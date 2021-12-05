Best Samsung phones in the UAE, KSA and Oman for 2021: finding the Galaxy phone for you

It's hard to choose the best Samsung phone, because the South Korean phone maker sells so many different models that this list is very busy. But if you've decided you're going to buy a Galaxy mobile, we're here to help.

This year alone we’ve had the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 range, along with the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and more, so there's a lot to choose from. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to land before long as well, and then before you know it we’ll be in 2022 with our eyes on the Samsung Galaxy S22 range.

But some of the top options are older too, especially if you're after an affordable Samsung phone, so we've included phones fit for almost anyone.

When buying any phone it's worth considering not just the price, but also the screen size - do you want a big immersive display or a small one that's easier to use one-handed? Battery life is key to many people too, as you probably don't want to run out of juice before the day is up.

Then consider what else matters to you, from photography to sheer power. If you don't plan to take a lot of pictures or do much more than use social media, then you might not need to spend out on the best options in these areas.

To make things easier, we've included an overview and a specs list for each, and we’ve highlighted the key good and bad points, so you can make a quick decision as to whether each phone is a good fit for you.

But if you’re open to other brands then make sure to check out some of our other best smartphone guides too, many of which are linked below.

Best Samsung phones 2021

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra A top tier smartphone, and it takes our best crown Specifications Release date: January 2021 Weight: 227g Dimensions: 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.8-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3200 CPU: Snapdragon 888 / Exynos 2100 RAM: 12GB / 16GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery: 5,000mAh Rear camera: 108MP + 10MP + 10MP + 12MP Front camera: 40MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics View at Virgin Megastore Reasons to buy + The best camera zoom + Mesmerizing design Reasons to avoid - Expensive at any level - No microSD card slot

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is Samsung’s top, premium flagship for 2021, and what a phone it is. For the first time Samsung has offered S Pen support on an S-range handset here, meaning that you can optionally get the Galaxy Note range’s best feature.

But even without that, this is a stunning handset, with a brilliant quad-lens camera capable of 10x optical zoom. In fact, in our review we called it the best camera zoom on any readily available Android phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra also looks great, with a smooth Gorilla Glass back that has a matte finish that looks better than the reflective Galaxy S20 range, while around the front there’s a curved edge-to-edge 6.8-inch screen.

And speaking of that screen, for the first time on a Samsung phone you get both a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate at the same time. And being a high-end Samsung screen this is one of the best around.

There’s also oodles of power of course, and while obviously very expensive, this actually has a cheaper starting price than the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra did at launch.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Z Flip 3 is finally a clamshell foldable for the mainstream Specifications Release date: August 2021 Weight: 183g Dimensions: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm / 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9-17.1mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 1.9-inch / 6.7-inch Resolution: 260 x 512 / 1080 x 2640 CPU: Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB Battery: 3,300mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP Front camera: 10MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at AT&T Reasons to buy + Good lower price + Refined design and displays Reasons to avoid - Middling battery - No telephoto lens

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 isn't a major upgrade on the original Galaxy Z Flip or the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, but it's still better overall, making it the best clamshell foldable in the world right now.

It's solidly built, has flagship power from its Snapdragon 888 chipset and 8GB of RAM, and has an attractive 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The secondary display is slightly bigger - and therefore slightly more useful - this time around too, coming in at a still-small 1.9 inches.

As usual with foldables the cameras aren't anything to write home about, and the battery is smaller than we'd like, but for the most part the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is an accomplished smartphone, and one that comes in at a normal flagship price, making it a bit of a bargain by foldable phone standards.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung Galaxy S21 The best Samsung phone for flagship buyers on a budget Specifications Release date: January 2021 Weight: 169 Dimensions: 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.2-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 888 / Exynos 2100 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB Battery: 4,000mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Front camera: 10MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fantastic, versatile camera + Cheaper than the Galaxy S20 Reasons to avoid - No microSD support - Screen isn’t the best

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the most basic and affordable of the Galaxy S21 range, but it has a lot going for it beyond its relatively low price.

The triple-lens camera is highly versatile, including the three core lenses that we’d expect from a premium smartphone – namely a main one, a telephoto, and an ultra-wide. They all perform well too.

There’s also high-end power, solid battery life, and an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. At 6.2 inches it’s also a lot more compact than the rest of the S21 range, so it’s ideal if you don’t want a massive phone.

