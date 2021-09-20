Best Xiaomi phones in Oman for 2021: these are the top Mi, Redmi, Poco and Black Shark devices

This list of the best Xiaomi phones has been selected from the company's wide array of smartphones - the tech giant has several sub-brands, all with multiple lines of phones, and it means it's hard to work out the best device for you.
Now that Xiaomi is the second-biggest smartphone company in the world, you might be wanting to try out one of its phones. The company is best known for its competitively-priced mid-ranged phones, but it actually has a huge array of handsets.
Xiaomi markets its phones under many sub-brands including its flagship Mi, budget Redmi, mid-range Pocophone and gaming-focused Black Shark brands, and most of those have several lines of devices too. You don't need to worry about all of that too much, though, because instead of throwing the whole intimidating array of Xiaomi phones at you, we've picked the best.
The below choices hit a range of price tags from low-end to super-pricey, with options for you if you like top-spec cameras, quick charging, long-lasting batteries or more. WIth four different brands under its wing, you can rest assured Xiaomi has something for you.
The most recent phone on this list is the Xiaomi 11T Pro, launched in September 2021 as a budget take on the Xiaomi Mi 11, the company's annual flagship launched at the beginning of the year. Some time soon we'll hopefully see the Xiaomi 12 and maybe the Xiaomi Mi Note 11 too, to further shake up the roster.
The firm might be a relative newcomer to the field but Xiaomi phones often have impressive specs and features, with prices lower than you'd expect. If you're looking for great value for money, Xiaomi is a great pick over handsets from Apple, Samsung and Huawei, providing you do your research.
As always, we're updating this list regularly to keep up to date with all the latest Xiaomi developments. 2021 is wrapping up but 2022 promises to be as busy as ever. For now, check out our ranking of the best Xiaomi phones that you can buy right now.
The best Xiaomi phones of 2021 at a glance
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Xiaomi Poco F3
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Black Shark 3
- Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
The best Xiaomi phones
The Xiaomi Mi 11 is the company's flagship for 2021, showcasing new camera modes, screen technologies and rear camera designs at a premium-phone price tag.
We gave the phone a glowing review, praising, in particular, its macro photography mode (using a bespoke rear lens), its great-looking screen with a high resolution and refresh rate, and the processing power provided by its top-end chipset.
While this phone represents the best tech Xiaomi has right now, its cost might put some people off it - despite that, if you're looking for a great smartphone from the company, it should be the first one you consider.
Read our full Xiaomi Mi 11 review
The Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is a surprising phone mainly because it is one. This phone has really impressive specs for a handset at its price.
The device has loads of processing power, a really long-lasting battery, and a 120Hz screen all for a really low price. If you pick this device up you're certainly getting more than you paid for, in the best possible way.
Sure, there are some quirks not everyone will like - the phone is really big, and the cameras don't match same-price competitors. But this is still a worthy buy, that's the best budget phone right now.
Read our full Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC review
If you're looking for the best phone from Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi, the Note 10 Pro is that phone. It has top specs and a low price, making it a solid buy.
The phone has a super-high-res 108MP main camera, a big and bold 120Hz screen and a massive 5,020mAh battery - as cheap phones go, it's a star.
Sure, there are a few things you miss out on with the Note 10 Pro - there's no 5G here, mainly - but if you don't need that, the phone is all you need.
Read our full Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
The Xiaomi Mi 10T series were late-2020 additions to the Mi 10 phones, and the Mi 10T Pro is the top of that new squad, which sits above the Mi 10 but below the Mi 10T Pro. Ironically, this order goes the other way in our best Xiaomi phones round-up.
The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is great as a cut-price flagship - it has the same main camera, software and processing power but has a lower quality design and display to balance the books and keep the cost low.
There are a few great additions to this phone that are absent in the Mi 10 series though like a really useful side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 144Hz display and an absolutely huge camera bump.
Read our full Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro review
Xiaomi's Pocophone sub-brand became very prolific between 2020 and 2021, and the Poco F3 is part of the third generation of devices.
