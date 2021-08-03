Best gaming chair in the UAE for 2021: PC Gaming in style and comfort

OK, so you want one of the best gaming chairs. You'll find a bunch of the top models to consider below. But first we'll talk about a few of the things you need to consider.

Why not just buy one of the cheap gaming chairs you'll find online? Higher-quality ones are likely to last much longer, and offer better comfort.

You get thicker, or denser foam padding, matched with fabric, synthetic leather or real leather covering that won't gradually flake off after a year or two. And recline systems as strong as those of classic office chairs that might cost twice as much.

Mid-range and upper entry-level gaming chairs tend to use lumbar support pillows. But these days we also see a lot of thrones with integrated cusomizable lumbar support. These are our favourites. They offer firmer back support, and tend to look much better as there's no need to strap on a memory foam pillow.

You should also match up your own size to the "recommended" user size and weight on a manufacturer's website. Otherwise you might end up with a too-shallow seat, one that doesn't go low enough or a recline mechanism not strong enough to work confidently.

Fortunately, we've rounded up the best chairs for gaming that we found to deliver on many of these important factors. Below, you’ll find a stack of tried and tested thrones that will deliver excellent comfort for long sessions with the best Steam games and the best PC games – enough that they’ll work well as an office chair – and last you for years. If you're looking for even more gear for your gaming PC, make sure to check out our best graphics card, best gaming mouse and best gaming monitor roundups too. Ready to enhance your gaming chair experience? Read on for the best gaming chairs of 2021.

Best gaming chairs 2021

(Image credit: Secretlab)

Secretlab Titan Plush comfort Specifications Dimensions: 29.5 x 27.5 x 57 inches (W x D x H) Seat height: 19.5 - 23 inches (minimum to maximum) Maximum load: 290 pounds Reasons to buy + Extra large seat + Adjustable, integrated lumbar support Reasons to avoid - Limited height adjustment

The SecretLab Titan is always a go-to recommendation. Its racing seat style design looks good but is not as provocative as many. It fits in well as an office chair too. And while the price may initially look high, what you get for your money is great. The SecretLab Titan has an advanced base that allows for tilt of the seat pan as well as the back. You get a soft memory foam neck pillow. And lumbar support is built in and adjustable, so you don't need another distracting foam add-on to keep your posture in check.

If you’re looking for a no-compromises gaming throne, the noblechairs Epic Real Leather is it. (Image credit: noblechairs)

noblechairs Epic Real Leather A leather-clad beauty Specifications Dimensions: 84 x 38 x 70 cm (W × D × H) Seat height:: 131 - 141 cm (minimum to maximum) Maximum load: 180kg Reasons to buy + Uses real leather + Extensive adjustabliity + Premium quality + Easy to set up Reasons to avoid - Plastic arm rests - Will prove too large for very small rooms

The Noblechairs Epic Real Leather is a real contender for the best gaming chair crown. From the cross-thatched embroidery to the real leather of its name, if you’re looking for a no-compromises gaming throne, this is it. Plus, it’s surprisingly quick and easy to set up. And once you're done the Epic Real Leather is a dream to sit on. You can customize your position however you want. Just do us a favor, and read the instructions while you’re setting it up. Synthetic leather is also an option if you want to save some money.

(Image credit: Anda Seat)

Anda Seat T-Pro 2 Looks fetching in fabric TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Premium materials + Sturdy construction + Supportive ergonomic shape Reasons to avoid - Not built for shorter folk - Accessories feel uncomfortable - Fabric could stain

We think fabric chairs without too many aggressive-looking cut-outs are great for folk who want a gaming chair that fits into a normal room well. Not all of us have entire rooms dedicated to gaming, after all. A fabric weave will generally feel less hot and sweaty than PU leather, but is also less easy to wipe down. Eat dinner while playing most nights? Fabric might not be the best choice unless your spill rate is pretty low.

The Anda Seat T-Pro 2's ultra-strudy base and general construction are ready to accomodate the larger gamers. We don't think it's the right choice for shorter folk — although the wide seat base makes it easy to play with legs crosssed. We like this chair a lot, although an even higher-end one with built-in lumbar support would make even better use of the realtively stylish design, with no need for lower back support pillows.

The ErgoChair 2 has a very modern and stylish aesthetic to it that will appeal to anyone. (Image credit: Autonomous)

Autonomous ErgoChair 2 Gaming with class Specifications Dimensions: 47 x 27 x 20 in (H × W × D) Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 18 - 20 in Maximum load: 300 lbs Reasons to buy + Comfortable + Stylish Reasons to avoid - A little expensive

If you’re looking to sit back and play games all day in comfort, but you don’t want a chair that looks like a gaming chair, you’ll want to take a look at the Autonomous ErgoChair 2. Marketed as an office chair, the ErgoChair 2 has a very modern and stylish aesthetic to it that will appeal to anyone that doesn’t use RGB as a personality trait. It’s not all style, either, as the ErgoChair will also let you adjust basically every part of the chair, so that no matter how your body is built, you’re guaranteed to be comfortable while gaming. The mesh back is also far more breathable than a leather one.

