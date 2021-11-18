Best CPU cooler 2022: top CPU coolers for your PC

With the best CPU cooler, your processor will stay cool under pressure, regardless of whether you’re gaming, editing videos, or multi-tasking. It doesn’t matter how powerful or kitted out your gaming PC is; your CPU, as well as graphics cards and motherboards , generate a lot of heat. In fact, the more powerful they are, the more heat they generate. So, if you want to get the most out of your computer’s performance, you shouldn’t skimp on your cooling solution.

After all, heat is the enemy of your processor, as it causes throttling and performance slowdowns. If you’re not careful, your processor might overheat and catch fire. Avoid all that frustration and headache simply by getting a quality CPU cooler that’s capable of keeping your CPU nice and frosty, even when it’s doing some overclocking. If you’re an RGB fan, you can even get one with stunning RGB lighting built-in.

Whether you’re building a PC or upgrading your existing one, installing a quality CPU cooler will make a difference in your computer’s performance. It’s money well-spent.

1. Noctua NH-D15 Best CPU cooler Specifications Type: Fan and heatsink Compatibility: Intel LGA 775 – LGA 2066; AMD AM2 – AM3+, FM1 – FM2+ Rotation frequency: Up to 1500 RPM Noise volume: 19.20dbA – 24.60dbA Dimensions (W x D x H): 160 x 150 x 135mm Weight: 2.91 pounds (1.32kg) Reasons to buy + Whisper quiet + Six-year manufacturer's warranty Reasons to avoid - Too big for some PC builds

The Noctua NH-D15 is one of the best CPU coolers you can buy in 2019 simply because it performs just as well as – if not better – than some liquid coolers, while costing a fraction of the price. You might not be too familiar with Noctua’s name, as they’re relatively small in the CPU cooler world, but its business is revolves around designing coolers, so you know that when you buy one of their products, you’re getting a product by people who really know their craft. On top of delivering a fantastic cooling performance, the NH-D15 is nearly silent as well.

2. Cooler Master Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition Better than ever before Specifications Type: Fan and heatsink Compatibility: Intel LGA 1150 – LGA 2066; AMD AM2 – AM4, FM1 – FM2+ Rotation frequency: 650 - 2,000 RPM Noise volume: 8 - 30 dBA Dimensions (W x D x H): 120 x 79.6 x 158.8 mm Weight: 1.54 pounds (700g) Reasons to buy + Improved performance + Easy installation + Quiet fan Reasons to avoid - RGB lighting just ok

Cooler Master’s Hyper 212 CPU RGB cooler is back with a vengeance, and sporting a sleek gun-metal black brushed aluminum finish to boot. It’s not only jet black look that’s upping this CPU cooler’s cool factor – though it does help what with that aluminum top cover and nickel plated jet black fins to complete the look. It’s also easily one of the best CPU coolers on the market with its stacked fin array that ensures least airflow resistance, four heat pipes that boast Direct Contact Technology to better battle the heat, and a wide speed range for fine-tuning cooling performance and silent operation.

3. Noctua NH-L9 Best low-profile CPU cooler Specifications Type: Fan and heatsink Compatibility: Intel LGA 1156/1155/1151; AMD AM2/AM2+/AM3/FM1/FM2 Rotation frequency: Up to 2500 RPM Noise volume: 14.8dbA – 23.6dbA Dimensions (W x D x H): 206 x 184 x 37mm Weight: 1.03 pounds (0.47kg) Reasons to buy + Ultra compact + Six-year manufacturer's warranty Reasons to avoid - Only 92mm fan

Noctua is an Austrian manufacturer that does one thing, and one thing only: make the best CPU coolers and fans. What this means is that even though the Noctua NH-L9 is tiny, it is still more than capable of insane cooling with no compromises. This is a fantastic cooler for anyone with a smaller build, or even if you’re using a ton of large components, and you’re not comfortable with liquid cooling.