And beyond being the most affordable of the range, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is actually a step down in price from its predecessor, so it’s a bit of a bargain – though to achieve that the screen resolution has been dropped to Full HD+, and the back of the phone is ‘Glasstic’ rather than actual glass.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S21 review

(Image credit: Future)

4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra The Ultra done right Specifications Release date: August 2020 Weight: 208g Dimensions: 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.9-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3088 CPU: Snapdragon 865 Plus / Exynos 990 RAM: 12GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 108MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera: 10MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 5x camera zoom crushes it + New useful S Pen features Reasons to avoid - ‘Ultra’ expensive - Slower charging

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a beast of a handset with a beast of a price, but it has the specs to match, with a 108MP main camera, a 12MP periscope one, and a 12MP ultra-wide one, while the screen is a massive 6.9-inch 1440 x 3088 AMOLED one with 496 pixels per inch and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

But the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra doesn’t stop there, as it also stands out from rivals thanks to its S Pen stylus, letting you doodle on the screen, sync voice recordings with your hand-written notes, and more.

Plus, the phone also has top-end power of course, including 12GB of RAM and either a Snapdragon 865 Plus or Exynos 990 chipset. Which you get depends on where you are in the world, but they’re both exceedingly powerful.

There’s also 5G, loads of storage, a premium design, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and a big battery, so this is a phone that almost has it all – though the charging could be faster and it’s slightly disappointing that you can’t use both a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution at the same time.

The biggest stumbling block though is simply the price, but if you have the money and want everything that the Note 20 Ultra is offering, then it’s a fantastic choice.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review

(Image credit: Samsung)

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The best foldable Samsung phone Specifications Release date: August 2021 Weight: 271g Dimensions: 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16mm / 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.2-inch / 7.6-inch Resolution: 2268 x 832 / 2208 x 1768 CPU: Snapdragon 888 RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB / 512GB Battery: 4,400mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera: 10MP / 4MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics View at Jumbo Electronics Reasons to buy + S Pen support – finally + More durable design Reasons to avoid - Still very expensive - Cameras could be better

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung’s best foldable phone yet, thanks in part to its support for the S Pen stylus, which makes it a great device for sketching and handwriting on.

That’s helped by the massive 7.6-inch foldable screen, which we found big enough to even work on spreadsheets from. We found the 6.2-inch cover display a bit more cramped, but both screens have a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes them pleasant to interact with.

We were also impressed by the durability of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and it’s not just sturdier than before, it also packs water resistance. Add to that a top-tier chipset and this is almost a perfect foldable – though its high price still holds it back.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review

(Image credit: Samsung)

6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Basically the Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite Specifications Release date: October 2020 Weight: 190g Dimensions: 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.5-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990 RAM: 6GB/8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Front camera: 32MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Can take great pictures + Powerful processor Reasons to avoid - Not very ‘lite’ in price - Cheap-feeling design

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is basically a Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, but it retains many of the Galaxy S20’s best bits.

The highlights are its screen, camera, and chipset. For the first of those you get a 6.5-inch 1080 x 2400 Super AMOLED screen with a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera meanwhile is a triple-lens one, consisting of a 12MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide one, and an 8MP telephoto one, ensuring all the main photography bases are covered. In our review we also found that these lenses performed well.

Finally, the chipset is either the Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 – the former is what you get with the 5G version of the phone, while the latter comes with the 4G model, but both are high-end. The build could be a better and the price is perhaps a bit steep, but otherwise the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition really is a fan pleaser.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition review

(Image credit: Samsung)

7. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G A likeable and solid choice Specifications Release date: March 2021 Weight: 189g Dimensions: 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.5-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 750G 5G RAM: 6GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Front camera: 32MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Virgin Megastore Reasons to buy + Solidly built + Good display Reasons to avoid - Mediocre power - Lacks excitement

A solidly dependable choice for a mid-range handset, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G doesn't offer anything you'll love but with a high-refresh rate screen and a better rear camera than elsewhere in the A series, you'll appreciate what it can do.

And, of course, there's 5G connectivity at a good price, as well as a solid design that may feel a little cheap, but also feels robust and workable.

The main highlight here is the Super AMOLED screen that looks fantastic, especially when watching videos, so streaming fans should take note of this one.

Read the full Samsung Galaxy A52 5G review