You don’t have to sacrifice power for portability anymore with the best thin and light gaming laptops 2022 has to offer. With all the competition between Intel and AMD, and Nvidia and AMD, internals have been getting more powerful and more energy efficient while also getting tinier, making the way for such portable gaming machines.

You no longer have to carry around a gaming behemoth that will hurt your back just to game on the go. Quite a few of these gaming laptops are just as portable as the best laptops and, in some cases, even the best Ultrabooks .

You’ll find surprisingly decent battery life among these thin and light gaming laptops, making them even more portable since you can leave the charger at home. On top of that, they’ve never been more affordable. For instance, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 costs less than much of the competition yet is as portable as the rest of them and just as powerful, too.

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 The best thin and light gaming laptop Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS – 9 4900HS Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 RAM: Up to 32GB Screen: 14-inch Non-glare Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS-level panel, 120Hz – 14-inch Non-glare WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS-level panel, 60Hz Storage: 512GB / 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 Dimensions: 12.76 x 8.74 x 0.7 inches (32.4 x 22.2 x 1.79cm; W x D x H) Weight: 3.75 pounds (1.7kg) TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics Reasons to buy + Best battery life in a gaming laptop + Excellent performance + Thin and light Reasons to avoid - No webcam - Fans can get loud

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 may be missing a webcam and a Thunderbolt 3 port, but it’s damn near close to perfection, garnering our coveted yet rarely given five-star rating. This is an absolute beast of a gaming laptop, delivering an incredible performance with its AMD Ryzen 4000 processors and Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card while touting best-in-class battery life that will last you all day long, a fast display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a lightweight, ultrathin design. This is definitely the best thin and light gaming laptop in 2022. For a laptop this impressive, we’re surprised Asus isn’t asking for more.

2. MSI GS65 Stealth Thin. Beautiful. Powerful. Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB GDDR5X VRAM, Max-Q) RAM: 16GB Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) anti-glare, wide-view 144Hz panel Storage: 512GB M.2 SSD Dimensions: 14.1 x 0.7 x 9.8-inches (358.1 x 17.8 x 248.9mm) Weight: 1.9kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Beautiful, subtle design + Excellent performance Reasons to avoid - Underside gets very hot

At just .7 inches thick and featuring beefy Coffee Lake processors, the MSI GS65 Stealth isn't just one of the best thin and light gaming laptops ever made, it's one of the best devices you can currently game on full stop. It features an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics, which gives you plenty of power for playing the latest games with the graphical settings set to 'high', and it all comes in a brilliantly thin and gorgeously-designed body.

3. Razer Blade Stealth Thin, light, powerful Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 – Intel UHD Graphics 620 RAM: 16GB Screen: 12.5-inch UHD (3,840 x 2,160) – 13.3-inch QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800) Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD Dimensions: 2.6 x 8.1 x 0.54 inches (32.1 x 20.6 x 1.38cm) Weight: 2.98 pounds (1.35kg) Reasons to buy + Larger, brighter display + Subtler aesthetics on gunmetal version Reasons to avoid - Shorter and shorter battery life - No 4K display option in sight

The latest Razer Blade Stealth is an absolutely brilliant thin and light gaming PC. It's a brilliant demonstration of just how far gaming laptop technology has come, with Razer fitting some seriously impressive components into the slimline body of the Blade Stealth. The 2018 version comes with some of the most up-to-date hardware money can buy, and it benefits from a brighter (and larger) display and a new, more subtle, design.

4. Razer Blade 15 (2020) Gaming in style Specifications CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i7 Graphics: up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super RAM: 16GB DDR4 Screen: 144Hz FHD Matte or OLED 4K – 300Hz FHD Matte or OLED 4K Touch Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at GameStop Reasons to buy + Powerful + Plenty of ports + Top-mounted speakers Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Short battery life

Expensive though it may be – as is usual with the Razer Blade line – this installment of the Razer Blade 15 is staggeringly powerful, more than capable of annihilating any PC game you throw at it. With up to an RTX 2080 Super in the GPU department, there’s no doubt of its extra oomph, which makes it an excellent candidate for creative professionals as well, especially with that design that keeps things classy and a trackpad that’s among the best we’ve tested on a gaming laptop. If you’ve got deep pockets and you like to keep things stylish, this is the best thin and light gaming laptop for you.

5. Gigabyte Aero 15 Another thin and light gaming beast Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7 8750H Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5) RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 15.6-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LCD anti-glare Storage: 512GB SSD Dimensions: 14 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches (35.6 x 25 x 1.8 cm) Weight: 4.4 pounds (2kg) TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Super thin bezels + Deceptively thin and light Reasons to avoid - Unfortunate webcam placement

The Gigabyte Aero 15 proves that you don't need to be big and bulky to be a brilliant gaming laptop. It packs a 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU and a GTX 1060 into a slimline body that you'd expect from an Ultrabook. And, thanks to that beefy processor, the Gigabyte Aero 15 isn’t just one of the best gaming laptops – it’s just as good when you need to get some work done.

6. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Making power portable Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-i7 Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics with 4GB HMB2 Graphics Memory RAM: 8GB Screen: 15.6-inch, 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge anti-reflective touch display Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD Dimensions: 13.9 x 9.2 x 0.36-0.63 inches (35.4 x 23.5 x 0.9-0.6cm) Weight: 4.36 pounds (2kg) Reasons to buy + Impressive power + Ultra-thin design Reasons to avoid - Kind of expensive

Okay, so the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 isn't billed as a gaming laptop, but within its thin and light frame are components that will give you a brilliant gaming experience. Packed with an Intel Kaby Lake G-series processor, this gaming laptop can keep up with its competitors. While you may not be able to play the very latest games at the highest graphical settings, with a bit of tweaking you'll find that this thin-and-light laptop is brilliant for gaming. Plus, it has a gorgeously-thin design from Dell that makes it stand out from the crowd.

