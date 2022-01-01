Best fitness games 2022: top exercise games to make you break a sweat

The best fitness games are the ones that allow you to have fun while you're sweating a little bit. There are a lot of excellent ways to exercise out in the world, but the unique way in which video games, unsurprisingly, gamify our fitness, is one that makes it far more rewarding for some people. Whether you're looking for a full-body workout, a game that's dedicated to your fitness, or just one that happens to help you improve your cardio, there are plenty of options out there, but figuring out which one will be right for you can be tricky.

You could easily try and turn any game into a fitness game by simply doing push-ups and squats whenever there's a loading screen. However, the best fitness games take things far beyond just us pushing ourselves in the downtimes of the game itself, but allow you to really workout while you're gaming. It's a joy, and one of the best ways to make training novel enough to really encourage new people into being healthy.

Thankfully for you, we've gone ahead and put together a list of games that will help you sweat, work those muscles, get out of breath, and wake up the next day a little bit fitter than before. We've even tried to make sure there's a few different platforms on the list too, which should make those excuses a little bit harder to make. So, as long as you're looking for the best fitness games, you're absolutely in the right place.

Blaston

Blaston is a VR game where you and an opponent stand atop a little platform, and then pick up the games magically forming around you to shoot each other with. Each gun fires different kinds of bullets, and you can change the loadout as you unlock new ones by levelling up.

What makes it such a great fitness game, is that you have to dodge the bullets flying towards you. You do this by moving around, crouching, crab walking, jumping, and just generally moving constantly.

It's not just a great cardio workout, but also good for your balance and your core strength as you make sure you're dodging the giant ball of energy floating towards you.

Platforms: PC and Oculus Quest

Peripherals needed: Compatible VR headset and tracked motion controllers

Until You Fall

If you're a fan of melee combat in VR, then we've got good news for you. Until You Fall is incredibly aptly named, because it's a melee roguelike that'll have you falling at the same time your in-game character dies.

You get to choose two weapons, one for each hand, and have to attack enemies to bring down their armor, before slicing in specific directions to whittle down their health. That'd be enough on its own, but you also have to move your arms into specific positions to block attacks, dodge with your whole body, and duck to avoid big swings too.

Thankfully, the game's absolutely beautiful, but even though you're going to die a lot, your body will thank you for it.

Platforms: PlayStation, PC and Oculus Quest

Peripherals needed: Compatible VR headset and tracked motion controllers

Zombies, Run!

Zombies, Run! might seem as though it's just solid life advice, assuming you regularly work with zombies, but it's actually one of the best mobile fitness games going. It's been around for a long time now, but it remains an absolutely essential app for those who want to run, but feel as though they need a little bit more motivation to stick to the track.

Zombies, Run! is an immersive game that casts you as the hero in a post-apocalypse, and you're only aim is to survive. You'll be running as you hear the zombies coming up close to you, but also as you hear bits of the story of the world as you go.

Platforms: iOS, Android

Peripherals needed: Headphones

Active Arcade

Active Arcade is one of the best fitness games going, and the best part about it is that it's on mobile phones. All you have to do is make sure the screen and the camera are pointing towards you, and then you just have to do as you're told.

It features a collection of different mini-games that all have the aim of making you move your body. Sometimes that means you'll be jumping about like a fool, and other games will have you trying to move your arms to strike specific points. It's a really fun way to add a little bit of excitement and novelty into your training, and fitness fanatics and newbies alike will love it.

Platforms: iOS, Android

Peripherals needed: None

Mario Tennis Aces

While Mario Tennis Aces isn't specifically built for fitness, that doesn't mean you can't treat it as such. Thanks to the motion controls of the Nintendo Switch, you'll get a light increase to your heart rate just by playing the game.

However, if you're looking to up the intensity a little bit, you can always create a little bit of room where you're gaming, and try to move along horizontally as your character is doing. It requires a little more self-discipline than the other options on this list, but if you're willing to commit to the bit, then you'll also find yourself getting pretty fit.

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Peripherals needed: None

Ring Fit Adventure

Ring Fit Adventure is marketed as a game first and exercise second, but it'll certainly put you through your paces.

The action-RPG game sees you squatting, crunching and downward-dogging your way to success, as you set out on a quest to defeat a hench, bodybuilding dragon called Dragaux. And that's just the story mode, there are also plenty of mini-games and individual workouts to focus on specific parts of your body.

In order to play Ring Fit Adventure, you need the Ring Fit device (like a pilates ring), but this handily comes packaged with the game.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Peripherals needed: Ring Fit

Pokémon Go

If you like the exercise you take to be a little more outdoors and a little less ‘bouncy’, then Pokémon Go could be the game for you. Developed by Niantic, with the magic of AR, Pokémon Go allows you to catch Pokémon in the real world through your mobile phone.

While it’s not exclusively just a fitness game, Pokémon Go encourages you to get outside and explore. When you start playing, you might find yourself popping outside to catch that cute Vulpix and then, twenty minutes later, you'll find you’ve walked to your nearest Pokémon Gym to get involved in a Raid. It’s stealth exercise and sometimes that’s the best, most effective kind. The best thing is, it's all in a free-to-play app on your phone so it's relatively easy to access.