The phone is a display and performance champion, making it great for streaming, gaming and scrolling through social media.
As a low-cost phone there are things you're missing out on - the cameras aren't great, and there's no wireless charging, but not everyone needs those things.
Read our full Xiaomi Poco F3 review
The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 took our top spot in this list for a long time. It never saw a successor, though, and it's very hard to find in stores now, so it's harder to recommend.
Looking at the specs list and images, you'd be forgiven for thinking this phone was a top-end flagship phone, with a curved screen, 108MP main camera and huge battery pack. But then look down to the price and you see a phone that's a third of the price of the biggest and best phones out there right now.
Sure, there are a few weaknesses that stopped us giving this phone a perfect score, but it was a close call, and using the phone for a variety of purposes is a treat.
Read our full Xiaomi Mi Note 10 review
Since you're only seeing Xiaomi's 2021 super-phone, the Mi 11 Ultra, halfway through this list, you can probably tell it has a few issues.
The large camera bump really gets in the way, it costs a huge amount, and we found it had an overheating issue that affected performance.
Look past those issues, and you've got a fantastic phone - it charges incredibly quickly, it uses the top-end Snapdragon 888 chipset, the cameras are great, and the display looks amazing.
Read our full Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra review
If you're looking for a phone that's good for gaming, but don't want to splash out on a top-end device, you might find a Black Shark device great for you, and the Black Shark 3 is the third-gen phone from Xiaomi's gaming-focused subsidiary.
The Black Shark 3 has plenty of top-end specs like a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 5G connectivity, a big battery and a 90Hz refresh rate screen, but doesn't cost as much as many of its similarly-specced competitors. The phone has a great camera too, which is somewhat of a surprise.
Sure, this phone isn't for everyone, and if you're not an avid mobile gamer we wouldn't recommend it for you (not least because its design is certainly divisive), but if you're prone to a game of PUBG Mobile, Fornite or Call of Duty: Mobile, you should definitely consider it.
Read our full Xiaomi Black Shark 3 review
There are plenty of Pocophone smartphones on the market right now, and the Poco X3 Pro is one of them. It's a Pro version of the NFC model, listed near the top of this article.
The handset has the same issues other Poco devices do - there's no 5G, its cameras are iffy, and it's a pretty bulky phone. But it's still a good device for its price.
There's a great processor at play here, the screen looks good and has a top refresh rate, and the battery will survive hours of gaming.
So if you're looking for a decent gaming or streaming phone this is a good option - it's cheaper than the Poco F3 higher in this list too.
Read our full Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Two years after the original Pocophone F1 (which used to be on this list) Xiaomi unveiled the Poco F2 Pro.
This phone has a pop-up selfie camera, a large unbroken screen, and some of the best processing power we've seen in a smartphone. It's also fairly good in the camera and battery departments.
So it's a pretty worthy phone in a lot of ways, but its size may put some off. It also lacks any cool or noteworthy features that its competitors have, which is why it isn't higher on this list.
Read our full Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro review
Previous best Xiaomi phones
The following phones previously sat on our list of the best Xiaomi phones, until being removed for one of various reasons:
- The Pocophone F1 sat at #8, then #9 on this list until newer phones superseded it.
- The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T briefly was #10 until newer phones pushed it off the list.
- The Xiaomi Mi 9T was #10 until the Poco F2 Pro kicked it off.
- When we updated this list in late 2020 the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, Black Shark 2 and Mi 9T Pro all got bumped off in favor of newer phones.
- This list was updated in early 2021 to add the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T, and as a result the Redmi Note 9S and Xiaomi Mi 9 were dropped. In addition, the Mi 10 and Mi Note 10 were dropped lower in the ranking due to age.
- Xiaomi's busy 2021 caused the Mi 11 Ultra, Poco F3, Poco X3 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro to hit this list in the middle of the year, and as a result the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro, had to go.