Best phones for kids 2022: the top 10 phones designed for children

The best phones for kids aren't like the best phones for adults. They're more about having the bare essentials without overwhelming your child with options, compared to having the best features in an adult smartphone.

Of course, that changes depending on the age of your child. For the youngest child, you might simply need a device that you can restrict to only calling and texting. For teens, however, it can mean allowing them to use the apps their friends use while still protecting them from the less pleasant areas of the internet.

While some phone manufacturers make smartphones specifically for children, most of our picks are phones that are easy to adapt for a child’s use. In our ranking, we've also taken into account the difference your child's age makes. A teenager is unlikely to be impressed by the same phone that a seven-year old might love, for instance. That means we've picked out the best phones for children according to specific age groups. Our choices are based not only on parental controls but on durability, battery life, as well as affordability.

Because every child is different, we've set varying criteria depending on the age group involved. That means for the youngest child, a device that's simple to use so you can easily stay in touch while also remaining rugged so you don't have to worry about any accidental damage. Bear in mind that one of the best tablets for kids may suit you better than a smartphone, too.

When it comes to options for older kids, we looked at phones that covered the basics while still allowing you to restrict certain parts of the internet so your child isn't exposed to anything unwanted. Finally, when it comes to high school teenagers, we've looked at the current selection of the most affordable adult smartphones out there.

If you're already confused, don't worry. Generally, for anyone but the youngest child, a phone running the latest iOS or Android 10 (or later) is a safe bet. Both operating systems have excellent parental control features that mean you can control pretty much everything if need be, while still giving your kids features they can explore safely.

Best phone for young children

1. Relay Screenless Phone Best phone for young children in the US Specifications Weight: 71g Dimensions: 67.3 x 67.3 x 12.7 mm Colors: Blueberry, Mint, Brick GPS: Yes Battery Standby: Up to two days Storage: 1GB Reasons to buy + Water resistant + GPS tracking Reasons to avoid - Service charge - It's big

The Relay is a kind of GPS-enabled walkie-talkie with push-to-talk rather than the familiar calling screen.

It uses 4G LTE for US-wide range and also connects to Wi-Fi networks you've set up in the parent app, and its battery is good for two days between charges.

You can create geo-fenced areas from 50 to 200m across and be notified if your child starts to wander off, and the case is both tough and water-resistant – and no screen means no risk of a smashed display rendering your Relay redundant.

Downsides? It's only available on contract with a $9.99 monthly service charge (plus tax), and while the marketing blurb says it's smaller than a Post-It note they mean a big Post-It: it's two and a half inches square and half an inch deep.

2. Xplora Go Clip Best phone for young children in the UK Specifications Weight: 31g Dimensions: 43.3 x 38.8 x 15.5 mm Colors: Pink, Blue, Black GPS: Yes Battery: 600mAh Standby: 120 hours Talk time: 5 hours Display size: 1.3-inch Camera: 0.3MP Storage: 16MB Reasons to buy + GPS tracking + Splashproof Reasons to avoid - Limited network support - Clipped rather than worn

There are multiple Xploras, of which the Go Clip is the simplest and cheapest: it's designed to hook onto a belt or backpack via the included carabiner hook and enable you to track your child's location via your smartphone app.

It's designed for places such as festivals where your little ones can easily wander off, and you can set up Safety Zones that will automatically notify you if your child leaves them.

The Go is sold SIM-free but if you supply one you can also use it as a phone, with simple touchscreen controls and support for text messages and emoji.

Best phone for pre-teens

1. Nokia 3310 3G A modern take on a design classic Specifications Weight: 85g Dimensions: 115.6 x 51 x 12.8mm OS: Series 30+ Screen size: 2.4-inch Resolution: 240 x 320 Storage: 16MB Battery: 1,200mAh Camera: 2MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Long battery life + Good balance of features Reasons to avoid - Pricey for a feature phone - No water resistance rating

We fond memories of the original 3310 from 2000, a phone so tough that if you dropped it you'd need to buy a new floor. The new Nokia 3310 3G isn't quite so tough, but it's still reassuringly chunky and makes for a really great children’s phone.

There's a brilliant battery with a whopping one-month standby time, a crisp, clear screen, an okay camera and a customizable interface, although to the best of our knowledge there's no easy way to remove the pre-installed Facebook and Twitter icons.

Although the 3310 3G is cheap, it's still on the pricier side of the budget feature-phone market: there are other Nokias that do much the same as the 3310 for less, albeit with a bit less style.

Nokia 3310 review

2. Jitterbug Flip A brilliantly simple no-frills phone Specifications Weight: 133g Dimensions: 119.4 x 55.9 x 17.8mm Internal Screen: 3.2-inch External Screen: 1.44-inch Storage: 1GB Battery: 1,780mAh Camera: 2MP Colors: Graphite, Red Reasons to buy + Retro style + Beautifully simple Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive - Not remotely cool

The Jitterbug Flip was designed for and is marketed to older users, but the same features that make it a great phone for Grandma mean it's also a good phone for younger users too.

