Best laptops for graphic design 2022: top picks for graphic designers

The best laptop for graphic design is more than just a powerful portable with a capable processor , a robust graphics card , and adequate RAM . To see you through your graphic design needs, whether you’re doing 3D design or illustrations, you need something more than excellent performance. A terrific display, large capacity SSD, and portability are also important factors.

A larger capacity SSD that’s fast to store all your project files in and access them quicker is absolutely necessary. As is a screen that won’t cause eye strain, display colors accurately, and come with the right color spaces. Portability and a long battery life are also important, especially if you plan on traveling and working throughout the year.

We’ve collected our top picks for the best laptops for graphic design to help you make the right choice. Any of these laptops below should be able to handle your creative workflow, and the included price comparison tool will help you find the best deals available.

1. MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) Mightily impressive Specifications CPU: Apple M1 Pro 8-core – M1 Max 10-core Graphics: Integrated 14-core – 32-core GPU RAM: Up to 64GB Screen: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display Storage: Up to 8TB Reasons to buy + Brilliant performance + Best screen on a laptop Reasons to avoid - Screen may be a bit small for some

Thanks to the launch of the M1 Pro- or M1 Max-armed MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021), the MacBook Pro has truly made its complete transformation as a laptop for creative professionals. And yes, that includes graphic designers. It absolutely impresses with breathtaking power and an equally breathtaking battery life. Apple then adds its XDR display with 1600 nits of peak brightness and a wide color gamut to the mix, which is ideal for graphics design. The SD card slot, an HDMI port, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports (all of which can stay available thanks to MagSafe charging being back) are all there to make sure you also have access to all the peripherals you’ll need.

2. Dell XPS 17 (2021) A powerhouse for creative design Specifications CPU: Up to 11th Generation Intel Core i9-11980HK Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 RAM: Up to 64GB DDR4-3200MHz Screen: 17.0" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit – 17.0" UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective 500-Nit Storage: Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Reasons to buy + Great performance + Gorgeous design Reasons to avoid - Lack of ports

The Dell XPS 17 (2021) has the kind of power to handle just about any graphic design work. With specs of up to an Intel Core i9 CPU, 64GB of RAM, and an Nvidia RTX GeForce 3060 means you can even tackle some 4K video editing, especially if you upgrade to a UHD display. Somehow, all this performance fits in a 0.77 inch thick machine for a surprisingly portable workstation. While the XPS 17 does come at a premium and could come with a few more ports, it is a great machine for a creative professional.

One of the most powerful mobile workstations out there, the Gigabyte Aero 17 (2021) comes with a lot of power, a gorgeous display, and a whole lotta ports. Best yet, it’s priced well below its less-powerful rivals, making it a better proposition even if you have a more flexible budget. It isn’t by any means perfect. The battery life could use a bit of a boost, for example. But, for how much you’re paying and for the other things you’re getting in return, it’s a miniscule sacrifice.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) may not have gotten a massive design overhaul, but what it lacks in that department, it makes up for big time in performance and battery life. Thanks to Apple’s groundbreaking M1 chip, the new MacBook Pro 13-inch delivers excellent performance and exceptional battery life. Its performance is so impressive, in fact, that it can easily handle 4K - and even 8K - videos. If you’re looking for a powerful laptop that keeps things small and lightweight, this is easily one of the best MacBooks for graphic design money can buy.

5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 The perfect 2-in-1 for graphic designers Specifications CPU: 11th generation Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel Xe Plus RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 14-inch, 1920 x 1200p, IPS touchscreen, 400 nit Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD Reasons to buy + Fantastic 16:10 display + Outstanding performance for demanding tasks Reasons to avoid - Lack of SD card slot is a major disadvantage

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 might be pricey but it’s well worth the cost. Not only do you get a fantastic screen with a wider 16:10 aspect ratio but excellent performance thanks to the latest generation Intel processors, Intel Xe graphics, and Evo certification. It will also last quite a while on a single charge if you need to work on the road or in the field. Its design is not the most awe-inspiring and an SD card slot would have been appreciated, but the X1 is an otherwise stellar machine for graphic design.

