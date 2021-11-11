The best cheap gaming mouse deals in January 2022

Cheap gaming mouse deals are everywhere once you know how to find them. With the likes of Razer, Corsair, and Logitech dropping prices on some top quality pointers every day there's always an excellent price to be found. Tech in this space tends to move on quickly, which means new releases are pushed all the time. The good news here is that more releases mean cheaper gaming mouse deals on older generations.

We're showing you all the latest cheap gaming mouse deals just below, but beyond the price tag there are a number of other features and factors to take into consideration as well. We're making everything easier by bringing you the best value pointers and diving into their specs and defining features so you can check if they're right for you.

After all, it's crucial to be conscious of the price you’re paying relative to the specs and comfort that you’ll be getting from these cheap gaming mouse deals. You don’t need to get bogged down in DPIs and polling rates if you're after an everyday device for non-eSports pursuits, but it certainly comes in handy as a benchmark of the kinds of speeds and comfort you can expect from each mouse.

Matching all of these specs with the click feel and customization options that are right for you, as well as balancing a price tag alongside all these decisions can be tough. We've gathered the best cheap gaming mouse deals from around the internet to bring you high-quality pointers for the best price.

Gaming mouse deals under $50 / £50

The G203 is part of Logitech's budget range designed to provide everyone with high-quality PC gaming gear, and this cheap gaming mouse does just that. With up to 8,000 DPI offering a fair experience in 2021, and six programmable buttons for a decent amount of custom inputs this is a mid-range mouse for an excellent price. While the sensor isn't the fastest of Logitech's range, you wouldn't have guessed it as the G203's performance is as snappy and responsive as many other higher priced mice.

SteelSeries' super budget Rival 3 gaming mouse offers a lightweight mouse with a slightly higher DPI than Logitech's G203. If you've got smaller hands that makes this the go-to choice for a solid budget buy, but larger hands may struggle to manoeuvre the shell itself. While the Rival 3 is certainly cheap and certainly offers a strong set of specs for the price you're paying it's that shell design that might trip up a few shoppers.

The domed shape of the mouse body itself can create some difficulty if you favor a palm grip or a lighter finger-tip grip. Plus, that unique shape also puts this cheap gaming mouse firmly in the right hand camp, with very little potential for left handed use.

With an impressive 12,000 DPI and low latency, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed is an excellent cheap wireless gaming mouse for those after some FPS action. Grabbing a wireless mouse with as low a click latency as this one for under $50 / £50 is a rarity indeed, especially when you consider the power of Logitech's HERO sensor. You're also picking up an incredibly comfortable pointer here, with an ambidextrous design and soft curves to accommodate a wide range of grip types.

The only drawback here is that this is a non-rechargeable mouse. That AA battery may last you a while, but you could get stuck once it dies as there's no way to use a wired connection here.

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Best budget gaming mouse for larger hands DPI: 4,000 | Sensor: Optical | Buttons: 8 | Weight: 108g | Connection: Wired | RGB: Yes | Grip: Palm / Claw AED 243.44 View Deal at Amazon AED 279.99 View Deal at Amazon Fits any hand size Incredible value Still holds up Max 4,000 DPI

The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury was the Rolls Royce of gaming mouse deals when it first landed, and now it can be had at an awesome discount. If you want the substantial feel of one of Logitech's more high-end mice but with the price tag of their budget range, this is the deal for you. The G402 is only capable of up to 4,000DPI, which puts it behind a fair few items on this list, but the eight programmable buttons mark a boost up from others at this price. It's a classic gaming mouse that has done the rounds since its release in 2014 but it still holds up today, with special thanks to regular discounts.

SteelSeries Sensei 310 Best budget ambidextrous gaming mouse DPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical | Buttons: 8 | Weight: 92.1g | Connection: Wired | RGB: Yes | Grip: Claw / Finger-tip AED 147.63 View Deal at Amazon Light and nimble Satisfying and fast click-feel Programmable buttons suited to left or right hand A little small

The Steelseries Sensei 310 is a sublime ambidextrous mouse with excellent tracking and design considerations that go beyond left / right handed players to create a smooth mechanical experience. Larger handed players may struggle with the tiny stature of this claw / tip grip wired mouse, but if you're looking for something flexible and cheap while offering a great response and tracking experience this is a great gaming mouse deal.