There's none of that new-fangled Facebook or Twitter nonsense here, just big, bright buttons, a very loud speaker and a crystal-clear display wrapped in a case that's extremely reminiscent of the iconic Motorola Razr V3.

There's a camera, albeit not a fantastic one, and the user interface is simple to navigate.

Unfortunately the Flip is quite a bit more expensive than other feature phones and it's limited to the GreatCall phone service in the US, although it's available unlocked in the UK.

Jitterbug Flip review

3. Nokia 105 v5 Simplicity and Snake for next to nothing Specifications Weight: 73g Dimensions: 119 x 49.2 x 14.4mm Screen Size: 1.77-inch Resolution: 120 x 160 Storage: 1GB Battery: 800mAh Standby: One month Talk time: 15 hours Colors: Black, Blue, Pink Reasons to buy + Really cheap + Great battery life Reasons to avoid - Very, very basic - 2G only

When we say "cheap" we mean cheap: at the time of writing our local Argos is selling this lovely little phone in the UK for just £17.95 (around $20 / AU$35) SIM-free.

It's very similar to the Nokia 3310 3G, but this one's purely 2G – which means it couldn't use the internet even if it really, really wanted to – and focused very firmly on the essentials: calling, texting and playing Snake.

The battery is good for 15 hours of talking or a month on standby, there's a built-in FM radio with headphone socket that your child probably won’t ever use, and it comes in black, blue or pink.

Best phone for teens

1. iPhone SE (2020) An affordable iPhone that will last Specifications Weight: 148g Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm OS: iOS 13 Screen size: 4.7-inch Resolution: 750 x 1334 CPU: A13 Bionic RAM: 3GB Storage: 64/128/256GB Battery: 1,821mAh Rear camera: 12MP Front camera: 7MP Reasons to buy + Cheapest new iPhone + Software updates for years Reasons to avoid - Fragile glass - More expensive than Android options

The iPhone SE is the best iPhone choice for kids as it is the cheapest and smallest, so you’ll spend less and they won’t struggle with a massive phone. Released in 2020 it means it’ll get software updates for four or five years, so get your child a case for its fragile glass construction and there’s no reason it won’t last that long.

There are tons of cases and accessories on the market, plus it comes with headphones in the box. If your family are all on iPhones, your kids won’t miss out on the family iMessage chat, plus you can share photos and other files easily over AirDrop.

You could get an older iPhone secondhand but if you want to buy new, the SE is the best choice.

iPhone SE review

2. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Extensive specs for not much Specifications Weight: 215g Dimensions: 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.67-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 732G RAM: 6GB/8GB Storage: 64GB/128GB Battery: 5,160mAh Rear camera: 64MP+13MP+2MP+2MP Front camera: 20MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great gaming performance + 120Hz screen Reasons to avoid - Mediocre camera

If your child wants to play games on the move, they'll appreciate the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC. It might have a mediocre camera but it makes up for it with exceptional gaming performance that's backed up with good battery life.

There's also the matter of its 120Hz wide color gamut screen which means everything feels smooth to use and looks great. It's those little things that will impress your offspring and it's all the better given you can buy these sorts of specs for a relatively low price.

It might look a little basic and less than premium but the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC more than makes up for it where it counts.

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC review

3. Moto G10 Tremendous value Specifications Weight: 200g Dimensions: 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.2mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.5-inch Resolution: 720 x 1600 CPU: Snapdragon 460 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Battery: 5,000mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + Decent battery life + Android 11 support Reasons to avoid - Slow performance - Low resolution display

Cheap and mostly cheerful, the Moto G10 offers everything your child could need but not necessarily any extra bells and whistles.

Its performance is a little slow and its camera unremarkable but its robust build quality means even the clumsiest of children will struggle to damage this one. Android 11 support means it'll last a while to come too.

Moto G10 review

4. iPhone 8 The best iPhone for tight budgets Specifications Weight: 148g Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm OS: iOS 13 Screen size: 4.7-inch Resolution: 750 x 1334 CPU: A11 Bionic RAM: 2GB Storage: 64/256GB Battery: 1,821mAh Rear camera: 12MP Front camera: 7MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Should be cheap + Tons of cases available Reasons to avoid - Showing its age - OS support won’t last long

If it has to be an iPhone but you’re on a strict budget, try and find the now-discontinued iPhone 8. The range of cases on the market is unparalleled, and for undemanding use it’s still got decent enough specs.

The camera is solid, it has wireless charging, and comes with all the advantages if your family uses Apple products like the iPad and Mac, too.

A downside is that it won’t be supported for more than another year or two with software updates, so if you want the latest security and features for longer, try the iPhone SE 2020.

iPhone 8 review