The MacBook Pro 16-Inch (2021) is an extraordinary machine, partially due to that incredibly powerful M1 Pro chip (or M1 Max if you choose to upgrade). But, it offers much more. It comes with a gorgeous XDR screen that’s a joy to work on, a battery life that will keep you going on the road without slowing down performance when unplugged, and a good selection of ports for your peripherals. It doesn’t come cheap and it’s not as portable as its 14-inch brother but you do get extra screen real estate to help you with your workflow.

7. Dell XPS 15 (2021) Perfect for graphic design Specifications CPU: Up to 11th Generation Intel Core i9-11900H Graphics: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 RAM: Up to 64GB DDR4-3200MHz Screen: 15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit – 15.6" UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective 500-Nit Storage: Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Reasons to buy + Speedy performance + Gorgeous display and design Reasons to avoid - Could have better discrete graphics

The Dell XPS 15 (2021) keeps everything that’s made this mid-size flagship model special, but with some updated internals. While the XPS 15 doesn’t reinvent the wheel, it makes a great laptop for graphic design. With up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, you should be able to handle most image and video editing without breaking a sweat. It can even handle some gaming, though it is admittedly a bit underpowered compared to some of the competition.

But, with that beautiful screen and the fantastic battery life that the XPS 15s have always come with, you’ll forget about any shortcomings of this computer. And, considering its beautiful design, it’s no wonder that the XPS 15 models consistently rank among the best Dell laptops out there.

For those who think that MacBook Pros are overpriced but still need a powerful mobile workstation, there’s the Acer ConceptD 7. This formidable laptop capable of handling complex and demanding tasks, thanks in part to its Nvidia RTX graphics, was designed specifically with creative professionals in mind. Beyond that sheer power it delivers, it also offers decent port selection, a minimalist solid white design and that stunning Pantone-validated 4K IPS display. Obviously, it’s still pretty pricey, but if you’re looking for a Windows-powered MacBook alternative for creative endeavors, it’s certainly among the best laptops for graphics design.

9. Razer Blade 14 Portable laptop for graphics design Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 - RTX 3080 RAM: 16GB Screen: 14-inch 144Hz Full HD – 14-inch 165Hz QHD Storage: 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + Beautiful chassis + Thin and light Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared to some rivals

This luxurious thin and light gaming laptop from Razer just oozes class, and is an ideal laptop for people who want a powerful device they can take around with them. It's one of the nicest looking modern gaming laptops we've seen. It isn’t just for gaming, however. The Razer Blade 14 comes with cutting edge components as well, including the awesome AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and up to an RTX 3080 graphics card – just the ticket for all your graphics design demands. This means it’s able to see you through the most intensive graphics design processes without breaking a sweat… while keeping things portable and solidly built, so you won't worry about it getting damaged when out in the field.

10. Lenovo Legion 7i (2020) A perfect machine for work and play Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 - RTX 3080 RAM: 16GB Screen: 14-inch 144Hz Full HD – 14-inch 165Hz QHD Storage: up to 1TB SSD Reasons to buy + 144Hz display, 240Hz models available + Quiet fans that keep their cool Reasons to avoid - Mediocre battery life

The Lenovo Legion 7i may be first and foremost a gaming laptop, but that stunner of an aluminum design and seriously impressive performance make it a boon to creative professionals like graphic designers as well. This wouldn’t look out of place in an office, especially if you turn off those blinding RGB lights. Plus, it stays cool under pressure, thanks to its fantastic thermals. This may not be an RTX 3000 Series laptop, but you can get an RTX 2080 Super Max Q under the hood that’s nothing to joke about. Of course, if that’s overkill, there are other configurations on hand as well.