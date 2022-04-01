Best home office PC: make working from home a breeze with this PC build

While most of us have been used to working in an office for as long as we can remember, the recent shift to working from home has prompted a lot of people to realize that they don't actually have an ideal working space at all. From picking the right kind of desk to whether you should work on a laptop or a PC, it can take a bit of time to really build the right 'feel' to working from home.

If you're the kind of person who prefers working on a desktop PC rather than a laptop, you'll be faced with an important decision to make, which of course depends on the kind of work that you do. For most of us, our home office PC doesn't have to be a very powerful machine at all - just capable of doing normal office tasks like email, word processing, video calls, and that's about it.

Because of this, you can actually build a much smaller PC that is more than capable of handling these tasks, while not going overboard on your budget. Whatever components you choose, make sure you check out our guide on how to build your own PC for all kinds of helpful tips and tricks.

Ready to start building your own home office PC? We've listed some of our favorite components on this page to build a really strong home office PC that will easily handle any of your daily office tasks.

Gigabyte Z590I VISION D ITX

This motherboard is great for an ITX build, and can also scale for future CPU upgrades if your workload starts to get a bit more demanding.

G.SKILL Trident Z RGB RAM 16GB (8GBx2)

Featuring a completely exposed light bar with vibrant RGB LEDs, merged with the award-winning Trident Z heatspreader designed, and constructed with the highest quality components, the Trident Z RGB DDR4 memory kit combines the most vivid RGB lighting with uncompromised performance.

Lian Li Q58

This small case is compact enough to hide behind a monitor or take up a small portion of your desk. You can swap around the glass and mesh panels for your own custom look, all while keeping things cool inside.

Intel Core i5-11400 (2.6 GHz / 4.4 GHz, 12M Cache)

The Intel Core i5-11400 CPU is more than adequate for everyday office tasks, and will allow you to fire up as many apps as you need to get your everyday workflow running smoothly.

be quiet! Dark Rock 4 CPU Cooler

This air cooler is more than capable of keeping your CPU cool, especially since you won't be running very demanding CPU-intensive programs. You can easily upgrade this to an AIO cooler in the future if you wish, but the chances of you needing that are very slim.

ZOTAC Gaming Geforce Gtx 1650 GPU

This may seem like an odd choice for a GPU, but it's actually not. The small profile and low power draw makes it perfect for a home office PC, and it's much cheaper than any of the current RTX cards on the market.

Corsair SF750 80 PLUS Platinum SFX Power Supply

You'll need a strong PSU to keep things running smoothly, and this fully modular PSU from Corsair is the perfect fit. You'll be able to connect the power cables for only what you need, thus reducing clutter inside your case.

SAMSUNG 980 PRO 1 TB PCIe 4.0

For the gold-standard in fast PC storage, this Samsung SSD is exactly what you need. Boot up your computer in seconds and fire up apps without any lag or delay. You can also pair a second drive in an additional M.2 slot for even more storage.