Best Windows laptop 2022: the top Windows 10 laptops money can buy

We handpicked the best Windows laptops 2022 has to offer, each of which we’ve tested and reviewed ourselves.

There’s a reason creatives and professionals gravitate towards the best Windows laptops just as much as casual users. That’s because these laptops provide a lot of performance and versatility. They have enough power – some even touting a powerful graphics card – to tackle just about any demanding task or project you can throw at them, as well as have the kind of features that will streamline your workflow.

So, while MacBooks certainly make for a compelling alternative for content creators, particularly the new M1-powered ones, Windows machines come with a versatility that can’t be beat. That flexibility comes from such useful features as a touchscreen display and a 2-in-1 design. Additionally, many fantastic Windows notebooks are more affordable, with manufacturers like Asus and Acer leading the way to better value. And, though you’ll find many of these portables running Windows 10 out of the box, upgrading to Windows 11 is free.

To help you find your next portable, we’ve gathered the best Windows laptops this year has to offer, whether you’re replacing one that’s getting long in the tooth or making the switch from another OS. No matter if you need a student laptop, or one for music production , productivity or programming , there’s something on this list that will suit you perfectly.

(Image credit: Dell)

1. Dell XPS 15 (2020) The ultimate laptop has arrived Specifications CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti RAM: 8GB – 64GB Screen: 15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit – 15.6" UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective 500-Nit Display Storage: 256GB – 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe OS: Windows 10 Home TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics View at Dell Reasons to buy + Amazing speakers + Beautiful display + Comfy keyboard Reasons to avoid - GTX 1650 Ti is a little weak

The Dell XPS 15 might just be incredible enough to tempt hardcore Mac users, and it’s easily the best Windows laptop 2022 has to offer. Combining staggering power in a stylish thin and light chassis, this laptop doesn’t hold back when it comes to internals and features that improve your computing experience overall. Among those amazing features are a gorgeous bright display with 500 nits of brightness, an extremely comfortable keyboard, impressive speakers, and a terrific trackpad. We’re not saying that this laptop is perfect, but our coveted 5 out of 5 rating should speak for itself.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15

(Image credit: Asus)

2. Asus Zephyrus G14 Leading AMD's charge to mobile dominance Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti — RTX 2060 RAM: Up to 32GB Screen: 14-inch Non-glare Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS-level panel, up to 120Hz – 14-inch Non-glare WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS-level panel, 60Hz Storage: 512GB / 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 OS: Windows 10 Home TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics Reasons to buy + Best battery life in a gaming laptop + Excellent performance + Thin and light Reasons to avoid - No webcam - Fans can get loud

The Asus Zephyrus G14 may be designed like a gaming laptop, but it’s proven itself a more than capable all-around laptop. Whether you are serious about your gaming or need a powerful laptop for productivity or content creation, this is the best Windows laptops to deliver incredible performance as well as an amazing battery life, a fast screen, and a thin and light chassis that makes it super portable. It’s not the cheapest option out there, but you have to pay a premium for quality. And, if you’re an AMD fan, you’ll certainly appreciate the processor under its hood.

Read the full review: Asus Zephyrus G14

(Image credit: HP)

3. HP Spectre x360 (2021) A brilliant update Specifications CPU: 11th-gen Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 – Iris Xe RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 13.3" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED touch – 13.3" diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED touch Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD – 2 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD OS: Windows 10 Home 64 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Gorgeous design + Excellent battery life + Great performance for day-to-day work Reasons to avoid - Fans can get noisy - Pricey

The flagship HP Spectre x360 (2021) is the newest in the flagship product line and continues the tradition of pairing elegance and premium design with the newest in specs for a 2-in-1 laptop that’s as much substance as it is style. Among the best Windows laptops from HP, it comes with the new 11th-gen Intel CPU and enough battery life to get you through a long day at work. While it does come with a price tag to match and its 2-in-1 factor can be bulky for those making use of its tablet mode, not to mention that it can get loud, it’s a stunning laptop with excellent performance.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360 (2021)

(Image credit: Alienware)

4. Alienware Area-51m The best Windows laptop for gaming Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 – i9-9900K Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 – 2080 RAM: 16GB – 64GB Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare IPS – 144Hz IPS Nvidia G-Sync Storage: 1TB SSHD – 2TB RAID0 SSDs + 1TB SSHD OS: Windows 10 Home Reasons to buy + Jaw-dropping performance levels + A great-looking gaming notebook + User upgradeable Reasons to avoid - Seriously pricey - Can get warm and loud

If you want the absolute best notebook for playing games on the go, then here it is – but be warned, this laptop will cause all but the very fattest of wallets to break into a sweat. Alienware’s Area-51m is a startlingly powerful gaming laptop that can be equipped with up to a 9th-gen eight-core Intel CPU and GeForce RTX 2080 graphics.

What’s more, it’s a beautifully made machine, with a superbly slick and clean design, and you can upgrade this gaming notebook going forward (the CPU and GPU can be replaced, which very often isn’t the case in modern laptops). In some ways, then, this is an investment in terms of future-proofing – but as we noted, it’s definitely an expensive outlay. However, it’s always been the case that if you want the best when it comes to gaming portables, you have to pay for the privilege. If you want the absolute best Windows laptop for gaming, this is it.

