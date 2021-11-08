Best tablet for kids 2022: the top picks for children

The best tablet for kids isn't like finding the best one for adults. Generally, a dedicated kids tablet from Amazon or Samsung is a better option for young children than a fully-fledged iPad Pro that would suit adults.

Tablets for kids often tend to be a bit hardier than their adult equivalents, while also being cheaper because they use older or lower-specs processors. Despite the relatively lower specs of kids' tablets, such devices are still ideal for playing games, watching films, reading books, or listening to music - all the core activities your child is most likely to want to do with their gadget.

Even better, these tablets tend to come at a fraction of the price of a modern smartphone working out as a better deal for your little one. That's alongside offering crucial parental controls at the forefront of their design. If your kids are stuck indoors for long periods or on a long journey with you, these tablets should keep them happy.

Before diving into purchasing a tablet for kids, it's worth thinking about what your child is most likely to use their device for in case there's a more appropriate alternative out there. If they love to read, something like the Amazon Kindle Kids Edition might be better, while gaming fans may prefer a Switch Lite and there's always our guide to the best laptop for kids.

Best tablet for kids 2022

1. Amazon Fire 7 (2019) Amazon's cheapest tablet is a winner for kids Specifications Weight: 286g Dimensions: 192 x 115 x 9.6mm OS: Fire OS Screen size: 7-inch Resolution: 1,024 x 600 CPU: 1.3GHz Quad-core Storage: 16GB/32GB Battery: up to 7 hours Rear camera: 2MP Front camera: VGA Reasons to buy + Amazing value + Great selection of content Reasons to avoid - Underpowered tech - Disappointing stamina

Amazon's Fire line has been around for ages, and has quite rightly cornered the market when it comes to cheap and cheerful tablets. The Fire 7 is one of the cheapest tablets around and comes in a range of bright colors, which makes it the ideal choice for school kids and teenagers looking for their first smart device.

You'll want to get to grips with the parental controls before handing it over to very young children and don't expect cutting-edge performance or exceptional battery life for the price, but it really is hard to think of any other tablet which can match the Fire 7 when it comes to price and sheer volume of content; Amazon's app store is stocked to bursting point.

Read our full Amazon Fire 7 review

2. Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition A small screen slate built specifically for children Specifications Weight: 550g Dimensions: 233 x 184 x 26mm OS: Fire OS Screen size: 8-inch Resolution: 1280 x 800 CPU: quad-core Storage: 32GB Battery: up to 12 hours Rear camera: 2MP Front camera: 2MP Reasons to buy + Durable + Comes with loads of content Reasons to avoid - Pricier than standard Fire tablets - Chunky

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2020) is the latest version of Amazon’s kid-friendly 8-inch slate, and while it’s not a huge upgrade on the previous model it’s certainly the one to go for, as it has more power and storage than its predecessor, while still coming in at a low price.

Essentially it’s a kid’s version of the standard Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020), with the key strengths of this tablet including its durable, colorful shell, that will both appeal to children and withstand most accidents.

There’s also an adjustable stand built in, so children won’t have to hold the tablet to use it, and it comes with a one-year subscription to Fire for Kids Unlimited, giving you access to a wealth of kid-friendly apps, videos, and games.

3. iPad 10.2 (2021) Expensive for kids but a good all-rounder Specifications Weight: 487g Dimensions: 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm OS: iPadOS Screen size: 10.2-inch Resolution: 1620 x 2160 pixels CPU: A13 Bionic RAM: 3GB Storage: 64/256GB microSD slot: No Battery: Up to 10 hours Rear camera: 8MP Front camera: 12MP TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Strong performance + iPadOS has lots of apps Reasons to avoid - Older iPads are cheaper - Not the most robust

The iPad 10.2 is the cheapest tablet in Apple's range, and it offers a lot for the price tag. While it's an expensive purchase for your kids, iPadOS is full of fantastic tools and apps that mean it'll grow well with your children's needs.

If you want to sneak a go with the iPad 10.2, you'll be delighted with the performance thanks to its new processor. The tablet's 12MP front camera and Center Stage support means that FaceTime is a dream to use, keeping up with however active your child may be in front of the camera.

Just bear in mind that if you're worried about it getting damaged, you may want to buy a case for the iPad 10.2. This is far from the most durable option on the list, although it's able to withstand the needs of older children without much trouble.

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 A grown-up tablet that is still suitable for kids Specifications Weight: 345g Dimensions: 210 x 124.4 x 8mm OS: Android Screen size: 8-inch Resolution: 800 x 1280 CPU: quad-core Storage: 32GB Battery: N/A Rear camera: 8MP Front camera: 2MP Reasons to buy + Great design + Decent specs for the price Reasons to avoid - Still not quite cutting-edge - No protection

If you've got an older child or fashion-conscious teen then they might not thank you for buying a tablet which comes with a brightly-colored bumper or crayon-like stylus.

If an iPad is still out of the question then Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 could present the ideal middle ground; it's got a mature design and decent specifications but offers the option of adding parental controls so you can still have some peace of mind.

The best thing is that as your teenager gets older, they don't need to discard the Galaxy Tab 8 as you can remove the controls (assuming you trust them) and viola – it becomes a tablet for a grown-up (well, a grown-up child, at least). Samsung's reputation for quality and design shines through on this reasonably-priced slate, so it's well worth a look.

5. Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition A large, pin-sharp screen and bumper protection Specifications Weight: 778g Dimensions: 292 x 206 x 26mm OS: Fire OS Screen size: 10.1-inch Resolution: 1920 x 1200 CPU: octa-core Storage: 32GB/64GB Battery: up to 12 hours Rear camera: 2MP Front camera: 2MP Reasons to buy + Amazing screen + Comes with Fire For Kids Unlimited Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Quite bulky

Amazon's 10-inch kids tablet offers a crisp IPS 1080p screen that's great for playing games and watching movies on, and also provides plenty of display real estate for kids who are just starting to find their love of reading.

Like several of Amazon's other tablets, the Fire HD 10 is available in a 'Kids Edition' package which slaps a massive rubber bumper on for protection and allows you to enable controls which prevent your children from viewing questionable content. The catch is that the Fire HD 10 is quite expensive, and that massive screen means an equally massive footprint, which some younger users may find too unwieldy.

However, you do get a year of Fire For Kids Unlimited, which provides free age-appropriate content for your precious ones.

Read our full Amazon Fire 10 (2019) review

6. Kurio Tab Connect A basic but sturdy tablet for little ones Specifications Weight: 680g Dimensions: 100 x 9 x 180mm OS: Android 6 Screen size: 7-inch Resolution: N/A CPU: quad-core Storage: 16GB Battery: N/A Rear camera: 2MP Front camera: 0.3MP Reasons to buy + Google Play Store onboard + Can withstand plenty of knocks Reasons to avoid - Weak specs - Your kids will outgrow its looks

Kurio specializes in making tech for younger users so the Kurio Tab Connect is ideally suited for them. It can withstand a fair few knocks thanks to a protective bumper that means it can deal with any unexpected temper tantrum. Features wise, it has extensive parental controls so you can lock it down as much as you need to, ensuring your child is safe while using it.

Underneath that protective hood is a fairly capable Android-based tablet albeit one running on somewhat dated hardware. This won't win any prizes for speed but your child will appreciate being able to explore the Google Play Store as and when you allow it.

Don't expect a great screen or a good quality camera, but for the bare necessities, it's a competent enough tablet that will happily contend with the most physical of children.

