Best Valentine's Day gift ideas for him and her: Top tech gear for 2019

Forget flowers and chocolates; nothin’ says “I love you” like a new piece of tech. Your special someone, once they’ve ripped open the gift wrapping, will be glad your gift is not just another cliché.

However, keeping on top of what tech actually deserves the privilege of a place in your better-half’s life can be hard. To save you the trouble of doing all that deep research yourself, we here ate TechRadar Middle East has scoured the interwebs to find this timely selection of tech gift ideas for any budget, and every one of them will tell your better half how special they are.

Wearables

Apple Watch

Your Valentine’s wrist deserves the best companion and, if they’re an iPhone user, then the Apple Watch is the best smartwatch you can buy right now. Let your loved one take calls, answer text and maintain a fit lifestyle, among other things, with this smart little gadget that’s easily customisable, has great performance and looks pretty darn neat too. Plus, this premium smartwatch is available in a range colours to suit everyone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Is your special someone an Android user? Then try Samsung’s answer to the Apple Watch. It looks very much like a traditional wristwatch, smart and dapper, and is feature packed with an impressive four-day battery life. And there are two colour options to choose from.

Fitbit Versa

If your significant other is a serious fitness buff, then the Fitbit Versa is a great pick. The latest addition to the Fitbit range offers a decent price point, sleek design, and a number of fitness features to track various kinds of workout routines.

Grooming products

Dyson Airwrap Styler

Any style-conscious person will tell you, your crowning glory is your hair. And if your better half loves to get their hair done often, then a one-time investment in the Dyson Airwrap Styler will not only save time and trips to the salon, but also maintain the hair’s health. The Airwrap Styler uses currents of air to create waves or straighten hair, taking heat right out of the equation.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

If that special someone in your life isn’t too keen on keeping their hair styled, then a simple hair dryer will suffice. But there’s nothing ‘simple’ about Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryer and the hype behind it is not all hot air. With a powerful air flow, a beautiful and unique design, and a quiet motor, this is the best money can buy.

Braun Series 3 ProSkin

For the ultimate grooming, check out the Braun Series 3 ProSkin shaver. Its triple-action cutting system ensures a smooth shave every time, and can be used for either a dry or wet shave. A single charge lasts a week, and an ergonomic grip ensures that you always stay in control while you shave.

Home Tech

Lenovo Smart Display

Have some fun together with Google Assistant by getting not just a boring ol’ smart speaker but a smart display. These devices add a face to the digital assistant, allowing you to yell at it to get things done or to gently touch the screen to control your smart home setup. Watch YouTube videos or look at at photos of you and your boo on that screen while you get serenaded by your favourite tunes.

Google Home Max

Dance with your partner till the cows come home. And to keep the party rocking, you’ll need a speaker with big sound and plenty of smarts, and the Google Home Max fits the bill to a tee. Not only do you get room-filling rich sound, you’ll also have Google Assistant at your beck and call to be a DJ and control your smart home.

Sonos One

Set up a multiroom speaker system to serenade that special someone while they walk through the house with the twin pack of the Sonos One. Not only do you get excellent sound quality, you also get Amazon’s Alexa to call on for any smarts you need. The Sonos One also supports AirPlay 2, Apple’s Wi-Fi audio streaming technology.

Google Home Mini

Does your partner need a smart device that’s small and demure, yet does everything any of the bigger, bolder and more expensive counterparts can do? The Google Home Mini may not have the hardware for big sound but it sure can do pretty much everything the more powerful speakers can. Here’s a tip though – if you want bigger sound, pop the Google Home Mini in a corner and the sound reverberating off the walls will make it sound richer than it actually is. Plus, it’s tiny enough for any space and yet you can call on Google Assistant to help you control your smart home.

Philips Hue smart lighting system

Set the right mood this Valentine’s Day by gifting your special someone with a smart lighting system that changes hue or colour with the swipe of a finger or a simple voice command. The Philips Hue system is by far the most popular and it’s easy to set up. It works with both Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, and it’s own smartphone app is feature packed.

Nespresso Creatista Plus

The Creatista Plus is great for the coffee connoisseur, and saves you the trip of having to battle lines at your local coffee shop in the morning. Paired with the new Café Istanbul and Caffe Venezia capsules, you'll get to enjoy freshly brewed coffee within seconds any time you need it.

UE Boom 3

Planning to spend Valentine’s Day outdoors? Take your tunes with you on the UE Boom 3. It’s the latest iteration of Ultimate Ears’ excellent Boom Bluetooth speaker range and is the best money can buy. It's both water- and dust-proof, and has a one-touch mix button that lets you pull up your favourite playlists without ever picking up your phone. And there are several colour options to choose from.

Google Chromecast

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to snuggle up together and watch those cheesy rom-coms on streaming services like Netflix and Stan. The good news is you don’t need a smart TV to stream it all on a large screen, you just need this nifty little gadget plugged into an HDMI port of your not-so-smart screen and you can cast from your phone or laptop. Easy.

Miscellaneous

Canon Selphy CP1300

Does your special someone love taking photos with their phone? Then the Canon Selphy CP1300 is a perfect fit. Simpy connect your phone to it and choose your favorite photo, and you'll get high-quality printouts within seconds. It's great for those of you who want to frame those special moments, or just enjoy having a physical copy of photos to cherish rather than letting them sit idly in your phone's camera roll.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

For the bookworms among you, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is a perfect companion wherever you curl up. Whether it's on your couch, on the beach, on the train, or on a long flight, you can flip through thousands of your books and enjoy reading them no matter what the lighting conditions are.