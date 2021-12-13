Best Kindle 2022: which Amazon ereader should you buy?

Ereaders are electronic reading devices meant to replicate the feeling of reading a book on a slim screen with storage for hundreds of texts within, and Amazon's Kindle line is the top choice for many budding book fans.

When it comes to finding the best Kindle, there are a few different options to choose from. The Amazon Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Oasis are the current lineup of choices and each offer different features. It's useful to know what they are to find the best ereader for you.

With each Kindle suited to different purposes and needs, it's a good idea to do a little research. For instance, the basic Kindle is best for casual readers as well as those on a tight budget (or who aren't sure if ebooks are the right device for them yet).

Alternatively, if you love to read in the bath or by the pool, there's the waterproofed Kindle Paperwhite, which also has a sharper screen than the basic Kindle. If you're a Kindle fanatic and money isn't a problem, then there's the Kindle Oasis. It's the most lightweight option and provides improved back-lighting amongst other features, but it's quite a lot more expensive.

To further complicate things, new Amazon Kindles are expected soon as it's been two years since the last Amazon Kindle refresh. If you're happy to wait a bit longer, check our look at what to expect from the new Amazon Kindle along with the new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and new Amazon Kindle Oasis.

In the meantime, if you want a Kindle today, you'll need to factor in what features you favor along with storage needs and connectivity options. There's a lot to think about which is why we've broken down which is the best Kindle so extensively. If your heart is set on an ereader but you're not sure if a Kindle is the way to go, however, we've also collected the best ereaders too so there's something for every need out there.

Read on as we explain everything you need to know about the best Kindle for you right now.

Best Kindle 2022: which is the top ereader for you?

The Amazon Kindle (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Kindle The best Kindle for those on a budget Specifications Screen size: 6-inch Screen type: Pearl e-paper Storage: 4GB Resolution: 167ppi Weight: 161g Backlight: yes Touchscreen: yes Wi-Fi: yes 3G: no Battery life: up to four weeks Reasons to buy + Cheapest Kindle + Improved design with back-light Reasons to avoid - Screen could be better - Not waterproof

The entry-level Amazon Kindle is the best Kindle you can by right now, with a great balance of features and price.

Launched in March 2019, its new feature was the inclusion of a back-light which now means Amazon's entire Kindle line come with illumination.

You still get the benefits of the previous model, with an adequate (and now back-lit) touchscreen display, long lasting battery and plenty of space for all your digital tomes, plus an intuitive interface, that makes navigating your books a breeze.

It's slim and light, so even though you could essentially be carrying an entire library with you it won't even feel as weighty as a single paperback.

Why should I buy it? Because you want a bargain and can live without waterproofing, the latest design and a higher resolution display.

Read the full Amazon Kindle review

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite It's all about that screen Specifications Screen size: 6-inch Screen type: E ink Storage: 4GB Resolution: 300ppi Weight: 209g Backlight: yes Touchscreen: yes Wi-Fi: yes 3G: yes Battery life: up to six weeks Reasons to buy + Super-sharp screen + Improved typography Reasons to avoid - Design is a touch dull - Still missing some features

Amazon updated the Kindle Paperwhite back in 2018 to add several features from the Voyage and Oasis lines, including IPX8-rated waterproofing and support for Audible audiobooks.

The screen is still fantastic with a beautiful 6-inch HD display with 300ppi pixel density and 8GB of storage, meaning you can keep thousands of books on one device.

The Kindle Paperwhite is almost the closest you can get to real paper while getting all the benefits of an ereader. You have access to Amazon's huge library of books and you can even use the Kindle Unlimited rental service on the Paperwhite.

There's a built-in light and you're not going to get any screen glare when reading it in bright sunlight. The battery isn't as good as the last version as it only lasts between four and six weeks, but that said it's still a very good amount of time to get reading your ebooks.

Why should I buy it? If you're looking for one of the best screen experiences on an ereader and you want to be able to read in bright sunlight, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is your choice.

Read the full Amazon Kindle Paperwhite review

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition The newest Kindle Paperwhite has some nice if inessential extras Specifications Screen size: 6.8-inch Screen type: Carta E Ink Storage: 32GB Resolution : 300ppi Weight: 208g Backlight: yes Touchscreen : yes Wi-Fi: yes 4G: no Battery life: up to 10 weeks TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Large screen area + Long battery life Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Slow page turn speed

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is a premium ereader. It won't be for everyone given its expensive price tag but it has some useful extra features compared to other models. That includes wireless charging and an auto-adjusting display. The latter means the screen dims as and when needed, which can be useful in different lighting situations.

It also offers a larger display than others, coming in at 6.8-inch so you have plenty of room to read. Battery life has also been increased to 10 weeks compared to the 2018's Paperwhite's 6 weeks. Increased storage is also included with 32GB of storage compared to 8GB.

USB-C charging brings the Paperwhite Signature Edition up to date too but other than that, this is a similar experience to what you've used before.

Why should I buy it? If you're keen to own the latest ereader technology, this is it. With wireless charging and an auto-adjusting display, it has some nice extra features, even if none of them are as essential as you'd think.

Read the full review: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Kindle Oasis The newest Kindle Oasis device has all the cutting-edge features Specifications Screen size: 7-inch Screen type: Carta E Ink Storage: 8GB/32GB Resolution: 300ppi Weight: 188g Backlight: Yes Touchscreen: Yes Wi-Fi: Yes 4G: Yes Battery life: up to six weeks Reasons to buy + Premium reading experience + Useful screen features Reasons to avoid - Most expensive model - Thicker side doesn't improve handhold

If you want the most premium ereader experience available right now, then the newest Amazon Kindle Oasis is what you're looking for – as long as you can stomach the equally high-end price.

The 2019 Kindle Oasis comes with new features like a warm light you can turn on to reduce eye strain, a more lightweight design, and improved back-lighting, to make it a more useful device to read on (although some may consider the upgrade a little small).

It also comes with all the distinct features of the Kindle Oasis range – it's got a large, high-quality display, a 'ridge' design that gives makes the ereader easy to hold at a range of angles, and it comes with plenty of storage space to save as many books as you need.

So if you're looking for an unrivaled ereader, this is the device to consider.

Why should I buy it? If you're willing to splash on the best Amazon Kindle ereader with all the latest bells and whistles in terms of tech, this is the device to consider.

Read the full review: Amazon Kindle Oasis