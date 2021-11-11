Best mesh Wi-Fi routers 2022: the best wireless mesh routers for large homes

Join the next generation of wireless technology with one of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers for your home or office. With one of these, you can get rid of dead spots in your property. Mesh router systems are also fantastic solutions for getting a large area covered or handling a network with a lot of devices connected to it. And, if your router is starting to show its age, upgrading is probably a better idea than just adding a Wi-Fi extender .

These routers are set apart by their unique setup. You don’t get a single router to connect your home or office to. You get a main unit with multiple satellite ones that you put up around your area of coverage for an even distribution for your network signal. So, instead of having dead spots or areas with weaker signal, you’ll have a robust one no matter where you are, making this ideal for those with a large space or an overcrowded network. After all, they’re also great if you have a large number of devices connected at once. Additionally, many of these mesh router systems support Wi-Fi 6 .

We’ve gathered our top picks of the best mesh systems here, starting with the Google Nest Wifi . We’ve carefully handpicked each of these so you know you’re getting a great router. There is no better way to upgrade your network. And, take a look at our price comparison tool so you can find the best deal while you’re at it.

The Google Nest Wifi combines Google Home and Wi-Fi in the same product. (Image credit: Google)

1. Google Nest Wifi Google Wifi and Home together at long last Specifications Speed: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz/5 GHz simultaneous dual-band Connectivity: Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports Features: Advanced security chip, Nest Wifi point with Google Assistant, privacy control Reasons to buy + Excellent design + Smart speaker(s) included + Even simpler controls Reasons to avoid - No major performance gains - Not worth replacing existing mesh

What’s better than the best mesh router? Well, a mesh router with a smart speaker, that’s what. Especially if you’re a smart home fiend, you will appreciate the pure genius of this upgrade in Google’s Wifi line. The Google Nest Wifi kicks things up a notch, taking Google Wifi’s incredible yet simple design and performance then merges it with the convenience of a smart speaker so you’ve got a two-in-one device in an even sleeker and more attractive package. And, if you’re tired of the color white, this one also comes in Mist and Sand colors. As far as the best mesh Wi-Fi routers go, the original Google Wifi is still the one to beat. This one just gives it that extra oomph.

The Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) is what to get if you want top-of-the-range performance for streaming video, gaming and other online activities. (Image credit: Asus)

2. Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8) Wi-Fi 6 meets mesh routers Specifications Speed: 802.11ax 4804Mbps down Connectivity: 2.5 Gigabit Wan, 3 x Gigabit LAN, Gigabit Wan, USB 3.1 Included mesh nodes: 2 Features: MU-MIMO, Traffic Analyzer, Adaptive QoS, AiProtection Pro Reasons to buy + Great Wi-Fi performance + Good security features Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Limited to two routers

With the Asus ZenWiFi AX (XT8), Asus has managed to introduce Wi-Fi 6 to that other cutting-edge tech in connectivity; mesh routers. While it is among the more expensive options out there and limits you to two mesh routers, the Asus ZenWifi AX offers blazing fast speeds as well as plenty of flexibility in its setup – such as the option to set up one or two networks using the 2.4 and 5GHz bands. With excellent security features to boot, this is a fantastic choice if you’re looking at the best mesh Wi-Fi systems.

Get the Netgear Orbi Pro WiFi 6 if you want superb WiFi performance over a remarkably large area even with the basic kit. (Image credit: Netgear)

3. Netgear Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Superb Wi-Fi performance Specifications Speed: 802.11b/g/n/ax 2.4GHz 2,400Mbps, 802.11a/n/ac/ax 5GHz 2,400Mbps, 802.11a/n/ac/ax 5GHz 1,200Mbps Connectivity: 1 x Gigabit or 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet WAN or LAN port, 2 x Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, Link Aggregation Mode4 optional; 2 x Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports Included mesh nodes: up to 4 Features: Insight App, 4 SSID wireless networks, up to 4X more devices than with WiFi 5 Reasons to buy + Easy to deploy + 6Gbps backhaul Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Hardly inconspicuous

Sprawling mansions and big companies have demanding network coverage needs that only the best mesh Wi-Fi systems can meet, which is why such routers as the Netgear Orbi Pro WiFi 6 exist. This is a powerful piece of kit, even at its most basic configuration, delivering superb Wi-Fi connection over a remarkably large area. If you want the most powerful mesh Wi-Fi, you’ve found it. However, it also comes at a lofty price that most households shouldn’t spend. Invest, but only if it makes technical sense.

