The best cheap Apple Watch sales and deals in January 2022

If you're looking for the best cheap Apple Watch sales, then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best deals available online, which include everything from the affordable Apple Watch Series 3 to the all-new Apple Watch 6. Our guide will not only find you the best Apple Watch deals, but we'll also help you decide which smartwatch is best for you.



Thanks to the upcoming release of the Apple Watch 7, it's never been a better time to find incredible Apple Watch deals on every model available. The Apple Watch 6 and SE were released in 2020, and since then, we've seen fantastic discounts on the smartwatches thanks to big holiday sales like the upcoming Black Friday deals event. Last year's Apple Watch release means you'll also be able to score record-low prices on older models, including the Apple Watch 3 and the hard-to-find Apple Watch 5.



You'll find today's best Apple Watch deals below, comparing prices for every model, including the Apple Watch 6, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch 5, and the Apple Watch Series 3, and the best Apple Watch 7 deals.

The all-new Apple Watch 7 was unveiled in October of this year and includes a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.

The latest Apple Watch, the Series 6, debuted in September of 2020 with an introductory price of $399 / £379 - the same baseline costs as the 2019 Series 5.

The feature-rich Apple Watch 6 comes with a few key upgrades over last year's Series 5 - namely a new blood oxygen monitor (with accompanying app) and a brand new S6 dual-core processor, which Apple claims is 20% faster than last year's model. Aside from these key upgrades, the always-on display is back, but it's been drastically improved with some neat new controls for notifications, allowing you to interact without fully waking up the watch.



You're also getting the latest watchOS 7 as standard with both of the new Apple Watches, which is bringing a few new fitness features, and a unique family sharing app that allows activities to be tracked across groups.



The Apple Watch SE is the other release from Apple last year as a more affordable alternative to the Series 6, coming in at a starting price of $279 / £269.

New key features include the latest watchOS 7, which will enable this device to access many of the new upgrades the more expensive Series 6 is rocking, but at a more affordable price point. Internally you're also getting the same altimeter, gyroscope, and accelerometer as the Series 6 - enough for all the main fitness apps, but you're missing out on the brand new blood oxygen monitor.

All in all, this watch is definitely more stripped down than the fancier Series 6, but considering you're getting roughly the same amount of power on tap as the Series 5 at a lower price point and the new watchOS 7 - it's excellent value and one of our favorite Apple Watch deals.



Apple Watch 5 deals Rare discounts on an excellent smartwatch OS: watchOS 6 | Compatibility: iOS | Display: 40mm and 44mm OLED | Processor: S5 dual-core | Onboard storage: 32GB | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS Always-on retina display Made of 100% recycled aluminum New location features

The Apple Watch 5 was released in 2019 with a starting price of $399 / £399 / AU$649 for the 40mm size and cost $429 / £429 / AU$699 for the larger 44mm size.



The Series 5 smartwatch now features an Always-on Retina display - fixing one of the users' biggest frustrations with the previous models. The dimmed display will now display your current watch face at all times, lighting up when the watch detects the same wrist motion that would previously trigger the screen to wake. It also includes new location features like a built-in compass and an updated Map app.

On release, many users started reporting a decrease in battery life quality in the Series 5, an issue that didn't seem to improve by switching off the always-on display. This has since been resolved with the release of watchOS 6.1, suggesting that the battery-saving features of the always-on display weren't the issue at fault.

Thanks to the Apple Watch 6 and SE release, it's difficult to find Apple Watch deals on the Series 5, so if you see the smartwatch on sale, then we recommend taking advantage before it's too late.

Apple Watch 3 deals A great watch at a lower price OS: watchOS 6 | Compatibility: iOS | Display: 1.65" OLED | Processor: S3 dual-core | Onboard storage: 8GB | Battery: 18 hours | Charging method: Wireless | IP rating: IPX7 | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS Cellular AED 738 View Deal at Amazon AED 849 View Deal at Amazon Altimeter Cellular options Music streaming with cellular Good value for money LTE isn't good value Battery life needs to be longer

While the Apple Watch 3 was released back in 2017, it still remains a top-tier device in terms of fitness and longevity, with run and cycle tracking onboard and a water-resistant casing for swimming, plus the heart rate monitor on the underside. And the LTE version comes with cellular connectivity so you can use it independently from your phone.

You will be losing some of the design benefits of the newer models by opting for this cheaper Apple Watch price. The smaller screen and case size doesn't hold you back, but there's a much nicer option on the market with the latest chassis designs. The watch itself is slightly thicker and runs on an older processor that won't have you blitzing through apps quite as quickly.

Nevertheless, the Apple Watch 3 still stands as a strong smartwatch solution, especially if you're looking for something cheaper to use for fitness or music only. It's far more affordable than the later models while still offering the latest software, and, thanks to Apple's continued support, it's generally found at most retailers. Essentially, Apple Watch deals will center around this essential feature set that offers amazing value for money.

Apple Watch deals: is the price worth it?

Apple's hardware often comes with a high price tag, and the Apple Watch doesn't fall far from the tree. That said, if you're looking for a smartwatch to work with your iPhone no other brand comes close to offering the functionality of Apple's own timepiece. While the Apple Watch price is still higher than many other brands, you're paying for integration with a massive number of apps you're already using on your iPhone. Plus, with all the Apple Watch deals happening and the recent software updates to older models, you can easily grab a great bargain.

Apple Watch band/strap deals Bands are not one-size-fits-all-budgets Wide variety of sizes, colors and prices Incredibly easy to slide onto your Watch Can't use normal watch straps Official Apple Watch bands are pricey

Your Apple Watch literally isn’t complete without the best deals on Apple Watch bands. They make the geeky smartwatch stylish enough to show off to late adopters.

In fact, you’re going to want multiple cheap Apple Watch straps simply because more elegant bands are far from ideal for the gym. Vice versa, Sport Bands don’t cut it at the fancy dinner table.

Everyday in the news, we see new cheap Apple Watch bands trying to become the de facto alternative to the more expensive, official Apple Watch bands, and they’re usually just as good. Trust us, buying a trio of third-party, lookalike Apple Watch bands for the price of one official strap is a relief after paying so much for the smartwatch itself.

