Best OnePlus phones of 2022: these are the top new or older OnePlus handsets

The best OnePlus phones are regularly updated with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro the most recent additions. Scroll down to see where they placed.

The phones followed the OnePlus 8T and the company's new line - the more affordable OnePlus Nord. Between these phones and the older but still excellent ones available, there should be a OnePlus handset for everyone here.

We know now that the OnePlus 9T isn't coming any time soon so don't count on seeing any new entries until early 2022 at the earliest, when - hopefully - the OnePlus 10 launches.

For now, here are the best OnePlus phones currently available.

Best OnePlus phones 2022

(Image credit: OnePlus)

1. OnePlus 9 Pro A giant leap for OnePlus photography Specifications Release date: March 2021 Weight: 197g Dimensions: 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.7-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3216 CPU: Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + The best OnePlus camera phone + Top-end power Reasons to avoid - Very expensive for OnePlus - No microSD support

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a top-tier flagship and one that improves on the main weakness of previous OnePlus phones – their cameras.

Thanks to a new Hasselblad partnership and a ‘freeform’ ultra-wide lens, designed to reduce the distortion at the edge of images, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the best OnePlus camera phone.

But a fancy new camera isn’t all this has going for it. There’s also its top-tier pairing of a Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM, for enormous amounts of power, and its 6.7-inch 1440 x 3216 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+, ensuring visuals are among the best you’ll find on a phone.

With a typically premium design too, plus water resistance, and a respectable 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and 50W wireless charging, the OnePlus 9 Pro is a phone with no obvious omissions or compromises, yet one that still costs less than the top rivals – although its price is certainly still on the high side.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

2. OnePlus 9 A great-value option with no major drawbacks Specifications Release date: March 2021 Weight: 192g Dimensions: 160 x 74.2 x 8.7mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.55-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 888 RAM: 8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 50MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great specs for the cost + Good camera Reasons to avoid - No telephoto camera - Lack of flagship-material polish

The OnePlus 9 has many of the best features of the OnePlus 9 Pro, including its Hasselblad camera partnership and freeform ultra-wide lens (designed to correct the distortion that ultra-wide images often suffer from). It lacks the Pro’s telephoto camera, but otherwise the photography performance is similar – and a lot better than previous OnePlus phones.

You also get just as much power here as on the Pro (or as on most 2021 flagships), thanks to a Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM. Plus the same size (4,500mAh) battery, with just as fast 65W charging – though the wireless charging is slower here, at 15W.

The 6.55-inch AMOLED screen isn’t quite as sharp at 1080 x 2400, but it still has a 120Hz refresh rate, and costs have been cut on the design of the phone, as it has a plastic rather than metal frame.

But these savings are passed on to the buyer, as the OnePlus 9 while not cheap is great value for what you get, and should be the perfect fit for anyone who doesn’t need the extra bells and whistles of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

3. OnePlus Nord 2 Solid performance at a good price Specifications Release date: July 2021 Weight: 189g Dimensions: 158.9 x 73.2 x 8.3mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.43-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G RAM: 8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera: 32MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Strong performance + Fantastic fast charging Reasons to avoid - Lacklustre design - Only 90Hz display

The OnePlus Nord 2 doesn't have global availability and it lacks a certain amount of charm with its design, but it packs a punch where it counts.

With a 6.43-inch 1080 x 2400 resolution AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, it's smoother than some phones in its price point while also feeling just the right size to fit in your hand.

Alongside that is a dependable 50MP wide camera that's capable of some strong results, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera too. There's suitably strong performance as well from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset that should put you in good stead for a while to come. Best of all is its 5G support and 65W fast charging that works fantastically. It's all suitably reassuring at this price.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

4. OnePlus 8 Pro A great OnePlus phone Specifications Release date: April 2020 Weight: 199g Dimensions: 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.78-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3168 CPU: Snapdragon 865 RAM: 8/12GB Storage: 256GB Battery: 4,510mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Front camera: 16MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + One of the best displays around + 5G and plenty of power Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest option - Sizable rear camera bump

Before the OnePlus 9 Pro launched, the OnePlus 8 Pro was the company's best handset, and it's still great now. It stands out both from previous OnePlus phones through having a 120Hz refresh rate, and that refresh rate is attached to an all-round superb screen.