Competitively priced, the Linksys Velop WiFi 6 AX4200 provides admirable performance and ease of use. (Image credit: Linksys)

Smart design and speedy performance Specifications Speed: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4 GHz/5 GHz Connectivity: 3 x Gigabit LAN, 1 x Gigabit WAN, 1 x USB 3.0 Features: 4x4 MU-MIMO, Next-Gen OFDMA Technology, Tri-Band Dynamic Backhaul Reasons to buy + Impressive Wi-Fi 6 performance + 4x Ethernet and 1x USB ports Reasons to avoid - Defaults to single, merged network

The Linksys Velop WiFi 6 AX4200 is proof that Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems can be affordable and accessible, giving big households on a budget an excellent option that still delivers admirable performance and ease of use. If you want to improve your home network’s speed and connectivity, this state of the art mesh system is an ideal solution. That’s especially if you’re ready to future-proof your network with Wi-Fi 6 technology. Those who aren’t as computer savvy will also appreciate that easy-to-use Linksys app.

The Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 is a fast, reliable mesh Wi-Fi system that's absolutely state-of-the-art. (Image credit: Netgear)

5. Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 Netgear brings Wi-Fi 6 to its Orbi mesh range Specifications Speed: WiFi 6 (IEEE 802.11ax) tri-band with 1x 2.4GHz (1200Mbps), 2x 5GHz (2400Mbps) Connectivity: 2.5Gbps WAN, 4x Gigabit Ethernet; satellite - 4x Gigabit Ethernet Features: Beamforming implicit and explicit for 2.4GHz/5GHz bands Reasons to buy + Excellent Wi-Fi range and speed + Simple set-up, and easy-to-use app Reasons to avoid - Seriously expensive - Little support for Wi-Fi 6 right now

If you’re ready to jump on the Wi-Fi 6 bandwagon, the Orbi WiFi 6 is your best bet when it comes to getting the best mesh Wi-Fi systems. It’s not by any means a casual purchase, with its steep price tag, but if you’re looking to upgrade to a faster and more reliable router to cover a massive space – like your countryside mansion, perhaps, or your crowded smart home – then this one’s absolutely worth the money. Plus, it’s easy and straightforward to setup, making it great for people who don’t have too much experience with Wi-Fi networks.

The Netgear Nighthawk MK83 delivers excellent connectivity. (Image credit: Netgear)

6. Netgear Nighthawk MK83 Fast, reliable Wi-Fi 6 mesh system Specifications Speed: Wi-Fi 6 (IEEE 802.11ax), tri-band 2.4GHz + 5GHz + 5GHz Connectivity: 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports (1WAN + 3LAN) on router, 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports satellite Features: Bitdefender VPN Reasons to buy + Strong performance on 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz bands + Covers areas up to 6,750 sq.ft Reasons to avoid - Nighthawk app is pretty basic

Although there are opportunities for improvement here – that Nighthawk app is disappointingly sparse and demands additional subscriptions for extra vital features – the Nighthawk MK83 still delivers excellent connectivity for two- to three-bedroom homes. It’s capable of covering 6,750 sq.ft with its three-piece kit and offers Wi-Fi 6 for more efficiently transmitting data to lots of devices all at the same time. This is just what you need for a multi-room, multi-device smart household, especially if you have some cash to spare.

The tri-band Orbi Whole Home AC1200 offers solid performance at a reasonable price. (Image credit: Netgear)

7. Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh WiFi System Fast, affordable, tri-band mesh Wi-Fi Specifications Speed: IEEE 802.11ac dual-band with 1x 2.4GHz (400Mbps), 1x 5GHz (866Mbps) Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet Features: Beamforming implicit and explicit for 2.4GHz/5GHz bands Reasons to buy + Affordable dual-band mesh Wi-Fi system + Good performance Reasons to avoid - Free parental controls are limited - Only one Ethernet port for wired connections

The tri-band Orbi Whole Home AC1200 offers solid performance at a reasonable price, and will be a good choice for most small and medium-size homes that need to improve their Wi-Fi coverage. It’s simple to set-up and use for newcomers, although Netgear’s decision to use Disney’s subscription-based Circle service for parental controls is discouraging, considering that rival routers and mesh systems have often provided better parental controls for free. The lack of Ethernet ports for wired connections as well as more advanced features in the Orbi app might turn off experienced users as well.

