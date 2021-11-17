Best portable monitors of 2022

Invest in one of the best portable monitors available if you need to squeeze in some extra screen real estate but don’t have the space for a regular display. These panels are not only smaller than typical computer monitors but they often also use less cables. So, whether you’re working with a cramped desk space or on the road, these are ideal display options.

The extra screen real estate that one of these provides makes having a streamlined workflow for your productivity and graphic design work much easier. And, considering you usually just have to connect a USB cable from your computer to use and power a portable monitor, they’re very easy to get up and running. There are a plethora of options in terms of size and resolution as well, so you can find all sorts of options from a regular 1080p screen or something that can go head-to-head with the best 4K monitors .

These displays are incredibly portable too, since they’re much lighter and thinner than regular monitors. You can attach some directly to your notebook so you can just flip them open to use. Whatever you need a second screen for, we’ve collected our top picks here to help you find the one best for you.

(Image credit: Future)

1. AOC I1601P 15.6-inch portable monitor A brilliant little portable monitor for the hybrid worker Specifications Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 Panel size: 15.6 inches Panel type: IPS Refresh rate: 60Hz Reasons to buy + Extremely light and portable + Lovely display + USB-C or USB-A connectivity Reasons to avoid - Navigating menus is a pain - Short cable

The I1601P portable monitor from AOC is a fantastic little piece of kit, especially for someone looking to equip themselves for the new world of hybrid working.

This monitor is extremely slim and light and fits snugly into a laptop case or backpack sleeve. We also love the stand, which attaches to the front and back of the screen with magnets that anchor the I1601P in place - and it doubles as a screen cover too.

The 15.6-inch full HD IPS display is extremely easy on the eye, which means long working sessions don’t result in undue strain, despite the relatively small screen size. And the display boasts an impressively wide viewing angle too, so it can function well even on a crowded office desk.

AOC has prioritized portability and ease of use above all else, and the result is a display that anyone can set up and start using in a matter of seconds; it’s a case of plugging in a single cable and off you go.

Read our full AOC I1601P portable monitor review

(Image credit: Asus)

2. Asus ZenScreen MB16AC portable monitor Thin, portable and great looking Specifications Pixel-resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Thin and light + Excellent image quality Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Low brightness

The Asus ZenScreen MB16A Portable Monitor is one of the nicest-looking USB monitors we’ve seen, and it comes with a number of features and design considerations that make it an incredibly handy device, and one of the best portable monitors.

However, it comes at a price, with the ZenScreen proving to be more expensive than many of the other portable monitors on this list. However, the build and image quality of this screen makes it well worth the extra money. Fans of Asus' ZenBook laptops should be particularly interested in this device, as it has a design that compliments Asus' high-end laptops nicely.

Read our full Asus ZenScreen MB16AC Portable Monitor review

(Image credit: Asus)

3. Asus MB169C+ portable monitor The first USB-C portable monitor impresses Specifications Pixel-resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Thin and light + Good viewing angles and picture + Uses single USB-C Reasons to avoid - Slightly too dim - Fiddly menu control wheel

The Asus MB169C+ isn’t quite as portable as Packed Pixels, but its 15.6-inch size makes using it feel more like using a regular monitor. It has a healthy pixel-resolution of 1,920 x 1,080, which is perfect for streaming full HD video, working with two applications side-by-side and even gaming if you have a sufficiently powerful laptop.

The MB169C+ is incredibly simple to use thanks to its USB-C connection, which uses a single cable to transmit video, sound and power. It also comes in a handy protective sleeve that doubles up as a carrying case. Asus’ portable monitor uses an in-plane switching (IPS) display, which brings decent viewing angles making it perfect for watching video with a friend.

Read our full Asus MB169C+ portable monitor review.

(Image credit: Vissles)

4. Vissles-M portable touchscreen monitor A bright and lightweight portable monitor Specifications Pixel-resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Bright matte display + Thin and light + Plenty of ports Reasons to avoid - Plain design

The Vissles-M is one of the most refined and fully-featured portable Full-HD monitors on the market. It sports a refreshingly bright matte panel surrounded by a thin bezel that makes reading text or undertaking productivity tasks a doozy – even if it is “just” 1080p. It comes with a plethora of ports onboard, including two USB-C, which lets you hook it up to a games console or other device while keeping it powered.

The Vissles-M is one of the thinnest and lightest 1080p portable monitors around, even with its practical kickstand cover attached, which features a grippy texture and attaches using magnets to aid longevity. Some may argue that its design is a little on the drab side, though the absence of any logos could be considered a plus.

Read our Vissles-M portable touchscreen monitor review.

5. Gechic 1101P portable monitor A great portable monitor for photographers Specifications Pixel-resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great picture + Mounts to cameras/tripods + Well-connected Reasons to avoid - Bland design

Aimed at photographers who need a monitor to take on shoots, the Gechic 1101P features an IPS display like the Asus MB169C+. However, this one is smaller at 11.6 inches and more portable, allowing to be easily attached to a tripod or SLR camera while out in the field.

This full HD display supports 16.7 million colors which can easily be tweaked using the monitor’s onboard color temperature settings, allowing you to get it as close to your camera’s display as possible

The 1101P is also well-connected, featuring support for VGA, micro HDMI and mini DisplayPort. These make it suitable for a number of different use cases – from previewing photos and videos shot on a camera to being used as a normal portable monitor with your laptop.

6. Asus MB168B+ portable monitor 1080p goodness over regular USB-A Specifications Pixel-resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Thin and light + Good viewing angles and picture + Can hook up several of them Reasons to avoid - Needs USB 3.0 for full benefit

If you like the sound of the Asus MB169C+ but don’t have a laptop with a USB-C connection, then the Asus MB169B+ could be one of the best portable monitors for you.

This one also connects to your laptop with a single cable, except it uses a regular USB-A port instead. It works with both USB 2.0 and USB 3.0, though you’ll experience noticeably more latency with the former due to its slower data transfer rate.

Still, it features the same alluring slim and lightweight design. Thanks to Asus EzLink tech, which offloads the graphics processing from the PC to dedicated hardware in the monitor, you can even hook up five of them if your laptop has enough USB ports.

(Image credit: Desklab)

7. Desklab Ultralight Portable 4K Touchscreen A pin-sharp portable display for on the move Specifications Pixel-resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + 4K resolution + Single USB-C cable for power and display Reasons to avoid - Heavy with kickstand cover attached - Expensive

Options have been limited for anyone seeking a slim and portable 4K monitor that connects using a single USB-C cable for power and display – until now. Though heavier (at 1.3 pounds) and dimmer than the Vissle-M below, Desklab’s offering is the sleekest and lightest model in its class. Its attractive Ultra HD touchscreen display is a boon for content creators, who may prefer to use it in darker rooms due to its highly reflective glass panel.

The Desklab’s adhesive kickstand cover, which attaches using an adhesive rather than magnets, adds noticeable weight and bulk but does the job. It all makes for a unique package yet to be offered by mainstream brands, one that’ll cost you a pretty penny.