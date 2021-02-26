Best mining GPU 2021: the best graphics cards for mining Bitcoin, Ethereum and more

TechRadar is supported by its audience. TechRadar does not endorse any specific cryptocurrencies or blockchain-based services and readers should not interpret TechRadar content as investment advice. Our reporters hold only small quantities of cryptocurrency (under $100 in value), as is necessary to perform wallet and exchange reviews, and do not hold shares in any publicly listed cryptocurrency companies.

Choosing hardware is not always easy, but if you’re looking for the best mining GPU to delve into cryptocurrency mining, then you’ve arrived at the right place. Excellent mining GPUs need enough memory and power for mining, but without breaking the bank, and we’ve got the best of them right here. After all, when you first start mining for Bitcoin or Ethereum, you won’t be yielding large amounts of cryptocurrency in the beginning. Minimizing your initial costs is an ideal way to get profitable quickly.

Cryptocurrency takes its devotees on a rollercoaster ride, but with the recent investment in Bitcoin by Tesla, there has definitely been a recent surge in interest. Bitcoin, Ethereum and other crypto coins remain popular, while others are booming, which keeps up the demand for mining GPUs. There’s still quite a few GPU’s available that are suitable for mining workloads, all vying for your money.

Let us help choose a great mining CPU for your needs. Valuing both price and efficiency, we gathered the best mining GPUs money can buy for 2021. Furthermore, so that you can get the best price on whichever one you pick, we also include our exclusive price comparison tool. This way, you will maximize your profits and start making your initial investment back quite quickly.

(Image credit: Amazon)

1. MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 2070 The RTX 2070 that is super-charged Specifications Core Clock: 1620MHzMemory Memory: 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Clock: 14 Gbps Power Connectors: 6 pin + 8 pin Power Draw: 225W Outputs: DisplayPort x 3 (v1. 4) / HDMI 2. 0b x 1 Reasons to buy + Efficient heat dissipation + More CUDA cores + 1440p gaming with ray tracing Reasons to avoid - Still kind of expensive - Limited availability

Boasting a step up in better performance than the previous generation, is the RTX 2070. At a lower price point, it’s easy to offer some compelling reasons to upgrade to the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 2070 for gaming, design and content creation. Of course, it’s also among the leaders for the best mining GPUs currently. It has a heatsink designed for better heat dissipation, and Zero Frozr technology which can actually stop the fan in low workloads for less noise. It also has top hash speeds of 43.3 MH/s according to MiningCharts .

(Image credit: Future)

2. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti A top dog of the graphics card world Specifications Core Clock: 1350MHz Memory: 11 GB GDDR6 Memory Clock: 14 Gbps Power Connectors: 8 pin + 8 pin Power Draw: 260W Outputs: DisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Alibaba WW View at Alibaba WW Reasons to buy + Powerful card + Factory overclocked Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Next generation cards are already out

Not too long ago, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti was the undisputed king of GPUs. And, it’s still royalty if you want 4K gaming or extremely smooth ray tracing on high settings. As far as how good it is for mining, it can deliver a 32.76 MH/s hashrate for some decent monthly income, making it a solid choice for a mining GPU if you want smooth mining performance. That is, if you can afford that high price that this is a significant barrier to entry.

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. MSI Gaming GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Crazy-powerful and frosty-cool Specifications Core Clock: 1481MHz Memory: 11 GB GDDR5X Memory Clock: 11 Gbps Power Connectors: One 6-pin, One 8-pin Power Draw: 250W Outputs: DisplayPort x 2 / HDMI x 2/ DL-DVI-D Reasons to buy + Titan X-equivalent gaming performance + Pushes the limits of Pascal + Improved cooling Reasons to avoid - A pricey investment for most

The Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti is still among the most powerful graphics cards out there, even in the face of its successors. It boasts Titan X-equivalent gaming performance and impressive cooling performance with 11 GB of GDDR5X memory. More importantly for those mining for cryptocurrency, this GPU can deliver a 21.63 MH/s hashrate on the KawPow (NBMiner) algorithm, according to BetterHash.net, and generate a healthy monthly income. It isn’t so readily available these days, but for those that can find it in stock, you might even find it on a deal.

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. ASUS ROG Strix AMD Radeon RX 5700XT Showcasing what Navi has to offer Specifications Core Clock: 1605 MHz Memory: 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Clock: 14 Gbps Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin, 1 x 6-pin Power Draw: 225W Outputs: 1.4 with DSC DisplayPort, HDMI with 4K60 support Reasons to buy + Excellent 1440p gaming performance + Plenty of forward-looking features Reasons to avoid - No ray tracing - Blower-style cooler

One of the best AMD graphics cards we’ve tested in years, the Radeon RX 5700 XT is a total beast when it comes to 1440p gaming. Also, unlike Ray Tracing, it touts many features that are actually usable from day one such as support for up to 6 monitors and Super Alloy Power II components that are aerospace grade. When it comes to cryptomining, it’s even more impressive. It has been reported to deliver a 49.01 MH/s hashrate on the Ethash (Claymore) algorithm, and is capable of generating monthly income almost on par with the 2080 Ti for much less.

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. FX AMD Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition Graphics Card An absolute powerhouse Specifications Core Clock: 1386 MHz Memory: 8 GB GDDR5 Memory Clock: 14 Gbps Power Connectors: 1 x 8-pin, 1 x 6-pin Power Draw: 150W Outputs: 3x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI, 1x DVI-D Reasons to buy + Excellent performance + Plenty of software features + Dual fans Reasons to avoid - No ray tracing

Featuring the latest Polaris architecture, the XFX AMD Radeon RX 580 GTS is a solid choice for gaming. It should also come as no surprise that it’s also among the best mining GPUs out there, combining an affordable price tag with nice profitability. This has been found to generate more than $3 of daily income with a 29 MH/s hashrate, making it an excellent option for crytominers on a more modest budget.

