Camera rumors 2021: the biggest and best camera rumors around

Although the pandemic has thrown many industries into crisis, there's still plenty of cameras making their way onto the market - especially it seems of late at the high/pro end of the scale. The latest rumors suggest that the market isn't slowing down any time soon, and we could be in store for even more releases before the year is through.

Recent headlines have been dominated by those pro-level models such as the Sony A1, Canon EOS R3 and the development announcement of the Nikon Z9. We might therefore reasonably expect to see some upgrades to those lower down the scale sitting in the mid-tier or entry-level ranges. More affordable options will be good news for the average consumer who doesn't have thousands to fritter away on the latest high-end model.

Before the end of the year, we might reasonably expect to see some more travel-friendly/cheaper APS-C mirrorless options, as well as some full-frame cameras too.

Although the DSLR is far from dead, it feels reasonably unlikely that we'll be seeing any new ones making their way onto the market before the holiday season, with manufacturers tending to use this time to purge their old stock before making new announcements.

So with all that in mind, you might be wondering what the latest camera rumors we've heard this year are... you might be also be thinking about how the pandemic and other global problems might have affected release and availability schedules. This round-up aims to bring all of the latest camera rumors in one place, using our extensive knowledge of typical release schedules, as well as scouring the web for the latest rumors, insights and leaks, we'll bring you all the latest camera gossip you could ever need.

Camera rumors 2021

Canon rumors 202 1 Canon's super high-end Canon EOS R3 includes a dazzling array of specs. We might see a distilling of some of those top-line features into more affordable bodies as the year goes on.

Nikon rumors 202 1 Nikon's most recent announcement was the Nikon Zfc, a retro-styled version of its beginner-friendly Z50 model. We've also had a development announcement of the Z9, but as of yet, the full and final specs are yet to appear.



Sony rumors 202 1 This year we've been treated to the Sony A1, but for us mere mortals with more realistic budgets, we're still waiting on a number of key releases. That includes an update to the all-rounder A7 III, presumably called the A7 IV.

Fujifilm rumors 202 1 The big exciting Fujifilm announcement of 2021 is the super-affordable (by medium format terms) GFX 50S II. There's the possibility that we might also be treated to the X-H2, an APS-C top-liner sooner rather than later, too.

Panasonic rumors 2021 Panasonic announced the GH5 II earlier in the year, as well as its development announcement of the GH6. The latter is yet to materialize just yet, but is surely just around the corner.