.

GPS is now a standard on the 3, as is the inclusion of the new Active Zone Minutes feature and Spotify support. You're also getting an upgraded heart-rate sensor while retaining all the excellent features from last-gen - such as the inclusion of Amazon Alexa. Subsequently, if you're looking for a mid-range device that will handle a few lifestyle features as well as fitness, this is currently the best option - especially if it's going for the same price as the Versa 2.

Fitbit Versa 2 A great smartwatch, but only at a discount Display: AMOLED touchscreen | Heart rate monitor: Yes | Waterproof: Yes | Activity tracking: Yes | GPS: No, only connected | Battery life: 5 days | Compatibility: Android/iOS/Windows | Release date: August 2019 AED 661.25 View Deal at Amazon AED 788.27 View Deal at Amazon Faster than the first generation Fantastic display Built-in Alexa No GPS

The Fitbit Versa 2 was a great improvement over the original model, with much faster performance and the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, but now it's superseded and only a great buy if you can find it at a discount.

There's no GPS here, or Spotify support, although you're of course still getting over 20 fitness and sleep tracking apps and a heart-rate monitor. Make no mistake about it, the Versa 2 is still a very serviceable fitness device though, and still a good buy if you're not too fussed about the third generation's new features - especially if you can find it at a discount.

If you're on the hunt for the very cheapest Fitbit smartwatch available, the slightly older FitBit Versa Lite is still a good option right now. Essentially a stripped-down version of the Versa 2, the Lite features the same design, a great screen, but forgos GPS and a few of the more advanced fitness tracking features (plus no local music storage).

A year ago, the Versa Lite wasn't such a great buy since it's pricing generally wasn't too much lower than the Versa 2. However, now the prices have fallen somewhat and the Versa itself has been superseded by the Versa 3, the Versa Lite is actually a much better value proposition. Yes, it's pretty barebones, but if you want a smartwatch form factor as opposed to the more band-like trackers, it's quite a good option if you're really on a budget.

At release, the original Fitbit Versa's feature set wasn't quite on par as that of its bigger brother the Fitbit Ionic, but it was a fantastic departure into a much lighter design overall - with a friendlier price point to match. With two new subsequent generations, this now much older mid-range device can be picked up with a significant discount, although you'll be forgoing most of those new features - such as GPS, Amazon Alexa, and Spotify support.

That said, you're still getting a heart-rate sensor, great modern design, and a very good display that's capable of a high level of brightness. If you can pick this one up for a cheaper price than the Versa Lite, it's still a very good option.

The Fitbit Ionic marked Fitbit's move deeper into smartwatch territory. It combines the best Fitbit goal-tracking software with all of the major features of a smartwatch, and it's a little cheaper than an Apple Watch. Plus, it works with both iOS and Android.

The built-in GPS technology also means you don't have to take your smartphone out with you to track a route on a run either. You can also upload music to the device and pair it with some wireless headphones for tunes on the go.

Didn't find a Fitbit sale or price to your liking? If you're looking for viable alternatives, we recommend checking out the latest Garmin fitness tracker deals or the best Apple Watch deals and sales, which offer excellent rival devices to the likes of Fitbit.