Read the full review: Alienware Area-51m

(Image credit: Lenovo)

5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 The perfect 2-in-1 Windows Laptop Specifications CPU: 11th generation Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel Xe Plus RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 14-inch, 1920 x 1200p, IPS touchscreen, 400 nit Storage: 1TB SSD OS: 256GB – 512GB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fantastic 16:10 display + Outstanding performance with excellent battery life Reasons to avoid - Rather plain design and lacking SD card slot

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 might be expensive but it’s well worth the price of entry. It’s a feature-rich 2-in-1 machine with a fantastic 16:10 screen, a garaged stylus, and a number of security-related add-ons. And, thanks to the latest generation Intel processors, Intel Xe graphics, and Evo certification, it’s a powerhouse as well. It might not be the most gorgeous portable out there and an SD card slot would have been appreciated, but the X1 is an otherwise stellar machine that will keep up with just about any user.

Read the full review: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6

(Image credit: Razer)

6. Razer Book 13 How ultraportables should be Specifications CPU: 11th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 13.4" 60Hz Full HD – 13.4" 60Hz UHD Touch Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD OS: Windows 10 Home 64 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics Reasons to buy + Snappy performance + Sleek design and ultra compact + Excellent battery life Reasons to avoid - Gets hot - Poor webcam

Razer is fast becoming the leading brand in the thin and light laptops market, with its latest release, the Razer Book 13, setting the ultrabook standards even higher. It’s just as good as it looks, perhaps even better, hiding a snappy performance under that svelte hood that should see you through most of your daily tasks barring graphics-heavy editing and design. And, if its portability is not enough, you’ll be impressed by that up to 14-hour battery life, which means you’ll never have to bring your charger to work ever again. This is the best Windows laptop to take to work.

Read the full review: Razer Book 13

(Image credit: LG)

7. LG Gram 16 (2021) The king of ultra lightweight laptops is back Specifications CPU: up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: up to 16GB Screen: 16-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPS LCD Storage: 1TB SSD OS: Windows 10 Home TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Extremely light + Excellent battery life Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The LG Gram is back, this time with a 16-inch display version that gives the ultralight line an even more portable alternative to the much-lauded 17-inch. This model comes with the Intel Evo certification, as well as impressive features like a DCI-P3 99% color gamut, up to 22 hours of battery life, and speakers with DTS:X Ultra support. Plus, that screen will give you plenty of real estate without the whole laptop being too massive. If you have the budget, you’ll want to consider this if you’re looking for the best Windows laptop.

Read the full review: LG Gram 16 (2021)

(Image credit: Lenovo)

8. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 An amazing business laptop in Ultrabook dressings Specifications CPU : 11th gen Intel Core i5 - i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe RAM: 8GB - 32GB Screen: 14-inch, 16:10 (1920 x 1200p) - (3840 x 2400), touchscreen Storage: 256GB - 1TB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredible performance + Fantastic battery life Reasons to avoid - Integrated graphics struggle with creative workloads

The Lenovo X1 Carbon Gen 9 is not only a fantastic ultrabook, but it’s also a top-notch Windows laptop for business. And, just like all the previous models, this portable seems to do everything right. It’s a powerful, fully-featured machine that’s also slim, lightweight, and stylish.

It also comes with the kind of battery life that will last you through a full work day and more. And, though it isn’t the greatest for creative projects, it handles productivity tasks like swimmingly, thanks to that 11th gen Intel Core CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics, not to mention at least 8GB of RAM (upgradable to 32GB). On top of that, it’s Evo-certified so you know it’s a quality machine, not to mention brimming with security features.

Read the full review: Lenovo X1 Carbon Gen 9

(Image credit: Acer)

9. Acer ConceptD 7 A mobile workstation for creatives Specifications CPU: 9th-generation Intel Core i7 Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 – 2080 RAM: 16GB – 32GB Screen: 15.6" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 16:9 IPS Storage: 1TB SSD OS: Windows 10 Home/Pro TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics Reasons to buy + Very powerful + Cheaper than MacBook Pro + Good selection of ports Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Plain design - Not as thin and light as MacBook Pro

The formidable Acer ConceptD 7 is capable of handling complex and demanding tasks such as intensive video editing and 3D design, thanks in large part to its Nvidia RTX graphics. Clearly designed specifically with creative professionals in mind, it boasts that sheer power you’ll only find in workstations and gaming laptops.

Beyond that excellent performance it delivers, it also offers decent port selection, a minimalist solid white design and that stunning Pantone-validated 4K IPS display. Obviously, it’s still pretty pricey, but no professional’s tool comes cheap. If you’re looking for a Windows-powered MacBook alternative for the creative tasks, this is the best Windows laptop for you.

Read the full review: Acer ConceptD 7

(Image credit: Dell)

10. Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Black Edition (7506) Great performance, fancier features Specifications CPU: 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe RAM: 16GB Screen: 15.6-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) Truelife Touch Narrow Border WVA Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe OS: Windows 10 Home TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Stunning 4K touch display + Great performance for productivity + Dell Active Pen included Reasons to avoid - Performance could be better for the price - Only one USB-C port

The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Black Edition (7506) is a laptop that punches above its weight. This seemingly mid-range laptop, though on the higher end of that range, comes with the kind of performance and features you would expect from higher-end machines. You would be hard pressed to find another machine in its range that comes with a 4K touchscreen, IR camera, and an active pen. While it is a bit pricey for those just needing to do basic computing, like email and light productivity, those who want a little more will find this a great option, since it can handle quite a bit of multitasking and even some AAA gaming.