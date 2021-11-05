Best portable projectors 2022: Mini, handheld and on-the-go projectors

The best portable projectors can be essential purchases for anyone who travels a lot. Not only can they be easily packaged up and carried around with you to watch big-screen entertainment while travelling, they can also be extremely useful for people who make a lot of presentations.

So, if you often have to make presentations in remote offices or in front of customers, having your own portable projector can really help. It means you don't have to fiddle around with cables in front of an audience, as you'll have everything already set up - and you most portable projectors allow for wireless connections from your laptop, tablet, or smartphone, which again makes setting them up quick and easy.

The best portable projectors will allow you to quickly and easily set up your presentation in a matter of minutes – and often make for the best outdoor projectors too.

That said, they can also be used for entertainment as well, giving you an impressively large home cinema projector screen to watch movies or play games on. Make a note of maximum screen size and resolution, though, as those specs will give you a good idea of how content will look on the wall.

With Black Friday approaching, many of these portable projectors should see some great price cuts as well, making this the ideal time to search for one of these handy devices.

1. Optoma ML750e HD-ready portable projector The best portable palm projector Specifications Projection system: DLP Resolutions: 1280 x 800 Brightness: 700 lumens Contrast ratio: 10000:1 Video inputs: HDMI, VGA, microSD, USB Reasons to buy + Good brightness + Versatile projector Reasons to avoid - No Wi-Fi - Tablet integration requires dongle

The ML750e by Optoma is a lot more powerful than the pocket-sized PicoPix from Phillips, but it's not quite as small. Still, it weighs just 380g with a small footprint that makes this easy to carry around. The differences in size between this and the PicoPix are negligible for the power you get in return: a 700 Lumens lamp that lets you present in rooms that aren't completely darkened. The Optoma ML750e is one of the best portable projectors in the world thanks to its impressive range of ports. It comes with one MHL-ready HDMI input, a USB 2.0 slot for thumbdrives, a universal I/O slot, and a microSD card slot. The ML550 handled our 90-inch test screen with impressive results, and peaked at a 60-inch-or-so size. However, you need to buy a dongle for Wi-Fi access.

2. ViewSonic M1 mini Pocket LED Ultra-Portable Projector Best general portable projector Specifications Projection system: LED Resolutions: 854 x 480 Brightness: 250 lumens Contrast ratio: 120000:1 Video inputs: HDMI, SD Card, USB-C Reasons to buy + Compact design + Good range of ports Reasons to avoid - Low resolution - Not that bright

The ViewSonic M1 is a versatile and portable projector thanks to its decent selection of ports despite its small size. This makes it easy to hook up a good range of different devices. Its small design looks good and makes it easy to carry this projector around with you. The price isn't bad either. However, the low resolution means image quality isn't quite as good as some of its competitors, and its max brightness is a bit too low, which means that images can look washed-out when used in bright environments. Still, it's a great portable projector, especially for work presentations.

If you're looking for something newer, the ViewSonic M2 was just released in August.

3. Epson EB-S41 SVGA Projector Best small projector Specifications Projection system: LCD Resolutions: 800 x 600 Brightness: 3300 lumens Contrast ratio: 15000:1 Video inputs: USB 2.0, Wi-Fi, VGA, HDMI, Composite, S-Video Reasons to buy + Small and portable + Very large projection size Reasons to avoid - Not high definition - 4:3 aspect ratio

Usually, when you're selecting from the best portable projectors for business use, you'd expect to make a few sacrifices in order to have such a small device – but that's not the case with the Epson EB-S41. Its 3,300 lumen brightness is much brighter than many other portable projectors, and means you have more flexibility when setting up the EB-S31 in environments where there is still ambient light. The EB-S41 is small and light enough to carry around with you on business trips, but it also has a very large projection size – up to 300 inches – which makes this an incredibly versatile portable business projector.

4. LG CineBeam PH550G Portable Projector Best compact and wireless portable projector Specifications Projection system: RGB LED Resolutions: 1280 x 720 Brightness: 550 lumens Contrast ratio: 100000:1 Video inputs: USB, HDMI, Composite, RBG Reasons to buy + Easy to carry + Plenty of connectivity options Reasons to avoid - Not HD - No microSD

The LG Minibeam PH550G is a brilliant portable projector that's ideal people who often work on the road thanks to its compact size - more than justifying its place on our list of the best portable projectors. It's also wireless as well, allowing you to connect a smartphone or tablet to it, and showcase your presentations or media quickly and easily. This is great for impromptu meetings, and despite its small stature, it offers brilliant image and sound quality.

5. ASUS ZenBeam E1 Portable LED Projector Best pocket projection Specifications Projection system: DLP Resolutions: 854 x 480 Brightness: 150 lumens Contrast ratio: 3500:1 Video inputs: HDMI, MHL Reasons to buy + 5-hour battery + Very small and portable + Can double as power bank Reasons to avoid - Low resolution - Low light output

The Asus ZenBeam E1 is a beautifully designed pocket projector that's small and light enough to carry around with you if you often make presentations on the road - or if you like to watch movies while travelling. Despite its small size, it can project images up to 120 inches in size, and it has a built-in 6,000mAh battery that can power the projector for up to 5 hours, which makes it rather flexible, as you don't have to worry about finding a plug socket to power the device. In a rather nice touch, the projector can also double as a power bank for other mobile devices. The Asus ZenBeam E1 isn't the most powerful portable projector, but its versatility, ease of setup and eye catching design gives it a place on our list of best business projectors.

How to choose a portable projector So, what should you look out for when buying the best portable projector for your needs? For a start, you should make sure the portable projector has all the connectivity options you require. Most should have HDMI, which will let you plug in almost any device into it, though some will have a mini HDMI port, so you'll need a special cable. Meanwhile, other portable projectors have a simple USB output, which allows you to connect laptops and other compatible devices to it. Some of the best portable projectors also offer wireless connectivity, which makes broadcasting from your smartphone or tablet easy. The best portable projectors also have batteries, which makes them easy to place for optimum image quality. However, there are some that still need to be plugged into a power supply, so bear that in mind when choosing the best portable projector for your needs. You should also check to see if a portable projector has built-in speakers. If it does, it means that's one less thing to carry around with you, but don't go expecting cinema-like sound quality from those small speakers. As well as listing the best portable projectors, we also have our very own price comparison tool that will help you find the best prices as well.