4. NZXT Kraken Z-3 Personalize your all-in-one liquid cooler Specifications Type: Fan and heatsink Compatibility: Intel Socket LGA 1151 – 2066, Intel Core i9 / Core i3 – i7, AMD Socket AM4, TR4, AMD Ryzen 3 – Ryzen Threadripper Rotation frequency: 500-1,800 + 300 RPM Noise volume: 21-38dBA Dimensions (W x D x H): 143 x 315 x 30mm Reasons to buy + Total customization + Superior performance Reasons to avoid - Premium price

Whether you’re going for 360MM or 280MM, the NZXT Kraken Z-3 is an excellent choice if you’re looking for liquid cooling. First of all, thanks to its vibrant 2.36-inch LCD screen that’s capable of displaying 24-bit color, this liquid cooler allows total customization so you can fine-tune settings as well as display your favorite images and animated gifs. More importantly, it delivers impressive liquid cooling performance and is easy to install.

The Corsair iCUE H115i Elite Capellix continues Corsair’s tradition of outstanding liquid coolers. It couples excellent cooling, thanks to its split-flow copper cold plate and its low-noise centrifugal pump, with bright RGB lighting, due to the use of Capellix LEDs. And, the RGB lighting is, in true Corsair style, customizable through the company’s proprietary iCue software. If you want a powerful liquid cooling system that looks good too, the Corsair iCUE H115i Elite is a perfect choice.

6. Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240P Mirage Cool and hypnotic Specifications Type: Liquid cooling Compatibility: Intel LGA 775 – LGA 2066; AMD AM2 – AM4, FM1 – FM2+ Rotation frequency: up to 2000 ±10% RPM Noise volume: 27dbA Dimensions (W x D x H): 277 x 120 x 27 mm Weight: 2.11 pounds (1,237g) Reasons to buy + Threadripper support + Gorgeous RGB lighting Reasons to avoid - Pricey

With the Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240P Mirage in your gaming rig, you won’t only end up playing for hours on end without worrying about thermal throttling or overheating. You might just an hour or so admiring your CPU, especially if you have one of those glass-window cases, as this CPU cooler is indeed hypnotically pretty. It’s mostly thanks to its transparent pump design that lets you see the impeller spinning while bathed in different RGB lighting, like a colorful spinning wheel at a funhouse. Performance-wise, it definitely deserves a spot in our best CPU coolers list, with its PPS+ glass fiber housing and nozzle that provides temperature and liquid resistance, EPDM rubber O-Ring that helps eliminate liquid emission, and a low-resistance radiator that increases flow rate, heat exchange efficiency and cooling performance.

7. Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML120R RGB The best compact liquid cooler Specifications Type: Liquid cooling system Compatibility: Intel LGA 775 – LGA 2066; AMD AM2 – AM4, FM1 – FM2+ Rotation frequency: Up to 2000 RPM Noise volume: 6dbA – 30dbA Dimensions (W x D x H): 83.6 x 71.8 x 52.7mm Reasons to buy + Luminous RGB lighting + Premium build Reasons to avoid - A little expensive

There isn’t a single component that can’t be improved through RGB, and Cooler Master is well aware – jumping on the RGB bandwagon with the MasterLIquid ML 120R RGB. What’s more, it integrates some of the first addressable LEDs seen on a liquid cooler. This all-in-one liquid cooling solution isn’t just about aesthetics – it features an oxidation free pump and an efficient radiator. This means that not only will it last longer – but it’ll keep your CPU cooler, and all without giving up too much case real estate, which is why it’s made our best CPU coolers list.

8. Arctic Liquid Freezer II 120 A multi-compatible all-in-one Specifications Type: Fan and liquid cooling Compatibility: Intel 1200, 115X, 2011-3*, 2066* *Square ILM; AMD AM4 Rotation frequency: 200 – 1 800 RPM Noise volume: 0.3 Sone Dimensions (W x D x H): 157 x 120 x 38 mm (radiator), 98 x 78 x 53 mm (pump) Weight: 932 g Reasons to buy + Strong performance + Easy mounting on Intel Reasons to avoid - Single radiator fan

You’re getting your cool plate, radiator, and pump in one with the Arctic Liquid Freezer II 120, but that’s not all. Its pump clocks down to consume 80% less power and produce much less noise when cooling isn’t vital, and its water loop is practically maintenance-free, sealed with fibre-reinforced EPDM tubing. Plus, it’s easy to mount and very affordable, making it among the best value CPU coolers in the market today.

