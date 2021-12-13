Best PSU in the UAE: top PC power supplies for gaming and more

If you think that you can skip getting the best PSU when building a PC to save money, think again. PC power supplies can essentially make or break your PC so you shouldn’t scrimp on quality just to spend less. Excellent PSUs ensure that your computer is stable, better performing, and running at optimum efficiency, and anything less could lead to your components not working the way they should.

In fact, anything less than the best PSU could cost you even more money. That’s whether you need to power the most powerful internals or you have a budget build that can only handle some light productivity and gaming. The good news is that they won’t cost you as much as the sexier components, which means you won’t have to blow your budget to get a top-quality one.

Don’t just blow all your money on the best graphics cards and processors then scrimp on a power supply. If you’re building a PC , you absolutely must get the ideal one for it so save some of that money. Here are the best PSUs of 2021.

Best PSU at a glance:

1. Corsair AX1000 The best PC power supply Specifications Form factor: ATX Capacity: 1000W Efficiency rating: 80 Plus Titanium Modularity: Full Warranty: 10-year TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent performance + Extremely quiet + Solid build quality Reasons to avoid - Cables a bit stiff - Not cheap

The Corsair AX1000 may be among the priciest on this best PC power supply list, but it’s well worth the money for your next build thanks to its performance and quiet operation. It boasts a solid load regulation, super high efficiency levels and excellent benchmark results, an ace for ATX’s specification requirements. It’s fully modular as well, with eight PCIe & two EPS connectors to boot.

2. be quiet! Straight Power 10 Best silent power supply Specifications Form factor: ATX Capacity: 400W – 700W Efficiency rating: 80 Plus Gold Modularity: Semi Warranty: 5-year Reasons to buy + Quiet ATX and EPS support Reasons to avoid - A little pricey across capacities

Even the best PSUs seem to have extremely loud fans, and unlike case fans, it’s not exactly easy to replace them. Luckily, the Straight Power 10 line-up runs nice and quiet. Options range from 400w to 700w, and they’re SLI and Crossfire certified. They’re also modular, meaning you only need to use the cables that are necessary for your build.

3. Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1050W Platinum Best PSU with advanced platform Specifications Form factor: ATX Capacity: 1050W Efficiency rating: 80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%) Modularity: Full Warranty: 10 Years TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Efficient + Fully modular Reasons to avoid - Weird fan profile - No Over Temperature Protection

Thanks to the advanced and reliable platform it uses, the Thermaltake Toughpower Grand RGB 1050W Platinum delivers high overall performance. It also boasts five vivid RGB lighting modes – controllable via a button in the back, a built-in memory function and a Smart Zero Fan that’s ultra quiet.

4. Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 ARGB 1200W Best built Specifications Form factor: ATX Capacity: 1200W Efficiency rating: 80 PLUS Platinum, ETA-A (88-91%) Modularity: Full Warranty: 10 Years TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Very good transient response + Fully modular Reasons to avoid - Noisy - Expensive

The Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 ARGB 1200W is braun and beauty rolled in one, delivers high performance with RGB lighting features. If you’ve got a high-powered mirrored setup, this one’s the best PC power supply for you. Better yet, it’s fully modular and built like a tank so it’ll last you a long time. All these high-end features come at premium price, but if you happen to have extra cash lying around, it’s completely worth it.

5. Corsair CX750F RGB Awesome RGB power supply Specifications Form factor: ATX Capacity: 750W Efficiency rating: 80 Plus Modularity: Fully Modular Warranty: 7-year TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Customizable RGB lighting + Modular Reasons to avoid - Not enough for top-of-the-line builds

With the Corsair CX750F RGB, the company has come up with a winner. The PSU combines a modular design with a bronze 80 Plus efficiency rating and a relatively low noise fan for a perfect PSU for under a hundred bucks. Add to that, RGB lighting that can be controlled three different ways and you can’t really go wrong with this one. While it won’t power the most muscular of builds, it should handle most just fine.

If less power is needed, you can also take a look at the CX550F RGB White, which delivers 500W power and comes in a pristine white color that simply looks fantastic with the RGB light on.

