Best gaming PC: how to build a PC to handle the best games

PC gaming is a lot of fun, not just because of the vast variety of games on offer, but because if you take things one step further, you can build the gaming PC of your dreams - right from scratch. There's a subtle satisfaction that comes from being able to choose all the various components and features you're looking for, and watching them all come together to form your perfect gaming PC.

When building a gaming PC, you'll want to have a decent budget in mind that can accommodate expensive components such as the GPU and CPU. You'll also want to make up your mind if you're willing to spend the extra cash on exactly the component you're looking for or if you're willing to compromise a bit and get say a slightly less powerful GPU or a small hard drive. Whatever components you choose, make sure you check out our guide on how to build your own PC for all kinds of helpful tips and tricks.

Ready to start building your own gaming PC? We've listed some of our favorite components on this page to build a really strong gaming PC that will last you for a while before needing to upgrade.

ASUS ROG Strix Z690-G WiFi 6E LGA 1700 (Intel 12th Gen) Micro ATX Gaming Motherboard

This motherboard is ready for 12th Gen Intel Core processors, supports PCIe 5.0,DDR5 and out of box Windows 11 ready. Other features include AI Overclocking, AI cooling, AI networking(GameFirst VI) and AI noise cancellation.

Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) 5200MHz C40

As modern CPUs feature more and more cores, the unprecedented speed of DDR5 ensures your high-end CPU gets data quickly, enabling faster processing. Push the limits of your system like never before with DDR5 memory, unlocking even faster frequencies, greater capacities, and better performance, especially in games.

Lian Li O11 Dynamic mini

This compact case can house plenty of fans, drives, and full-length GPUs, with plenty of room to spare. It's very comfortable to build into, and will offer plenty of space to upgrade in the future as well.

Intel Core i7-12700KF (12 Core) 3.60 GHz

Intel Core i7 3.60 GHz processor offers more cache space, and the hyper-threading architecture delivers high performance for demanding applications with better onboard graphics and faster turbo boost. It's great for whatever game you throw at it, so you'll be gaming for years without the need to upgrade.

Corsair iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler

Keep your CPU temperatures in check with this fantastic 360mm cooler from Corsair. RGB lighting will sync to your motherboard to suit your tastes, while the three radiator fans ensure that temperatures remain well within safe ranges.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070Ti GAMING OC 8GB GPU

You can't play the latest games without a powerful GPU, and the RTX 3070Ti from Gigabyte is exactly what you need. It's beefy enough to handle gaming at 2K resolutions with butter-smooth fps, no matter how demanding the games may be.

Cooler Master MWE Gold 750 V2 Full Modular, 750W

You'll need a strong PSU to keep things running smoothly, and this fully modular PSU from Cooler Master is the perfect fit. You'll be able to connect the power cables for only what you need, thus reducing clutter inside your case. It's strong enough to power your most demanding components without breaking a sweat.

SAMSUNG 980 PRO 1 TB PCIe 4.0

For the gold-standard in fast PC storage, this Samsung SSD is exactly what you need. Boot up your computer in seconds and fire up games without any lag or delay. You can also pair a second drive in an additional M.2 slot for even more storage.