9. Corsair Hydro Series H5 SF Best low-profile CPU liquid-cooler Specifications Type: Liquid cooling system Compatibility: Intel LGA 115x; AMD FM2 – FM2+ Rotation frequency: Up to 1,800 RPM Noise volume: 36dBA – 42dBA Dimensions (W x D x H): 167 x 57 x 84mm Weight: 2 pounds (0.91kg) Reasons to buy + Guaranteed leak-free tubing + Compact, all-in-one form factor Reasons to avoid - Blower style cooler

Even if your budget will allow you to really go all-out on a serious liquid cooling solutions, if you have a smaller PC case, you’ll likely not have enough space. That’s where something like the Corsair Hydro H5 SF comes into play. Even on the smallest PC cases, you’re able to use this CPU cooler to keep your CPU chilled, even if you have some beastly overclocks happening. Plus, because it’s a closed loop, you don’t even need to worry about maintenance. Set it up, and let it do its thing – you won’t be disappointed.

10. NoFan CR-95C Best fanless CPU cooler Specifications Type: Passively cooled heatsink Compatibility: Intel LGA 775 – 1156; AMD AM2 – AM3+; FM1 Noise volume: 0dBA Dimensions (W x H x D): 180 x 148 x 180mm Weight: 1.6 pounds (0.73kg) Reasons to buy + You won't hear a peep + Works well with low-power CPUs Reasons to avoid - Exorbitantly massive - 95W TDP limitation

Rounding out our best CPU coolers list is the NoFan CR-95C. You’ve probably never heard of NoFan – unless you’re already neck deep into the rabbit hole that is silent PC assembly. The South Korean component company specializes in helping enthusiasts reach that 0dBA silent sweet spot. In doing so, of course, will severely limit your set-up in terms of power, with its CR-95C fanless solution being limited in compatibility to processors whose TDP fall below 95W. Still, the NoFan CR-95C is worth a shot if you want to build a low-power computer that completely blends into the background.

This Product is only available in the US at the time of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Noctua NH-L9

11. MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero Best CPU cooler for overclocking Specifications Type: Liquid cooler Compatibility: LGA1200 Noise volume: Dimensions (W x H x D): 394 x 119.6 x 27.2 mm radiator, 57.3 x 57.3 x 92.2 mm pump, 120 x 120 x 25 mm fan Reasons to buy + For Intel's high-TDP chips + Has a condensation barrier Reasons to avoid - Loud pump

Powered by Intel’s Cryo Cooling Technology, the MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero from Cooler Master allows increased performance for Intel’s high-TDP chips by letting them reach higher frequencies at lower voltages. This liquid cooler boasts a 360mm radiator and fans that are able to spin at low rpm while delivering a high air pressure to air flow ratio. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer who loves to overclock or a content creator with demanding processing needs, this is the best CPU cooler for you.

What is the most effective CPU cooler?

When it comes to cooling your CPU, there are a lot of factors at play when determining what the most effective CPU cooler for your chip and for your case will be. If you just care about keeping your temperatures down, and you don't really care about how much it will cost, something like the Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero will be super effective.

On the other hand, there are plenty of air coolers out there like the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo that can keep your CPU cool without costing an arm or a leg, and it's even pretty easy to install.

Do I need a CPU cooler?

CPUs generate a ton of heat, and so every single CPU out there is going to need a cooler. There will be some that will simply come with one and that'll be fine for low-to-mid range parts, but when you start going for more expensive parts (or anything by Intel) you're going to have to buy one of the best CPU coolers.

Is liquid cooling better for CPU?

Yes and no. It's true that what you'll see the pro overclockers out there use is elaborate water cooling loops, and they are frankly fantastic at keeping temperatures low. But when it comes to something you can buy off of store shelves, it's a little more complicated than that.

If you want something that's going to rival the cooling of a custom water cooling loop out of an all-in-one liquid CPU cooler, you're going to have to shell out for something with a 280mm or 360mm radiator. But for a lot of people that's going to be a bit overkill, and you might not even have space for it in your machine.

You also run into longevity issues. Custom loops are great because you can keep them maintained, but most AIO loops are something that you'll buy and use until it burns out, and then you'll have to replace the whole thing. An air-based CPU cooler like the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo or the Noctua NH-D15 will keep your CPU just as cool as a 120mm or even some 240mm liquid coolers, and we have never had to replace one.