Bling up your GPU with this RTX 3060Ti kit

By

If you’re looking for a different GPU for your PC, this latest kit from Colorful might just be for you.

(Image credit: Colorful)

Tired of boring, basic, all-black GPUs? Wants something fancier in your PC case? Then this GPU kit from Colorful may be just what you need. Colorful announced a new iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series graphics cards which allows customization with your own unique designs. The graphics card comes with two backplates which uses a magnetic locking mechanism for easy disassembly and customization.

The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series graphics cards feature a mixture of purple and green shades in gradient color, along with dual-axial fans with an air duct design that allows airflow to pass through the heatsink to improve heat dissipation and airflow inside the chassis.

(Image credit: Colorful)

The GPU comes with two backplates – a brushed aluminum silver backplate and a blank aluminum backplate in white finish. Out of the box, the iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series comes with a pair of Vultune style decal stickers

The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series graphics card also has an ARGB strip surrounding the shroud for wide-coverage ARGB illumination. The addressable RGB lighting is fully customizable using the iGame Center app.

Specifications and availability

(Image credit: Colorful)

Pricing and availability will be announced in the future.

Nick Rego
Nick Rego

A former IT & Marketing Manager turned full time Editor, Nick enjoys reviewing PC components, 3D Printers, projectors, and anything shiny and expensive. He can also be found baking up a storm in the kitchen, which we are more than happy to encourage.
