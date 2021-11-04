Best laptops for kids 2022: the top laptops for kids in elementary school and beyond

The best laptop for kids has to check a couple boxes. While you might be tempted to find the cheapest laptop on the market, you may end up regretting that purchase, especially if it can’t keep up with their needs, whether that’s online classes or some post-homework gaming . But, you can still get a decent portable with a limited budget. There are some excellent options under $500.

It just needs to have enough power to handle whatever software your kids use for homework and school projects. And, it needs to come with the kind of battery life that will let them use it throughout the school day on a single charge. Additionally, it should be able to handle a couple bumps and falls without issue.

While there are a lot of options to choose from, we’ve gathered our top picks for the best portable for kids here, to help you find one to fit your child’s needs. You’ll find excellent 2-in-1 hybrids, solid Chromebooks , and some reasonably priced tablets as well. We’ve also included our price comparison tool so you can save some money when shopping.

Best laptop for kids 2022

Google Pixelbook Go ticks off all the requirements of the best laptop for kids and then some. (Image credit: Google)

1. Google Pixelbook Go The best mainstream Chromebook Specifications CPU: Intel Core m3 – i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 615 RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 13.3-inch Full HD – 13.3-inch 4K Ultra HD Molecular Display Storage: 64GB – 256GB Reasons to buy + Amazing 'Hush' keyboard + Rare 1080p webcam Reasons to avoid - No biometric login

The best laptop for kids must be secure, simple to use and can outlast them past naptime. Google Pixelbook Go ticks off all those requirements and then some, with its astounding battery life and Chrome OS environment. Google rounds those out with an incredible keyboard and a 1080p webcam. This is the Google Pixelbook of your dreams, minus that steep price tag. And, while the kids might enjoy watching their favorite cartoons and playing casual games on that sharp display, you’ll also love using this for that occasional work email you have to squeeze in between spending time with them.

Read the full review: Google Pixelbook Go

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is a budget option for Surface fans. (Image credit: Microsoft)

2. Microsoft Surface Go 2 Premium design, more affordable price Specifications CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core m3 – Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4425Y Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 615 RAM: 4GB – 8GB Storage: 64GB eMMC – 128GB SSD Reasons to buy + Premium design + Affordable + Can run full Windows 10 Reasons to avoid - No Touch Cover or stylus included - Base model's specs are weak

The Surface Go line proves popular with the more budget-conscious crowd, and its follow up, Surface Go 2, continues that tradition with its reasonable price and premium design. It also runs the full Windows 10 operating system, so it’s even more capable than other tablets out there as far as what applications you can use on it. Finally, it offers a slight bump in performance over its predecessor, giving users a sensible reason to upgrade if they’ve got the money. All those features combined with its portability make the Microsoft Surface Go 2 one of the best laptops for kids for school and gaming.

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Go 2

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook comes with a removable keyboard. (Image credit: Lenovo)

3. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook Everything that netbooks should have been Specifications CPU: MediaTek Helio P60T Processor Graphics: ARM G72 MP3 800GHz RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X Screen: 10.1" FHD (1920 x 1200) IPS, glossy, touchscreen, 400 nits Storage: 64GB eMMC Reasons to buy + Lightweight and portable + Long battery life + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Tiny keyboard and finicky trackpad - Charger and headphones share a single port

What is the best laptop to buy for a child? Something cheap yet versatile perhaps. True to its name, this Lenovo Chromebook delivers two form factors in one, while utilizing the versatility of the Chrome OS and setting you back much less than many of the top Windows tablets out there. Of course, true to its Chromebook nature, its battery packs an incredibly long life of almost 22 hours – you could pull an all-nighter, use it through the day and mid-afternoon, and you’ll still pass out before it runs out of juice. For this price, sacrifices have to be made, naturally – the keyboard is tiny, the trackpad isn’t as reliable, and the charger and headphones share one port. However, if budget is your top priority, this is definitely among the best laptops for kids, especially for online classes.