The SecretLab Omega 2020 doesn’t just rely on looks alone. (Image credit: SecretLab)

SecretLab Omega 2020 Floating on sublime comfort Specifications Dimensions: 27 x 27.5 x 53.5 inches (W x D x H) Seat height: 18 - 21.5 inches (minimum to maximum) Maximum load: 240 pounds Reasons to buy + Extremely plush neck and lumbar pillows + Reasonably priced Reasons to avoid - Neck and lumbar pillows don’t stay in place

Incorporating that sleek, Mad Men-level sophistication with that SciFi gaming look, the SecretLab Omega 2020 is simply stunning, especially if you opt for the PU leather or high-end Napa leather models. But, the SecretLab Omega doesn’t just rely on looks alone; one of the best gaming chairs of 2021, this one comes with a head pillow and a lumbar pillow – both memory foam – and offers even better support than its predecessor. That’s not to mention the improvements over the 2018 model, like the metal support on the armrests, that makes the SecretLab Omega 2020 feel so much more robust. So expect, after a grueling gaming session, to just go straight to napping for a couple of hours without moving an inch – without having to worry about the chair falling apart on you.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer Iskur A solid first effort Specifications Dimensions: 66.55 x 74.55 x 137.11 cm (W × D × H) Seat height (Minimum to maximum): 174 to 181 cm Maximum load: Less than 136kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Premium construction + Firm but comfortable Reasons to avoid - Not great for larger gamers - Can't sit cross-legged

Razer is no stranger to gaming peripherals, but this is the first time it’s entered the gaming chair market and we must say, it’s certainly a solid first effort. The Razer Iskur is a high-quality gaming throne that rounds out your Razer-filled set up quite nicely. However, even if you’re not fully invested in Razer, it’s still an appealing proposition, delivering comfort and build you won’t find in cheaper gaming chairs. Is it pricey? It might be out of reach for many, but if you can afford it, you will love that you bought it.

The Corsair T2 Road Warrior is covered top to bottom in breathable PU leather. (Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair T2 Road Warrior Comfort from the masters of gaming Specifications Dimensions: 50 x 56 x 80 cm (W × D × H) Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 51.5 - 60 cm Maximum load: 136 kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at CORSAIR Reasons to buy + Easy to assemble + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Corsair is known for making popular and high-end PC components and gaming peripherals, and now it’s making a mark in PC gaming chairs. This has resulted in one of the best gaming chairs we’ve ever sat in. The Corsair T2 Road Warrior is covered top to bottom in breathable PU leather with neck and lumbar pillows wrapped in microfiber, you’ll be able to game in both comfort and style. And, with its rollerblade-style wheels, you can move it around on any surface without having to worry about scratching up your floor.

The noblechairs Icon gaming chair is more affordable than the flagship Epic Real Leather. (Image credit: noblechairs)

noblechairs Icon gaming chair A luxury gaming chair Specifications Dimensions: 87 x 37 x 70 cm (W × D × H) Seat height: (Minimum to maximum): 48 - 58 cm Maximum load: 180 kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Premium materials + Very comfortable Reasons to avoid - Bolster support pillow unnecessary

Noblechairs is well known for crafting some of the best gaming chairs out there – and the Noblechairs Icon makes it clear why. While it’s more affordable than the flagship Epic Real Leather, it’s still extremely comfortable and one of the best PC gaming chairs out there. This is thanks to its nice lumbar pillow, which you can easily remove if you don’t like it. The Icon is Noblechairs's least aggressive design, which may appeal if it will double as a day-to-day home office chair.

Rather than sticking to a form factor that’s designed to limit your movement, the Edge GX1 instead aims to give an ergonomic experience. (Image credit: Edge)

Edge GX1 A gaming chair that puts ergonomics first Specifications Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 480 – 590 mm Maximum load: 150kg Reasons to buy + Premium design + Very adjustable Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Even more expensive to ship

The Edge GX1 is a gaming chair that actively avoids the popular racing style that is increasingly popular with modern gaming chairs. Rather than sticking to a form factor that’s designed to limit your movement, the Edge GX1 instead aims to give an ergonomic experience, where comfort is the priority – while also providing a premium chair. And when we say premium, we mean it, with the Edge GX1 costing £800, a huge amount for a gaming chair. It’s hand-crafted in the UK, and there’s some great touches, such as inflatable lumbar support. It’s a huge asking price, but we’ve been using it for a while now, and it is very comfortable. You’ll have to adjust a bit, but once you get it right, it’s worth the high price. It ships worldwide from the UK, but US and Australia readers should beware the high shipping costs.

You can only buy this chair direct from Edge

The Fnatic Edition offers some higher-end features at a reasonable price. (Image credit: Anda Seat)

Andaseat Fnatic Edition Luxury in comfort Specifications Dimensions: 16.14 x 14.96 x 19.29in (W × D × H) Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 19.20 - 24.5 in Maximum load: 160kg Reasons to buy + Ultra-comfy + Great recline feature + Roomy seat Reasons to avoid - Fnatic branding may actually limit the appeal - Not perfect for shorter people

We have reviewed a bunch of Andaseat gaming chairs. The Fnatic Edition is our current fave, worth considering whether you like esports team Fnatic or have no idea who they are. This is a real throne of a gaming chair, with a large seat, plush memory foam padding and an ultra-soft lumbar support pillow covered with synthetic velvet. It's about as plush as they come, but doesn't cost a devastating amount because it uses PVC synthetic leather across its surfaces. Big on comfort. Great for the larger gamer. Probably not the right choice for short folk.

Corsair T3 Rush is extremely comfortable with its breathable soft fabric exterior and memory foam lumbar support. (Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair T3 Rush Understated beauty Specifications Dimensions: 34.8 x 27.2 x 14.8 inches (W x D x H) Seat height: 17.5 - 21 inches (minimum to maximum) Maximum load: 264.5lbs TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at CORSAIR Reasons to buy + Affordable + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - Gaming aesthetic subdued

Unlike its biggest rivals, the Corsair T3 Rush lacks that over-the-top gaming aesthetic. In fact, it almost looks like any computer chair out there, albeit the more premium kind – beyond that starship pilot’s look it's sporting at the headrest area, that is. But, what this gaming chair lacks in gaming aesthetic hoopla, it makes up for in comfort with its breathable soft fabric exterior, memory foam lumbar support and extremely customizable backrest position.

