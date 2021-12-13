Best Oppo phones 2022: the top Find X or Reno for you

The best Oppo phones can seem confusing because of the company's unconventional naming system. To help, we've ranked all the best Oppo phones so you'll know exactly what's best, no matter how quirky the name might seem.

All Oppo phones stand out from the crowd thanks to their vibrant use of colors and some distinctive features you'll struggle to find elsewhere. like a pop-up camera. It's useful then that Oppo phones also typically offer great battery life, overall performance, and solid camera capabilities too. It's a rich combination of style and substance.

Previously huge in its native China, Oppo has made significant steps into the European phone market over the last couple of years, cementing itself as a genuine and reliable alternative from more well-known brand names. That seems likely to continue for a while to come too with the likes of the Oppo Find X4 series expected to launch in early 2022.

There are plenty of different Oppo phones out there, ranging from the top-end Find devices to the mid-range Reno handsets, followed by the budget A-line range. There's something here for everyone, regardless of your budget.

Top of our rankings is the Oppo Find X3 Pro. However, there's also the likes of the Oppo Find X2 Pro and Oppo Find X3 covering the top-end of the smartphone market, and we've also looked at middle range options like the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and the Oppo Find X2 Lite which offers a budget range step into the world of 5G.

Check out our rankings for a quick overview of each of them as well as pros and cons. Don't forget to take a look at our full reviews for a more in-depth explanation into how each phone could appeal to you, as well as a look at the features offered.

Best Oppo phones 2022

(Image credit: Oppo)

1. Oppo Find X3 Pro The best and most premium Oppo smartphone out there Specifications Release date: March 2021 Weight: 193g Dimensions: 163.6 x 74 x 8.3mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.7-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3216 CPU: Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8/12GB Storage: 256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 50MP + 13MP + 50MP + 3MP Front camera: 32MP Reasons to buy + Fantastic cameras + Good looking display Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Design downgrade from predecessor

Easily the best Oppo phone out there, the Oppo Find X3 Pro offers everything you could need from fantastic cameras with bespoke sensors and modes, a great looking screen, powerful processor, and super speedy charging.

If money is no object, you'll be delighted with the Oppo Find X3 Pro. While it's arguably not as attractive looking as the Oppo Find X2 Pro and it lacks the periscope camera that's worked well for its predecessor, it's impressively powerful with a set of cameras that provide bold and colorful imagery.

For a top-tier experience at a top-tier price, you can't go wrong here.

Read our in-depth Oppo Find X3 Pro review.

(Image credit: Oppo)

2. Oppo Find X2 Pro Still more than accomplished enough Specifications Release date: June 2020 Weight: 200/217g Dimensions: 165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8/9.5mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.7-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3168 CPU: Snapdragon 865 RAM: 12GB Storage: 256/512GB Battery: 4,260mAh Rear camera: 48MP, 13MP, 48MP Front camera: 32MP Reasons to buy + Beautiful display + Feels great to hold Reasons to avoid - Very pricey - Middling battery life

The Oppo Find X2 Pro is one of the best phone you can buy from Oppo right now, with a top-end display, processor, camera array and software. It seems the company really went all-out to create the best smartphone it could.

The reason you wouldn't consider picking up this phone is the price - the Oppo Find X2 Pro costs more than the base version of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is to say it's a supremely expensive device with a cost that matches its specs.

If you can look past the high price, however, the Oppo Find X2 Pro is definitely worth your attention, and we'd recommend it as the second best Oppo phone you can buy right now.

Read our in-depth Oppo Find X2 Pro review

(Image credit: Oppo)

3. Oppo Find X2 Not the Pro but not far off Specifications Release date: June 2020 Weight: 192/209g Dimensions: 164.9 x 74.5 x 8mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.7-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3168 CPU: Snapdragon 865 RAM: 8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,200mAh Rear camera: 48MP, 13MP, 12MP Front camera: 32MP Reasons to buy + Superb screen + Very fast charging Reasons to avoid - No wireless charging - Cameras not market best

The Find X2 is most of the phone the Find X2 Pro is but with a few differences that make it cheaper. The main difference is its triple cameras, which while very good are capable of only 2x optical zoom, and have fewer megapixels on the ultrawide lens.

This aside, the X2 performs superbly with an outstanding 6.7in OLED display inside a slim glass (or ceramic) and metal body. WIth 65W wired charging you can also fully charge the phone from dead in 38 minutes.

It’s available with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage so it’s a fast phone that you won’t fill up in a hurry. All models run on the excellent Snapdragon 865 chip too. If you can put up with the minor differences from the X2 Pro, the X2 is cheaper for much the same experience.

Read our in-depth Oppo Find X2 review

(Image credit: Oppo)

4. Oppo Find X2 Neo Charmingly powerful for the price Specifications Release date: April 2020 Weight: 171g Dimensions: 159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7 mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.5-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 765G RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB Battery: 4,025mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera: 32MP Reasons to buy + Excellent screen quality + Versatile cameras Reasons to avoid - Rear is a fingerprint magnet - No 3.5mm audio jack

The Oppo Find X2 Neo offers mostly what you could need for the price. It has an excellent and smooth OLED screen thanks to a 90Hz refresh rate, along with some powerful speakers. Combined, we think it's a solidly dependable gaming phone.

In addition, there's strong photography prowess here too with a versatile and reliable camera that can even content with night shots pretty well. The only flaw here is some somewhat overcooked colors.

The phone itself looks rather unremarkable and the back of it is a fingerprint magnet but everything else about the Oppo Find X2 Neo feels solidly reliable and appealing.

Read our full Oppo Find X2 Neo review.