Read the full review: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is highly portable. (Image credit: Acer)

4. Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Study hard, play hard Specifications CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM: 4GB Screen: 11.6" HD (1366 x 768) 16:9 IPS touchscreen Storage: 64GB Flash Memory Reasons to buy + More capable AMD APU + Fabulous flip design Reasons to avoid - Dim screen - Average battery

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 opts for an AMD APU, which utilises the well-known Radeon graphics technology for better 3D capabilities - if you have time out of your studies to game! The dual-core AMD processor does offer Celeron beating abilities, by a little at least and so Chrome is going to remain more responsive. More importantly, the Acer Spin 311 feels well made. It’s highly portable and, though the screen disappoints a little by being a touch dull, perfectly usable. At just over eight hours the battery isn’t that strong for a Chromebook, but balancing that against the great price this is a strong choice.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook Spin 311

The HP Chromebook 14 is the best value of any Chromebook out there. (Image credit: HP)

5. HP Chromebook 14 Striking optimal balance between value and design Specifications CPU: Intel Celeron N2840 – N2940 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics RAM: 2GB – 4GB Screen: 14-inch, HD (1,366 x 768) BrightView Storage: 16GB – 32GB eMMC Reasons to buy + Excellent keyboard, trackpad + Crisp, vivid screen Reasons to avoid - Slower than some rivals - Average battery life

The HP Chromebook 14 balances a bargain price and efficient use of Chrome OS. Complemented by a bright blue finish and a screen made to astound, the HP Chromebook 14 offers the best value of any Chromebook out there. Even if the battery life and performance are average, it’s easily one of the best Chromebooks for kids to date. You’ll be particularly impressed with how slim and light this Chromebook is. And, unlike some other Chromebooks, the HP Chromebook 14 comes with plenty of ports, including HDMI-out, USB 3.0 and a microSD card slot, making this a brilliantly versatile Chromebook for the price.

Read the full review: HP Chromebook 14

The MacBook Air is still among the best laptop for kids who love the macOS environment. (Image credit: Apple)

6. MacBook Air (M1, 2020) The best Apple laptop Specifications CPU: Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU Graphics: Integrated 7-core – 8-core GPU RAM: 8GB – 16GB unified memory Screen: 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina display Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD Reasons to buy + macOS Big Sur is fast and responsive + Battery life is great + Silent in use Reasons to avoid - Fanless design could impact performance

Apple topped last year off with a bang, rolling out their much-talked-about M1 silicon chip that’s so far been a real game-changer. And, the first laptop to receive it is the company’s thinnest and lightest, putting it on the list of the most exciting Apple laptops of recent years. With this new chip, the MacBook Air is better than ever, touting excellent performance alongside its brilliant battery life – without raising the price to keep it (fairly) affordable still. This is the best MacBook for pretty much everyone, but especially kids and students.

Read the full review: MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

The HP Pavilion 15 comes with impressive specs. (Image credit: Amazon)

7. HP Pavilion 15 The quintessential learning laptop lives on Specifications CPU: up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 Graphics: up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 15.6" diagonal, HD (1366 x 768), micro-edge BrightView 250 nits – 15.6" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080) touch IPS micro-edge BrightView 250 nits Storage: up to 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Reasons to buy + A few affordable configurations + Plenty capable Reasons to avoid - Design is nothing special

The HP Pavilion 15 might not stand out from the crowd in terms of features and design, especially next to the likes of the Spectre x360 line. However, it’s among the best laptops for kids, touting impressive specs you’d expect from mid-range laptops as well as features like speakers from B&O, HP Fast Charge, and the option of a touchscreen display. It also keeps things affordable, at least in the low to mid-range configurations, making it even more appealing to parents.

The Dell G5 15 SE (2020) is the best laptop for kids for gaming. (Image credit: Dell)

8. Dell G5 15 SE (2020) A fantastic value gaming laptop Specifications CPU: : : : AMD Ryzen 5 4600H – 7 4800H Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5600M RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare LED Backlight Non-Touch Narrow Border WVA Display – 15.6 inch FHD(1920x1080) 300nits WVA Anti-Glare LED Backlit Display(non-touch), 144Hz refresh rate Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + Excellent CPU performance + Very affordable for a gaming laptop + Quick and vibrant display Reasons to avoid - Gets pretty hot under strain - Plastic build feels flimsy

Though Dell has its premium lines, it’s also been very good at building excellent budget machines. The Dell G5 15 SE (2020) is a very good example of that, touting impressive AMD specs, especially in the CPU department, to keep cost down without compromising performance. Here’s the best laptop for kids gaming, with its staggering performance for the price and a stunning display to boot. Of course, being a budget laptop, it’s great for young users who want a portable they can use for both studying and gaming.