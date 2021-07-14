The best earbuds in UAE 2021: our top earphones and in-ear headphones for any budget

What are the newest earbuds? (Image credit: Beats) The latest earbuds we’ve tried out are the long-rumored Beats Studio Buds, which are easily the best earbuds Beats has ever made. In other earbuds news, rumors surrounding the Apple AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 continue to circulate.

Choosing the best earbuds for your needs and your budget can be a challenge. After all, there are so many different types vying for your attention, including wired in-ear headphones, neckbud-style wireless earphones , and true wireless earbuds . How do you know which one you should choose?

That’s why we’ve brought together this handy guide. The best earbuds of 2021 all come in a range of different form factors – the style you should choose depends on your needs. If you hate wires and have a fairly healthy budget, we recommend cable-free true wireless earbuds, like the Sony WF-1000XM4 and the AirPods Pro – many of which now come with extra features, including noise-cancellation.

Perhaps you value security and audio fidelity above all else. In that case, check out the wired earbuds on our list below. Or, opt for something that has the best of both worlds with a pair of the best wireless earbuds . These styles are able to connect to your phone via Bluetooth but still retain a cord between the two earbuds themselves, which means there's no chance of one falling down the drain (well, very little chance, anyway).

Something that all the best earbuds of 2021 have in common is that they're compact, sound fantastic, and are super-convenient to use compared to bulky over-ear headphones.

If you're looking for something cheaper, check out the best budget wireless earbuds of 2021

Our top earbud picks

(Image credit: 1More)

If you like your earbuds to come with a cable, the 1More Triple Driver in-ear headphones are the best wiredearbuds you can buy in 2021. After spending a few weeks with both the 1MORE Triple Driver in-ear headphones and the 1MORE Quad Driver in-ear headphones we were blown away at just how much value each one gave in their prospective price ranges.

For $100 / £100 (around AU$168), it’s hard to think of a better sounding pair of earbuds than the 1MORE Triple Driver. That said, if you want just that little extra refinement and luxury materials, the 1MORE Quad Driver in-ear headphones are still a bargain at twice the price.

There’s very little we can fault the Triple Drivers for. Their rubber cable is annoying and its remote control feels cheap but these are just nitpicks.For their price, it’s impossible to do better than 1MORE's Triple Driver in-ear headphones.

Read the full review: 1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphone review

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds The best true wireless earbuds you can buy today Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 7.3g Frequency response: 20-40,000Hz Drivers: 6mm Battery life : 8 hours (earbuds) 16 hours (charging case) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 1,217.01 View at Amazon Prime AED 1,223.95 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Rapid, full-bodied and eloquent sound + Truly useful features + Impressive call quality Reasons to avoid - Unremarkable battery life - No aptX support

Sony is largely responsible for the rude health of the active noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds market, and with the WF-1000XM4, the company has combined performance, ergonomics, and build quality more effectively than ever before.

Compared to their predecessors, the Sony WF-1000XM3, the new wireless earbuds offer enough quality-of-life features to make them worth upgrading to, even if they are more expensive.

While other true wireless earbuds surpass the Sony WF-1000XM4 in particular areas – noise cancellation, for example – no other model comes close to offering such excellent quality across the board. That’s why the Sony WF-1000XM4 are hands-down the best true wireless earbuds you can buy today.

Read more: Sony WF-1000XM4 review

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

The sound quality, battery life, and design of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are truly brilliant – and they're a really good alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM3, particularly if your idea of the best earbuds are a little more flashy.

We did find that those with smaller ears sometimes find them a little uncomfortable, however, and their high price just stops them from beating the Sony's to second place of this round up.

Otherwise? Sennheiser has pretty much knocked it out of the park with these in-ear headphones, offering great noise cancellation alongside smart looks and stunning sound.

Read more: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review

(Image credit: Optoma)

4. Optoma NuForce BE Sport4 Practically flawless wireless earbuds Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 15.5g Frequency response: 20Hz - 20,000kHz Drivers: 6mm dynamic Battery life: 10 hours TODAY'S BEST DEALS AED 405.45 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Impressive audio + Customized eartips + Practical design Reasons to avoid - Not suited to one-ear listening

The NuForce BE Sport4 wireless earbuds are that rare find: earbuds that are good for basically all situations. While they're specifically designed for use in the gym and on the track, the BE Sport4 do an awesome job isolating audio in a crowded city environment and are even good enough for home listening.

The BE Sport4 in-ear headphones have claimed 10-hour battery life, which we found to be pretty close to the mark in our time with them, and from empty you can get two hours of use from just a 15-minute charge – ideal for those needing a quick top-up while they put on their trainers and pack a gym kit.