The TP-Link Deco M5 is an affordable way to spread Wi-Fi throughout your home.

8. TP-Link Deco M5 The affordable Wi-Fi Mesh option Specifications Speed: 802.11ac 5GHz down: 76.69 Mbps Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit ports per Deco M5 unit, 1 x USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 4.2 Included mesh nodes: 1-3 Features: Quad-core CPU, MU-MIMO ready, Router-based antivirus, Alexa compatibility Reasons to buy + Incredible value + Easy to configure Reasons to avoid - Slower than compeition

If you’re looking for a way to spread Wi-Fi throughout your home without having to spend a lot of dough, then look into the TP-Link Deco M5. It’s not as speedy as some of the other best mesh Wi-Fi routers on this list, but if you’re not too concerned about getting the maximum theoretical throughput, which you probably won’t be able to take full advantage of anyway, this shouldn’t be too much of an issue. Setup, similar to the other devices here, is a breeze, even if you’re not tech-savvy. The TP-Link Deco M5 is among the best wireless mesh routers for those who don’t want to get too technical.

The Ubiquiti Amplifi HD is one of the simplest routers we’ve ever set up.

9. Ubiquiti Amplifi HD Style backed by power Specifications Speed: 802.11AC 5GHz down: 74.1Mbps Connectivity: 1 x Gigabit WAN, 4 x Gigabit LAN Mesh nodes: 1 x router, 2 x nodes Features: Modular network coverage, modern design, LCD touchscreen Reasons to buy + Modern aesthetic + Extremely powerful Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you love Apple’s design philosophy, enjoy having attractive gadgets set up around your home and have more than enough extra money sitting around, then the Ubiquiti Amplifi HD is the perfect mesh router for you. You’ll find a lot to love with this device, especially if you live in a large house and can take advantage of the full power that this mesh Wi-Fi setup provides, as it’s capable of a very large amount of throughput. You might find that the value diminishes quite a bit when you live in a smaller space however, since there are more affordable alternatives on hand for small to medium homes. The Ubiquiti Amplifi HD may be pricey, but you’re paying for a piece of tech that both exudes style and a ton of substance. That’s more than enough to justify the price tag, making this a great addition to the best wireless mesh routers list.

The Linksys Velop is easy to configure and delivers great wireless speeds over a wide area.

Paying for simplicity Specifications Speed: 802.11ac 5GHz down: 117.46Mbps Connectivity: 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports per unit (1 WAN and 1 LAN port each) Included mesh nodes: 1-3 Features: Guided setup, Modular, Easy parental controls, Auto-fix Reasons to buy + Simple r + Simple setup Reasons to avoid - Expensive

While it’s expensive and not quite as powerful as the other Wi-Fi mesh routers on this list, there’s something to be said about the simplicity that the Linksys Velop offers. It might come with a heftier price than the competition, but the Velop will appeal to people who need to create a Wi-Fi network and want to avoid setting it up. More tech-savvy users will most likely look elsewhere – why spend money when you can do the work yourself for free? However, for most users, the Linksys Velop is among the best wireless mesh routers because of the convenience it offers from the start. It’s also completely modular, so you only have to pick up as many nodes as you actually need – one node will cover up to 2,000 square feet.

How we test mesh Wi-Fi routers

We test every mesh Wi-Fi router that lands on our desk before we can recommend it to you. Much like with any peripheral or device we test, we check everything from its design and features to its performance.

We take a look at its design, of course, because if you’re going to have several routers spread around your space, they should blend in with your home or office aesthetics. We also check its ports and any extra features it might have – like the ability to create a guest network and set up family controls – as well as ease of initial setup and use.

Then we move on to its performance. We check its range and strength of coverage as well as perform the Ookla speed test and our file download test, jotting down any information we collect. Naturally, we also test it against our everyday network usage to give you a glimpse on its real-world performance.

We then take everything we’ve learned and measure all that against its price tag to see if it’s a great value to consumers.