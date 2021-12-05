Best processors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia for 2021: the best CPUs for your PC from Intel and AMD

No matter if you’re multitasking for work, video editing, or gaming, get one of the best processors of 2021 to help you out. While weaker CPUs can handle more basic and day-to-day workloads, you need one of the more powerful ones to not only do those demanding computing tasks but to also stay cool while doing them.

The processor acts as the computer’s brain, running all of its processes, commands, and tasks. So, asking it to do intensive tasks when you have one of mediocre quality is going to end in a lot of disappointment and frustration, whether you’re upgrading or building a new PC. Thankfully, since Intel and AMD have been fighting for dominance in the processor realm, there are plenty of fantastic options at pretty reasonable prices.

You don’t have to compromise for lesser chips even if you’re on a budget thanks to options that have both plenty of performance on tap and a manageable price tag, such as the Comet Lake-S and the Ryzen 5000. And, to help you figure which one is right for you, we’ve picked the best processors available right now for powering through your creative workloads, playing the best PC games, and more.

What's the best processor for gaming?

One of the best processors on the market today, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, combines excellent single-core performance and a massively improved multi-core one with its low power consumption and a fairly approachable price. And, it’s a strong option for gaming.

Scratch that: it’s arguably the best processor for gaming. It even beats out the Intel Core i9-10900K in Total War: Three Kingdoms, a game optimized for Intel hardware, by 7%. Based on AMD’s 7nm manufacturing process, its Core Die (CCD) design allows for one Core Complex per die. That means every Ryzen 7 5800X’s CCX has 8 cores, each of which direct access to 32MB of L3 cache, resulting in a breathtaking gaming performance.

Best CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Best CPU for high-end gaming Specifications Cores: 12 Threads: 24 Base clock: 3.7GHz Boost clock: 4.8GHz L3 cache: 64MB TDP: 105W

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X brings the biggest gen-on-gen jump in a single performance in years, making it a terrific upgrade. This latest release from AMD is not just a stronger processor across the board. It’s also an incredibly powerful processor for gaming and creative work full stop. The fact that you won’t need a new motherboard is just a nice perk.

Best high-end CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X A mainstream CPU moonlights as an HEDT processor Specifications Cores: 16 Threads: 32 Base clock: 3.5GHz Boost clock: 4.7GHz L3 cache: 64MB TDP: 105W

The highest tier in the Ryzen 3000 series is the performance powerhouse you’re looking for, if you want something for heavily threaded computer work. Besides high-end gaming, the Ryzen 9 3950 also blasts through processing tasks. It’s expensive, but for a mainstream processor that can go toe-to-toe with HEDT processors, that’s hardly a surprise. And, it’s also well worth the price, if you need its level of performance. Just remember that it may take a bit to keep cool so be sure to follow AMD’s guidance.

Best mid-range CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Top performance on a budget Specifications Cores: 6 Threads: 12 Base clock: 3.8GHz Boost clock: 4.4GHz L3 cache: 32MB TDP: 95W

With more threads than the Intel Core i5-9600K, this mid-range graphics card delivers impressive multi-threading performance. However, the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X doesn’t just stop there: it takes that budget-minded stage of performance to a new level, with its increased IPC (instructions per clock) performance and a higher clock speed while staying at the same price point. It also stays competitive in even the most intense single-threaded applications.

Best entry-level CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 PC gaming just got cheaper Specifications Cores: 4 Threads: 8 Base clock: 3.5GHz Boost clock: 3.6GHz L3 cache: 16MB TDP: 65W

Budget-minded consumers who missed out on all the 3rd-generation Ryzen excitement the first time will appreciate AMD’s latest attempt in the entry-level sphere. There’s no denying that the AMD Ryzen 3 3100 is appealingly cheap, but it does so without compromising on performance. In fact, this chip delivers a performance that could almost rival that of processors double its price, without sucking up much power. And, it’s an excellent choice for budget gamers who are looking for something that can handle 1080p gaming.

Best gaming CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen to the top Specifications Cores: 8 Threads: 16 Base clock: 3.8GHz Boost clock: 4.7GHz L3 cache: 32MB TDP: 105W Reasons to buy + Excellent single-core performance + Strong for gaming + Low power Reasons to avoid - Price jump from Ryzen 3000 - No included cooler

Intel no longer has the monopoly on gaming CPUs. Rocking 8 cores and 16 threads, along with much stronger single-core performance, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is among the best CPUs for gaming – as well as less demanding creative work – right now. And it comes with a much more approachable price tag compared to most of Intel’s offerings, making it a much better value.

Best VR CPU: Intel Core i5-10600K Hyper-Threading for everyone Specifications Cores: 6 Threads: 12 Base clock: 3.5GHz Boost clock: 4.7GHz L3 cache: 64MB TDP: 105W

Mid-range buyers will appreciate the fact that they actually don’t have to shell out quite a bit of cash for Intel’s hyper-threading technology. With Intel’s Core i5-10600K, among Intel’s latest chips to hit the streets in 2021, it’s possible to have it for much less than $500. This chip may lack PCIe 4.0 support and has a higher power consumption, but it makes up for those in spades. Besides hyper-threading, this processor also delivers superb multi-core performance as well as improved single-core performance. What’s more is that it’s got great thermals to keep that pesky heat down.

Best performance processor: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X Perfecting the Threadripper line Specifications Cores: 24 Threads: 48 Base clock: 3.8GHz Boost clock: 4.5GHz L3 cache: 128MB TDP: 280W

Launched alongside the even more potent Ryzen Threadripper 3970X, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X may have the same core count as its predecessor. However, it comes with a brand-new architecture that delivers performance gains as well as PCIe 4.0, making it among the best processors in the Threadripper arena. The 3960X delivers dramatically improved single-threaded performance and has successfully reduced its predecessors’ idiosyncrasies that affect their own performance. It may come with a higher price tag and require the TRX40 motherboard – not to mention, a powerful cooler – but it’s certainly worth the fuss if you can maximize its skills to your advantage.

Best HTPC CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G Best for 720p gaming Specifications Cores: 4 Threads: 8 Base clock: 3.7GHz Boost clock: 4.2GHz L3 cache: 4MB TDP: 65W

With a noticeable, if small, performance advantage over its predecessor, AMD’s Ryzen 5 3400G is a capable option for your home theater PC and budget gaming computer. That means that it’s among best processors for folks who don’t quite take gaming as seriously as the big gamers, touting a solid 720 and a fairly decent 1080p gaming performance.