Gaming mouse deals under $100 / £100

Razer DeathAdder Elite Best cheap gaming mouse for FPS DPI: 16,000 | Sensor: Optical | Buttons: 7 | Weight: 105g | Connection: Wired | RGB: Yes | Grip: Palm / Claw / Finger-tip AED 194.71 View Deal at Amazon AED 304 View Deal at Amazon High polling rate Design suits wide range of grips High performance custom sensor Less buttons than competing models

You need speed for a mouse designed for shooting and the Razer DeathAdder Elite has that in bags. The custom 5G sensor from Razer and Pixart will keep your movements fresh and lightning-fast, tracking across 450 inches per second. Plus, the DeathAdder design will sit beautifully on any desk. You are limited in your button configurations, but if you're after performance on a cheap gaming mouse deal, you won't find much better than this.

Corsair is a trusted brand for a reason - they develop high quality gaming products at a fair price tag. While the Ironclaw may be a little heavy for some, it's a fantastically tactile gaming mouse with up to 18,000 DPI and an optical sensor. Tracking and response times perform well, and the range and placement of the customizable buttons will serve any genre. This is one of the cheaper performance mid-range gaming mice on this list, so well worth a look if you're looking to save cash.

Extended gaming sessions can really do a number on your wrist, which is why many are turning to more ergonomically designed gaming mouse deals as opposed to the flashier RGB options. The Logitech MX Vertical may take some getting used to but it will make a hell of a difference once you do. Let's get it out the way, this is an optical mouse with a top DPI of 4,000 but that sensor is incredibly precise. If you're not looking to use your new cheap gaming mouse with a high octane gaming experience and want the most comfortable option on the market, look no further.

Gaming mouse deals under $150 / £150

This beast of a gaming mouse has seen favor from fans since its release. The Logitech G502 Lightspeed mouse is one of the best in the market right now, and if you're looking to spend a little more you can be safe in the knowledge that an upgrade won't be necessary in the near future. Aside from looking and feeling great, the wireless powerhouse brings sensors and tracking to the top of their game inside a heavily customizable shell. This is a stellar cheap gaming mouse, and one to keep an eye on for great deals.

Corsair Scimitar RGB Best mid-range MOBA and MMO gaming mouse DPI: 12,000 | Sensor: Optical | Buttons: 17 | Weight: 122g | Connection: Wired | RGB: Yes | Grip: Claw AED 291.44 View Deal at Amazon Plenty of clicky macro buttons Highly customizable design May be small for some larger hands

Having all your powers at your fingertips can make all the difference in MMO and MOBA games, and the Corsair Scimitar RGB is among the finest multi-button gaming mice. Not only do you have 17 fully customizable macro buttons, they all also integrate mechanical key switches that ride along an adjustable rail. The Scimitar tops everything off with a 12,000 DPI sensor and four-zone RGB lighting setup.

Wireless technology often comes at a premium, but you can still find some real steals. Take for instance the Logitech G Pro, a strong combination of wireless power and affordability. You don't need to compromise on your tracking speed and response rate if you go wireless, the Logitech G Pro is capable of up to 16,000 DPI all the more improved by their HERO sensor. With a killer battery life and optional extra buttons to add to your gaming mouse, this is a great flexible wireless mouse to start off with. Plus, its unassuming form factor will fit in with everything else you use your computer for.

Where to find more gaming mouse deals

US:

UK:

What should you look for in a cheap gaming mouse?

If you've found a cheap gaming mouse deal you like the look of, you might be wondering how to tell if it's worth the cash. There are a few things you need to consider here, as the best gaming mouse for one person may be frustrating and cumbersome for another. Plus, you'll want to make sure you're getting the specifications you need for your cash.

You can find cheap gaming mouse deals in a range of sizes and shapes these days, meaning the options for different grips are larger than ever. You'll find palm, claw and fingertip grips out there all designed for different hand sizes, and styles of holding the pointer. Once you've found the grip for you, you'll want to make sure your cheap gaming mouse is made with the right materials. Steer clear of slippery plastics and flimsy panels and you'll be good to go.

Now let's talk specs. While it might not be critical to your game plan, picking up a cheap gaming mouse deal with the DPI of a higher price tag always feels good. The higher the DPI count on your gaming mouse, the more responsive the device will be to movement, allowing you to snap into action with twitch reflexes. Don't be fooled by an overly high DPI, however. Often extreme levels can become a hindrance to your game, causing more inaccuracies through over-movement than benefits of speedy reactions.

Beyond this, finding a cheap gaming mouse deal that fits with your setup will make all the difference. The good news is plenty of the gaming mice on this page offer wireless, RGB and weight customisation options for you to explore.

How to find cheap gaming mouse deals

Cheap gaming mouse deals are all around if you know where to look. Typically, you'll find gaming mouse sales around key shopping events throughout the year, but the beginning of the year also offers an excellent opportunity to pick up a bargain on the previous 12 months' winners. If nothing takes your fancy today, keep this page bookmarked as we're always bringing cheap gaming mouse deals your way and check back after new range instalments or competitor price cuts.

