Best printers for Mac in 2022

Welcome to our selection of the best printers for Macs and MacBooks.

No matter what kind of Mac you have, be it an iMac, MacBook or traditional Mac computer, you'll find on this page the best printers you can plug straight in to your Apple device.

Getting the best printer for your Mac means ensuring that it can easily connect to your Apple product either via wires or wirelessly. Many of them will also support printing from your iPhone or iPad as well.

As many people use Macs for creative work, it's vitally important that the printer you buy for your Mac is able to produce high quality printouts that will do your artwork or photography justice. On this page, you'll find printers that do just that, and they are all macOS compatible.

To make buying the best printer for your Mac even easier, we've included our own price comparison tool on this page, so you'll get recommendations for the best prices as well from a variety of online stores.

1. Canon PIXMA TS8350 Sophisticated Mac-friendly inkjet for creative types Specifications Category: colour 3-in-1 inkjet printer Print speed: 15ppm Paper sizes: A4 Paper capacity: 100 Weight: 6.6kg Reasons to buy + 6-ink colour fidelity + Attractive design that fits most surroundings Reasons to avoid - High price compared to some others - Small paper tray

This 3-in-1 inkjet printer looks and feels like a premium model and it has the specifications to match. It uses six individual ink cartridges to achieve superior colour fidelity and prints photos at a sharp 4800 x 1200 DPI resolution. It offers AirPrint connectivity for Mac users and includes an SD Cards slot for photographers. It can automatically print both sides of a page, scan at high-resolution and with the help of its rear paper feed, it can handle almost any kind of printable media from blank CDs to fingernail stickers. It is pretty compact, given the dazzling list of features, and it’s all controlled by a generously sized colour touchscreen.

2. Epson Expression Premium XP-6105 A stylish small-in-one to match your Mac Specifications Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer Print speed: 23ppm Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 500 Weight: 12.1kg Reasons to buy + Compact design + Great price for features Reasons to avoid - Costly cartridges - No touchscreen

Epson has done well to shrink this three-in-one to the size of a square shoebox without losing any features. Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and AirPrint make it easy to connect to an Apple device without the need for Ethernet or USB cables. It also offers auto duplex printing, convenient USB and SD card slots and the ability to print on a very wide variety of media from blank CDs to glossy A4 photo paper. It lacks a touchscreen display, but it’s easy to use and the print quality, especially with photos, is excellent.

3. HP OfficeJet Pro 7740 Apple-friendly A3 all-in-one Specifications Category: All-in-one color inkjet Print speed: 22ppm (mono) Paper sizes: up to A3 Paper capacity: 250 + 50 sheets Weight: 19.5kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Strong A3 output + Competitive price compared to rivals Reasons to avoid - Not so cheap to run - Could be smaller size to fit more locations

The HP OfficeJet Pro 7740 is a large and well-specified A3 printer with a surprisingly small price tag. It’s large enough to hold 500 sheets of A3 (tabloid) paper in its two deep trays and another 50 sheets of A4 in its automatic document feeder on top. It can print full color A3 posters quite quickly and turn them over automatically to print the other side (auto duplex), while the ADF is able to scan and copy both sides of the page (duplex scan). There’s an Ethernet port and inbuilt Wi-Fi with AirPrint compatibility for Mac users. It also has a generous touchscreen for easy operation.

4. HP PageWide Pro 477dw Innovative high-speed inkjet Specifications Category: Color inkjet all-in-one printer Print speed: 55ppm (mono) Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 550 + 50 sheets Weight: 22.3kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very fast printing + Duplex scanning capability Reasons to avoid - Noisy in operation - Expensive price compared to competition

HP’s PageWide technology uses inkjets, but because the print head is the full width of the paper, your documents don’t need to stop and start like a normal inkjet. Instead they glide through more like a laser. Because of this, the quoted print speed of 55 pages per minute is no exaggeration. Being an inkjet, it can print onto coated photo paper and deliver vibrant color images up to A4 size. It can also duplex copy by scanning both sides of the paper automatically. The paper capacity is a generous 500-sheets with upgrade options available, but even without the extra paper trays, this fast and innovative four-in-one will suit most busy small to medium sized businesses.

5. Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4745 Fast and feature-packed inkjet Specifications Category: Color inkjet all-in-one printer Print speed: 24ppm (mono) Paper sizes: Up to A4 Paper capacity: 500 + 50 sheets Weight: 12.1kg Reasons to buy + Fast for an inkjet + AirPrint and NFC Reasons to avoid - Small output tray - No multipurpose tray

The Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4745 is a Mac-friendly 4-in-1 inkjet printer aimed at the small business and as such, it’s kitted out with every office requirement you can think of. There’s plenty of room for paper, with two drawers capable of holding 250 sheets each, a very respectable print speed of 24 monochrome pages per minute and an automatic document feed that can duplex scan. It’s well connected with an Ethernet port, Wi-Fi with AirPrint compatibility for Mac users and NFC for quick tap-to-connect. Download Epson’s free iOS/Android companion app and mobile printing for easy mobile printing. With Epson’s XL cartridges yielding up to 2,600 color pages, it’s as efficient as many laser printers.

6. Canon Pixma G5050 Cartridge-less system smashes the page costs of this AirPrint all-in-one Specifications Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer Print speed: 13ppm Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 250 Weight: 6.5kg Reasons to buy + High page yield + Low ink costs Reasons to avoid - Not very fast - Expensive price compared to rivals

This costly, but cost-effective all-in-one AirPrint device has swapped its cartridges for refillable ink tanks. That slashes your per-page cost considerably and Canon has included enough ink for 6,000 black and white pages and 7,700 colour – hence the hefty price tag. It prints quite slowly, but with a paper capacity of 350 sheets (250 in the main tray plus 100 in the rear tray) and such a high ink yield, it can keep on printing. It comes equipped with Wi-Fi and auto duplex mode and can be easy controlled by the iOS/Android companion app.

7. HP ENVY Photo 7164 For all your AirPrinting needs Specifications Category: Color inkjet printer Print speed: Color: Up to 9 ppm; B&W: Up to 14 ppm Paper sizes: Up to 8.5 by 14 in Paper capacity: 125 Weight: 6.68 kg Reasons to buy + AirPrint feature + Borderless photo printing Reasons to avoid - Tri-color ink doesn’t last long

As an Apple device user, you might often find yourself in situations when you need to print directly from your iPhone or iPad. With the HP Envy Photo 7164 photo printer, you won’t have to bother transferring your images to your Mac thanks to its AirPrint feature. But, this inkjet photo printer offers more than that. If you’re looking for the best printer for Mac, this has a few other features you’ll appreciate – from borderless photo printing and a separate photo paper tray to Wireless Direct printing and HP’s Instant Ink replacement service.

8. HP Tango X Compact printer for small spaces Specifications Category: Color inkjet printer Print speed: Color: Up to 8 ppm; B&W: Up to 11 ppm Paper sizes: Up to 8.5 by 14 in Paper capacity: 125 Weight: 3.08 kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Portable and able to fit small spaces + AirPrint feature Reasons to avoid - Not cheap

Built specifically for Mac and Apple users, the HP Tango X has all the features you’re looking for a portable printer. Beyond its lightweight and compact design, it boasts AirPrint capability, has a nice indigo linen wrap for easy transport, and requires no drivers or USB connections for setup. All you need is the HP Smart app on your device, and you’re ready to print (and even scan and copy) wherever you are. This makes it perfect for digital nomads who are hardcore Apple fans, and among the best printers for Mac if you’re looking to save space.

Read the full review: HP Tango X

9. HP Color Laser 150nw Simple and small laser printer for the Mac user Specifications Category: colour laser printer Print speed: 18ppm Paper sizes: A4 Paper capacity: 150 Weight: 10kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Small in price and size + AirPrint and Ethernet Reasons to avoid - No auto-duplex - No display

This colour laser printer could not be smaller or more basic in its design. There’s no LCD, no front USB port and very few features. It can’t even print on both sides of the page. However, if you only want to print on plain A4 paper and don’t need auto duplex, then this refreshingly basic print-only device will do so quickly and cheaply. Being a laser, it easily undercuts the running costs of an inkjet. Wi-Fi with AirPrint is built in, so it’ll connect readily to a Mac, or iOS device and it’s one of the few printers we’ve come across that includes a USB cable in the box.

Read the full review: HP Color Laser 150nw

10. Canon Pixma G4510 Canon cuts ink cost with its cartridge-less solution Specifications Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer Print speed: 10ppm Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 100 Weight: 5.4kg Reasons to buy + Low ink cost + Plenty of ink included Reasons to avoid - High price point - Small display

By swapping ink cartridges for bottled ink, this inkjet printer has a far higher page yield and much lower per page cost. You can clearly see when the ink reservoirs are running low and with Wi-Fi built in and AirPrint compatibility, it’s easy to scan and print using your Apple device and the iOS companion app. It can auto duplex print and includes an automatic document feed and fax facility.

Read the full review: Canon Pixma G4510