(Image credit: Oppo)

5. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Oppo's best mid-ranger Specifications Release date: June 2019 Weight: 210g Dimensions: 162 x 77.2 x 9.3mm OS: Android 9 Screen size: 6.6-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2340 CPU: Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6/8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,065mAh Rear camera: 48MP, 13MP, 8MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + Sleek design + Fast processor Reasons to avoid - A little heavy - UI a touch slow

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, named after its 10x hybrid zoom, is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now. It has got a sleek design, with rear cameras that are flush with the back of the phone, and a distinct 'shark-fin' pop-up camera section that houses the selfie camera, as well as the rear flash.

The Reno 10x Zoom also has a fantastic camera array, including its 48MP main snapper and the 13MP telephoto lens, which is responsible for the 10x zoom (although there's only actually 5x optical zoom, so the name is a touch misleading).

Sure, the device is a little bulky, and not exactly great for one-handed use – but that tends to be the case with tanks of phones like this, and there are alternative devices if it's too much.

Read our in-depth Oppo Reno 10x Zoom review

(Image credit: Oppo)

6. Oppo Find X2 Lite An affordable 5G phone Specifications Release date: May 2020 Weight: 180g Dimensions: 160.3 x 74.3 x 8mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.4-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 765G RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4,065mAh Rear camera: 48MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP Front camera: 32MP Reasons to buy + Affordable 5G + Good-looking screen Reasons to avoid - Slow at times - Can get hot

The most affordable and junior member of the Find X2 family, the Oppo Find X2 Lite is a great 5G phone for people who don't want to break the bank on one.

The phone isn't a one-trick pony though - it has a good screen, a decent chipset for its price, and a main camera that'll take bright and bold pictures. It's a powerful all-rounder that'd be great for its price even if 5G wasn't involved.

The only thing stopping this phone being higher on our list of the best Oppo phones is that the more premium members of the Find X2 line arguably offer better value for money, as they're pricier but offer a lot more.

Read our in-depth Oppo Find X2 Lite review

(Image credit: Oppo)

7. Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G Sleek looks for a price Specifications Release date: June 2020 Weight: 172g Dimensions: 159.6 x 72.5 x 7.6 mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.55-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 765G RAM: 8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,000mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 13MP + 12MP Front camera: 32MP Reasons to buy + Fast charging + Smart design Reasons to avoid - No wireless charging - No water or dust resistance

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G looks rather stylish and suggests some high-end performance. In reality, it offers decent performance but at a hefty price compared to the competition, but we still like what it does. It has a comfier form factor than many other Oppo phones and looks that bit classier.

Remarkably, it charges up fast too. While the 4,000mAh battery doesn't sound impressive, it makes up for it by going from 0% to 100% in just 30 minutes which is great if you're in a rush.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G also has a competent camera under the hood too, although don't expect the most powerful performance for this price point.

Read our full Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G review.

(Image credit: Oppo)

8. Oppo Reno 2 The Oppo Reno's successor Specifications Release date: September 2019 Weight: 189g Dimensions: 160 x 74.3 x 9.5mm OS: Android 9 Screen size: 6.5-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 730G RAM: 8GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,000mAh Rear camera: 48MP, 13MP, 8MP, 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + Decent camera capabilities + Snappy charging Reasons to avoid - Battery life lacking - Mediocre processing power

The Oppo Reno 2 is an improved version of the Oppo Reno, with better camera capabilities and a bigger battery, among other changes. It also came out for exactly the same price tag, making its predecessor rather redundant, at least unless you see it in a sale.

Sure, the Reno 2 doesn't top the 10x Zoom, which Oppo left alone as the top-end Reno device, but if you don't want to splash out for that decidedly mid-range phone, this is a great alternative. You get the stylish design and access to Oppo's ColorOS branch of Android, just like the other Oppo phones.

Read our in-depth Oppo Reno 2 review

(Image credit: Oppo)

9. Oppo Reno 2Z A slightly modified Reno 2 Specifications Release date: September 2019 Weight: 195g Dimensions: 162.4 x 75.8 x 8.7mm OS: Android 9 Screen size: 6.5-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2340 CPU: Mediatek Helio P90 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,000mAh Rear camera: 48MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + Low price + Decent battery life Reasons to avoid - Camera's just okay - No 'shark-fin'

The Oppo Reno 2Z is a very similar device to the Reno 2, so much so that we actually reviewed them together. The main differences here are a weaker chipset, and slightly lower camera specs.

For the most part your experience with the Reno 2Z will be the same as with the Reno 2, but if you're a huge photographer or gamer, you may want to stay away from the Z. Its price is a little lower though, making it a tempting alternative.

We've tested the Oppo Reno 2Z for our Oppo Reno 2 review

(Image credit: Oppo)

10. Oppo A9 2020 Oppo's latest true budget device Specifications Release date: September 2019 Weight: 195g Dimensions: 163.6 x 75.6 x 9.1mm OS: Android 9 Screen size: 6.5-inch Resolution: 720 x 1600 CPU: Snapdragon 665 RAM: 4/8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 5,000mAh Rear camera: 48MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + Superb battery life + Good stereo speakers Reasons to avoid - Plastic back - Two rear cameras redundant

If you're on a budget, the Oppo A9 2020 could be the best phone for you. It's Oppo's most recent device on this list, landing at the end of 2019, and it's quite the antithesis to the rest of Oppo's 2019 phone selection, which is mostly the (comparatively) high-end Reno handsets.

The Oppo A9 2020 has a plastic back, 720p screen and standard notch, so it's not exactly the most premium device, but that's to be expected at this price. But with four rear cameras, a huge battery and a decent processor, there's a lot to like here too.

Read our in-depth Oppo A9 2020 review