Consider this a warning shot fellow audio manufacturers: build and audio quality do not need to be sacrificed in order to keep earbuds affordable.

Read more: Optoma NuForce BE Sport4 review

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

The Bowers & Wilkins PI3 are the first neckband headphones for the company, and they're a great start. Well-designed, comfy, and simple to use, their great sound makes them some of the best earbuds you can buy today.

Thanks to dual drivers, these buds sound fantastic, with crisp highs, lively mids, and plenty of powerful bass. Look past the fairly unremarkable battery life and limited features, and you'll be mostly very impressed by what these in-ear headphones offer.

Read the full review: Bowers & Wilkins PI3 Wireless Headphones review

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

6. Sennheiser CX Sport wireless earphones No fuss running buds with fantastic audio Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 15g Frequency response: 17-21,000 Hz Drivers: N/A Battery life: 6 hours TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 472.38 View at Amazon Prime AED 545.95 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fantastic audio quality + Sports-friendly design Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest option - Mids could be richer

With a lively, bass-heavy presentation, and a comfortable fit, the Sennheiser CX Sport wireless earphones make an excellent pair of running headphones as well as some of the best earbuds of 2021.

They don't come with a heart rate monitor, but the inclusion of ear fins and sporty neon color scheme makes them ideal for casual workouts.

With a battery life of six hours, they're great for your average running session, or even your daily commute – but marathon runners will want to look elsewhere.

Read the full review: Sennheiser CX Sport Wireless earphones review

(Image credit: Lypertek)

7. Lypertek PurePlay Z3 (Tevi) Incredible, affordable buds Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: N/A Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz Drivers: 6mm graphene Battery life (on-board): 10 hours (earbuds) 70 hours (charging case) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 465.73 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredible value + Neutral audiophile-like sound + Great battery life Reasons to avoid - Design is a bit plain

If you're looking for budget-friendly true wireless earbuds, then the Lypertek PurePlay Z3 (formerly known as the Lypertek Tevi) are a great choice – they're among the best earbuds we've tried, especially given their low price tag ($130 / £99 / AU$185).

With USB-C charging, a well-balanced sound, lengthy battery life, and waterproofing, they tick every box you could ask for, from what are basically a pair of budget buds.

The Lypertek Tevi, surprisingly, might just blow you away, punching well above their weight and rivaling the best earbuds from some of the biggest audio brands on the planet.

And, if you're looking for something even cheaper, check out the Lypertek SoundFree S20, which combine excellent battery life and sound with value for money.

Read more: Lypertek Tevi true wireless earbuds review

[Update: Lypertek has announced the follow-up to the Lypertek PurePlay Z3, and in spite of a host of improvements, they won't cost you any more than their predecessors.

The Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0 come with the latest Qualcomm QC3040 chipset, which allows for Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, better quality connections, and aptX and AAC codecs.]

(Image credit: 1More)

8. 1More Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones More expensive than the Triple Drivers, but More powerful too Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 18.5g Frequency response: 20 - 40,000Hz Drivers: Dynamic Battery life: N/A TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 505.10 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Beautifully balanced sound + Luxurious build quality + Remote controls work on Reasons to avoid - Cheaper sibling is better value

They're expensive, but the 1MORE Quad Driver in-ear headphones are worth every penny. 1MORE hit it out of the park with this flagship pair of wired earbuds, with their balanced sound build quality, smartphone compatibility, and price. These in-ear headphones will make mobile audiophiles very happy.

The only reservation that we have is that the Quad Drivers face tough competition from 1MORE’s own cheaper Triple Driver sibling which costs half the price (which sit pretty at the number one spot on our list).

In terms of value, the 1MORE Triple Driver headphones are the winner, but if you're willing to spend a little more on build and sound quality, the 1More Quad Drivers are among the best earbuds you can buy.

Read the full review: 1More Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro, deliver a much better fit and an improved design compared to the original AirPods.

However, at $249 / £249 / AU$399, they’re pretty pricey too, and as such can’t be called the very best true wireless earbuds in terms of value for money – but they may be the best true wireless earbuds for Apple fans. That said, AirPods Pro deals are becoming more commonplace as the buds age.

These snug-fitting earbuds offer a great sound, and the additional microphones provide strong noise-cancelling (particularly when commuting), as well as a useful Transparency mode, which really does let the outside world in. They even support Dolby Atmos immersive sound, following an update last year.

Apparently, there's a new AirPods model set to join the original buds and the newer Pros. The AirPods Pro 2 are rumored to be a new, cheaper variant of the company's popular true wireless earbuds, and they could be released in the next few months.

