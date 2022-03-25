Best editing PC: how to build a PC to edit content like a pro

If you're a content creator or someone who does a lot of 3D work or video editing, then you're going to need a pretty strong PC to be able to be editing everything on. It's especially important to have a good PC in order to edit 4K content, or work with complex 3D designs that have a lot of layers and details.

An editing PC has a few key components to focus on - a good CPU, a strong GPU, and plenty of storage to keep files managed. Of course, other components like the quality of RAM and CPU cooler also play an important role, but everything comes together to make up a PC that is a pure powerhouse.

A good editing PC has to have room to grow, so it's important to pick bother a motherboard and a PC case that can do this. Whether you're adding in more peripherals, replacing your cooling fans, or just want a PC that will last you for a while, you'll need to budget accordingly for some fairly expensive parts. Whatever components you choose, make sure you check out our guide on how to build your own PC for all kinds of helpful tips and tricks.

Ready to start building your own editing PC? We've listed some of our favorite components on this page to build a really strong editing PC that will last you for a while before needing to upgrade.

Asus PRIME TRX40-PRO motherboard

This motherboard is designed for the latest AMD Threadripper processors, and offers a ton of connectivity and expansion to keep you working hard for a while before needing to upgrade.

Patriot Memory Viper Steel Series DDR4-4400 x64GB

For the most demanding applications, you're going to need a fair bit of RAM to run everything smoothly. 64GB of quad-channel RAM should definitely do the trick, making it easy to fire up as many applications as you need.

NZXT H510i PC Case

This PC case from NZXT is a firm favorite for building in simply because it's so versatile. There's plenty of room for components to be swapped around, as well as good airflow to keep everything running cool.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX

The Ryzen Threadripper is a monster of a CPU, and it's capable of tearing through absolutely anything that you throw at it. It's also good enough to see you through at least a few years before needing an upgrade, so it's a wise investment to make.

NZXT Kraken Z73 360mm AIO CPU Cooler

It's important to keep your CPU cool at all times, and this AIO cooler from NZXT is exactly what you need. Its digital display allows you to monitor CPU and GPU temperatures, while the three radiator fans ensure that cool air is being circulated at all times.

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090

There's no greater GPU to splurge on than the RTX 3090, and despite its hefty price tag it's going to serve you well when editing 4k content and rendering complex scenes.

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 1000 Watt Power Supply

Powerful rigs need powerful PSUs, and this one from Thermaltake is sure to hold things down. The fully modular PSU means that you only need to plug in the power cables you'll actually use, which cuts down on cable clutter in your PC case.

SAMSUNG 980 PRO 1 TB PCIe 4.0

For the gold-standard in fast PC storage, this Samsung SSD is exactly what you need. Boot up your computer in seconds and fire up games without any lag or delay. You can also pair a second drive in an additional M.2 slot for even more storage.