The OnePlus 8 Pro also packs high-end power, 5G, wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, water resistance, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a quad-lens camera, and just about every other high-end feature you’d expect.

As a result of all this it’s also expensive, and was almost as pricey as big-name rivals at launch, but there’s no denying that you get plenty of phone for your money.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

5. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Decent specs at a mid-range price Specifications Release date: June 2021 Weight: 170g Dimensions: 159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.43-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 750G 5G RAM: 6/8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 64MP+8MP+2MP Front camera: 16MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good battery life + Comfortable build Reasons to avoid - No waterproofing - Basic camera performance

It might not be available in the US but for everyone else, the OnePlus Nord CE is worth considering. Comfortable and light in your hand, the phone boasts a classy looking 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It looks great for streaming your favorite videos or simply browsing at speed.

It's not the fastest OnePlus out there and the camera performance is a little lacklustre for the price, but look past that and you'll be pleased to see a speedy charging time and a suitably well performing battery. For the non-photographer out there, you'll be happy with what's here.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

6. OnePlus 8T The OnePlus 8T is more of the same – and that’s okay Specifications Release date: October 2020 Weight: 188g Dimensions: 160.7 x 74.1 x 8.4mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.55-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 865 RAM: 8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Long-lasting battery + Beautiful display Reasons to avoid - No wireless charging - No telephoto camera

While the OnePlus 8T is newer than the OnePlus 8 Pro, it doesn’t quite reach that phone’s heights, but with a lower price it doesn’t need to, and while it’s rather familiar, it’s also very good.

Highlights include a great 6.55-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery with super-speedy 65W charging, and plenty of power from its Snapdragon 865 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 8T also has a quad-lens camera, 5G, and strong software. There’s no telephoto camera or wireless charging, but in most other ways this could almost be a flagship.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

7. OnePlus 8 The OnePlus 8 is the new affordable flagship to beat Specifications Release date: April 2020 Weight: 180g Dimensions: 160.2 x 72.9 x 8mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.55-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 865 RAM: 8/12GB Storage: 256GB Battery: 4,300mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 16MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable 5G connectivity + Impressive specs Reasons to avoid - No telephoto camera - No wireless charging

The OnePlus 8 is rather shown up by the OnePlus 8 Pro, but it’s still a great phone in its own right, thanks to its similarly high-end power (you’re getting the same Snapdragon 865 chipset) and lower price.

The OnePlus 8 also supports 5G as standard and has a 90Hz refresh rate on its 6.55-inch 1080 x 2400 screen – specs that aren’t quite a match for the OnePlus 8 Pro, but are still decent.

There’s a big 4,300mAh battery here too, with support for fast charging, plus an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a triple-lens camera, and up to 12GB of RAM. Unlike its Pro sibling this isn’t quite a rival to the best Samsung and Apple handsets, but at what it costs it doesn’t need to be.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

8. OnePlus Nord Killing its own flagships Specifications Release date: July 2020 Weight: 184g Dimensions: 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.44-inch Resolution: 1080 x 2400 CPU: Snapdragon 765G RAM: 8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,115mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera: 32MP + 8MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + The cheapest OnePlus phone + Premium design Reasons to avoid - Average battery life - No IP rating

While OnePlus claims it has not gone back to its roots with the Nord, it’s hard to believe the company. The £379 Nord is very well priced considering the specs, and undercuts the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro without sacrificing too much.

Its Snapdragon 765G processor is fine for all but the top end of mobile gamers, the cameras are pretty good, the 90Hz display is lovely and the design while not anything special stands out in the blue colour option.

It’s a shame it’s not available in the US but for the UK, Europe and India this is all the OnePlus phone many people will need at a price that drastically undercuts similar phones. The lack of IP rating and wireless charging will put some people off though, plus the frame is made of plastic.

