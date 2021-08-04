BookMyShow expands to allow users to book tickets to UAE cinemas and local attractions

Online ticket platform BookMyShow today announced that it has formed a landmark partnership with regional operators Roxy Cinemas, Novo Cinemas and Cinepolis. The partnership now allows visitors to BookMyShow to purchase cinema tickets across a variety of movies and locations in the UAE - all in one place.

In addition, a further collaboration with Prio Hub will see ticket options to more than 250 leading regional attractions being added to the platform.

“Having built a reputation for delivering a wide range of entertainment choices since launching in the region in 2019, the introduction of movie and attraction tickets to the platform affirms our intent to establish a one-stop shop for multi-faceted consumer entertainment experiences across the Gulf,” said Lawrence Harradine, Lead – Business, Middle East, BookMyShow UAE.

“This move aligns with BookMyShow’s ongoing expansion strategy and extends our appeal to dozens of new consumer demographic verticals. In leveraging decades of technical and operational experience amassed by our India operation, we are very excited to roll-out a greater pool of entertainment options at the click of a button to our growing regional customer base.”

UAE residents and visitors alike can now use BookMyShow to book a range of leisure and entertainment activities, including the latest blockbuster movies, swimming with dolphins at Atlantis – The Palm, skiing in the summer, traditional Emirati culture experiences, as well as live performance by some of the biggest global superstars.

To mark the launch of the new movie ticketing services in the UAE, BookMyShow, in partnership with Roxy Cinemas, Novo Cinemas, and Cinepolis, is offering buy-one-get-one-free tickets every Wednesday as part of ‘BMS Wednesdays’. Customers can view show timings across all cinemas and book tickets directly through the BMS website with the promo code ‘MOVIES’ to receive one free ticket with the purchase of another.

In addition, BookMyShow has also collaborated with Insurancemarket.ae to offer all users a 15 per cent discount on tickets for attractions and experiences, while Noon will offer a similar discount to their VIP members exclusively. All EmiratesNBD card holders will be applicable to a 15 per cent discount on both movies and attractions. The global ticketing company is also in talks with further collaborations that are in the pipeline with renowned brands.

Analysis: Is this an easier way to book tickets?

It’s pretty straightforward to book things on BookMyShow – the site offers you a carousel of playing movies, events, and recent attractions, so its fairly easy to home in on what you’re interested in. For movies, it’s good that you can simply select a film and see exactly at which cinema it’s playing as well as seating availability per ticket category.

Attractions are another big help, as sometimes it can be a bit tricky to navigate through pages of a site to find the actual attraction you’re interested in visiting. Pricing is pretty much on par with what you would pay otherwise, so it’s good that you’re not paying extra for using BookMyShow’s services.

We think that as a starting point, the site offers an easier way to grab your cinema or attraction tickets, but you’ll have to keep in mind that you’ll possibly be forgoing special offers being offered by particular cinemas or credit card companies.