Platforms: iOS and Android

Peripherals needed: None

Fitness Boxing

If you don't want to shell out for Ring Fit Adventure then Nintendo Fitness Boxing could be a good alternative. The Switch game offers you workouts overseen by a virtual trainer, where you use your Joy-Con motion controllers to perform punches and dodging maneuvers, with the difficulty increasing gradually over time.

The game uses your weight and height to estimate your fitness age and calorie burn, setting the routine, length and intensity of these workouts based on this, however these can be adjusted if you're not happy. It's a great workout for those who want a fairly-straightforward boxing workout without all the bells and whistles.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Peripherals needed: None

Beat Saber

Beat Saber isn't marketed as a fitness game - but it sure should be. The VR rhythm game sees you ducking and dodging while swinging your arms to slice the blocks flying your way - all to some amazing tunes. It's one of the best VR games on the market for a reason.

The beauty of Beat Saber is that you don't really notice the physical exertion you're putting into it because it's so much fun - but you'll certainly feel it tomorrow.

Platforms: PS4 and PC

Peripherals needed: Supported VR headset and tracked motion controllers.

Zumba: Burn It Up

Yet another fitness game offering from Nintendo, Zumba: Burn It Up is the newest addition to the Zumba video game series. Burn It Up essentially offers you a private Zumba lesson in your home, with 30 high-energy classes to get your heart-pumping and some great tunes for you to shake your hips to.

It's an official Zumba product that features real-life instructors, so you know it's legit. Plus, you can get up to three friends to join you for the tortur- sorry, fun.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Peripherals needed: None

Wii Fit Plus

Now, we know what you're going to say: "Wii Fit is old". Well, actually, we've included some older fitness games on this list because you may want to drag your old consoles out of the closet, brush off the dust and get your fill of exercise - without having to pay out for the latest game and its peripherals.

Wii Fit Plus is the enhanced version of Wii Fit, offering Wii Fit's original games alongside a bunch of 'new' games that help you work on aerobics, strength, balance and yoga. You can play these games, create your own fitness regimes or take part in specialized routines - and what's more, there are some multiplayer activities that allow you to play (and workout) with friends.

Wii Fit Plus is a classic and, even if you don't already have one, you can pick up a Wii Fit Balance Board for pretty cheap nowadays.

Platforms: Wii

Peripherals needed: Wii Balance Board

Wii Sports

Ok so, Wii Sports isn't exactly on the same level as the likes of Zumba when it comes to getting you moving- but it's still a fitness game. Wii Sports offers five sports to play: baseball, bowling, tennis, golf and boxing. You use your Wii remote to mimic the actions you would do if you were actually taking part in the sport.

In addition, there are training and fitness modes available that monitor players' progress. Plus, you don't have to play alone! All the activities are available to play multiplayer so you can beat your pal at tennis without having to step on the court.

Platforms: Wii

Peripherals needed: None

Just Dance 2020

Prefer to get your exercise through the medium of dance? Then Just Dance 2020 is just the ticket. The most recent addition in long-running dance series includes tunes from artists such as Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Ariana Grande that will keep you grooving for hours on end - and building up one heck of a sweat.

You don't even need motion controls or a console camera necessarily, as downloading the Just Dance Controller app will allow you to track all your moves through your smartphone. Smart.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Wii (surprisingly), PS4, Xbox One and Stadia

Peripherals needed: PS Move and PlayStation Camera, Xbox Kinect, or Just Dance Controller app

Knockout League

Another VR fitness game that will put you through your paces, Knockout League is an arcade-style boxing game that sees you immersing yourself in the fight. The game uses 1:1 tracking of your head and hands, so you'll need to make sure you duck and dodge every punch that comes your way - while landing some of your own.

But it's not all that serious, some of your competitors are a tad.. out of the ordinary. So expect to go mano a mano with a moustached octopus, pirate and many more wacky fighters.

Platforms: PS4 and PC

Peripherals needed: Supported VR headset required. Tracked Motion Controllers also required – these depend on platform you're playing on.

BoxVR

BoxVR is a bit like Beat Saber meets Fitness Boxing. It's described as a "VR workout app" and offers rhythm-inspired boxing workouts that see you hitting marks while ducking and dodging obstacles.

BoxVR offers a range of workouts from short three-minute bursts up to 20 minute+ endurance workouts, which are sure to give you a heart-pumping cardio workout. Plus, workouts are regularly updated to stop things from getting stale.

Platforms: PS4 and PC

Peripherals needed: Supported VR headset required. Tracked Motion Controllers also required - these depend on platform you're playing on.

Sports Champions 2

Another oldie, but Sports Champions 2 is essentially Sony's version of Wii Sports. The fitness game allows you to take part in six activities: skiing, tennis, boxing, golf, bowling, and archery. Again similarly to the Wii, you use PlayStation Move controller to mimic the actions of each sport.

Platforms: PS3

Peripherals needed: PlayStation Move and PlayStation Camera

