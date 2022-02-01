Burkina Faso vs Senegal live stream: watch AFCON 2021 semi-finals online from anywhere for free

This first semi-final of AFCON 2021 pits a superstar-laden Senegal side against their high-flying West African rivals. Here's how to watch a Burkina Faso vs Senegal live stream online and on TV, no matter where you are in the world.

Burkina Faso vs Senegal is FREE on iPlayer (may require a VPN)

Burkina Faso vs Senegal live stream Date: Wednesday February 2 Kick-off time: 7pm GMT / 2pm EST / 10am PST / 5am AEDT Venue: Japoma Stadium, Douala, Cameroon FREE Live stream: BBC Three /BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Burkina Faso's shock win over Tunisia in the quarter finals, thanks to Dango Ouattara's first half injury time strike, underlined how much they have improved over the course of the tournament following their opening match defeat to host's Cameroon.

They nevertheless remain a major outside bet to lift the Cup of Nations trophy on Sunday, and will have to do without Ouattara after his somewhat harsh late red card last time out.

Tournament favorites Senegal meanwhile overcame Equatorial Guinea to set up this last four clash, with Premier League stars Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr both on target in the 3-1 win. Key man Sadio Mane was once again instrumental in the victory for the Lions of Teranga, and the Liverpool star may well be the difference between the two sides here today.

Read on for all the details on how to watch a Burkina Faso vs Senegal live stream online for free wherever you are.

Burkina Faso vs Senegal FREE live stream

Burkina Faso vs Senegal free-to-air in the UK, available to watch on both the newly relaunched BBC 3 and online on BBC iPlayer. You can also watch the game on the BBC Sports website. Coverage starts on all platforms bang on kick-off at 7pm GMT. Not in the UK for AFCON 2021? No worries - residents of the country can download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

Watch Burkina Faso vs Senegal from anywhere

If you're abroad at any point during the AFCON, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream Burkina Faso vs Senegal from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, e.g 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's BBC iPlayer for UK.

AUS: FREE Burkina Faso vs Senegal live stream

You can watch a Burkina Faso vs Senegal free live stream in Australia by using the 14-day FREE trial of streaming service Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports will stream all of the AFCON matches and a huge amount of sports from all over the world besides. To find the AFCON games, you'll need to scroll down to 'live channels' on the home page, then click on the beIN Sports channels to watch it. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, and want to watch Burkina Faso vs Senegal while outside Australia simply use a VPN to tune in as normal Kick off for Burkina Faso vs Senegal Down Under is at 5am AEDT.

US: how to watch an Burkina Faso vs Senegal live stream

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports is the exclusive broadcaster of AFCON 2021 in the US and will be showing this semi-final showdown live. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream the action via the beIN Sports Connect app. Kick-off for Burkina Faso vs Senegal in the States is at 2pm EST / 11am PST. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch beIN Sports without cable

If you don't have the channel on cable, don't worry. A great alternative option is cord-cutting streaming service Sling TV. If you already have Sling, you can add beIN Sports for an extra $5 per month. If you don't, you can currently try out Sling for free for 3 days to see if you like it. It's a good service and well worth a go.

Another costlier (but more thorough) option is a FuboTV plan. The FuboTV cost of its standard plan is $64.99 a month for access to more than 110 channels - including nearly all the sports networks you could ask for. But test it out for free first with a FuboTV FREE trial.

CAN: how to watch Burkina Faso vs Senegal