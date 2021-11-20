Bling up your GPU with this RTX 3060Ti kit

Tired of boring, basic, all-black GPUs? Wants something fancier in your PC case? Then this GPU kit from Colorful may be just what you need. Colorful announced a new iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series graphics cards which allows customization with your own unique designs. The graphics card comes with two backplates which uses a magnetic locking mechanism for easy disassembly and customization.

The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series graphics cards feature a mixture of purple and green shades in gradient color, along with dual-axial fans with an air duct design that allows airflow to pass through the heatsink to improve heat dissipation and airflow inside the chassis.

(Image credit: Colorful)

The GPU comes with two backplates – a brushed aluminum silver backplate and a blank aluminum backplate in white finish. Out of the box, the iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series comes with a pair of Vultune style decal stickers

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series graphics card also has an ARGB strip surrounding the shroud for wide-coverage ARGB illumination. The addressable RGB lighting is fully customizable using the iGame Center app.

Specifications and availability

(Image credit: Colorful)

Pricing and availability will be announced in the future.