Read more: Apple AirPods Pro review

(Image credit: SoundMagic)

10. SoundMAGIC E11BT Magic bullets that sound deceptively good Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 24.7g Frequency response: 20 - 20,000Hz Drivers: 10mm dynamic neodymium Battery life: 20 hours TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 156.04 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fantastic price + Elegant design + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - Treble tones can sound harsh

The SoundMagic E11BTs are an extremely capable pair of wireless in-ear earphones, and given their low price, it really is difficult to fault them – the audio quality is fantastic and they look very elegant.

They're comfortable to wear thanks to ergonomically designed eartips and a flat neckband that won’t irritate you while running or working out – and with an IPX4 rating, they should withstand sweaty sessions.

Read the full review: SoundMAGIC E11BT

(Image credit: Jaybird)

11. Jaybird Tarah Pro Well-crafted wireless earbuds for endurance athletes Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 18g Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz Drivers: 6mm dynamic Battery life: 8 hours TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime AED 949.65 View at Amazon AED 1,861.80 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent adaptable sound + Durable and compact design Reasons to avoid - Proprietary charging dock - Fiddly eartips

The Jaybird Tarah Pro headphones are wireless sport headphones for the endurance runners, athletes and fitness nuts out there. With a neck cable to keep the earbuds together, they aren’t quite ‘true wireless’, but will be practical for those concerned about dropping and losing a costly earbud in the heat of a race or training session.

As the first in Jaybird’s new ‘Pro’ range of Bluetooth earbuds and aimed at offering higher quality audio and materials, the Tarah Pro will suit anyone not willing to sacrifice audio quality in harsher outdoor conditions or indoor workouts and who don't mind spending a bit more to get a premium product.

Read the full review: Jaybird Tarah Pro review

Tips and tricks

How to choose the best earbuds for you

The best earbuds for you need to feel ultra-comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, and must fit securely in your ear for decent noise isolation.

If you're looking for a pair of running headphones, your new earphones should have an IPX4 water-resistance rating or above; this means that they'll be able to withstand a little sweat as well as a spot of rain.

There are wired and wireless earbuds on this list, but you don't have to compromise on audio quality by going wire-free. Our current favorite true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM3 combine class-leading sound with high quality noise cancellation tech.

If you do opt for wireless or true wireless earbuds, make sure the battery life is up to scratch, otherwise you could find yourself caught short without any music in the middle of your commute.

Most importantly, the best earbuds for you should sound good to your ears. If you're a dedicated audiophile, look for buds that support Hi-Res Audio codecs like LDAC and aptX HD Bluetooth for stellar connectivity.

Apple AirPods vs AirPods Pro: which buds are best?

FAQs

The best earbud and in-ear headphones FAQ: quick questions answered

Which brand has the best earbuds? That totally depends on what you're looking for – but we're careful with our lists. That means all of the earbud and in-ear headphones below come from brands we trust. Still, if you're not sure where to start looking, respected brands like Sony, Apple, Cambridge Audio, JBL, and Optoma are good places to start.

What are the best cheap earbuds? At least half of the buds in this list are below the AED 500 mark, which makes them ideal for those who need a new set of headphones but can't justify a splurge. We recommend the 1More Triple Drive In-Ear Headphones – but if they're still too pricey for your current budget, then check out our guides to the best cheap headphones of 2021 and the best budget wireless earbuds.

Which is better, earbuds or headphones? It's up to you. Some people love the feel and immersive sound experience of over-ear headphones, others prefer the freedom and compact size of in-ear headphones and earbuds. It all depends on what your priorities are.

How do I keep my earbuds from falling out? Although most of the high-end in-ear buds and headphones are designed to stay put, everyone's ears are different. Which means there's still a chance they'll fall out – especially if you're running or moving. If this keeps happening, we recommend opting for a pair built with sports in mind, these tend to have better support and even a different design that anchors them into your ear better.

Should I buy wireless earphones? Wireless and true wireless earbuds are a great option for those who want to listen to music on the go without the hassle of tangled cables getting in their way. However, some audio purists think that the sound quality afforded by Bluetooth connections still doesn't compete with traditional wired earbuds.

Best earbuds 2021, at a glance:

1More Triple Driver In-Ear Headphone Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 NuraLoop headphones Optoma NuForce BE Sport4 Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Plus Grado GT220 Bowers & Wilkins PI3 Sennheiser CX Sports Wireless OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Lypertek Tevi 1More Quad Driver In-Ear Headphones Apple AirPods Pro SoundMAGIC E11 BT Jaybird Tarah Pro