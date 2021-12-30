Best Chromebook 2022: the top Chromebooks for kids, students and more

The best Chromebooks have become ubiquitous in the classroom, workplace, and home for good reason. Chrome OS, the operating system that powers these laptop alternatives might seem lightweight when set side by side with macOS 12 Monterey or Windows 11 , but it can easily power you through light creative and productivity tasks. It’s more than enough computer for most people’s needs.

And, the lightweight nature of Chrome OS means that more resources are available for multi-tasking. It also means that Chromebooks don’t need the latest and greatest graphics cards and processors to keep up, making them much more affordable than the competition. You’ll find that the battery lives on these machines are almost universally stellar, offering enough juice for a whole day’s work on just one charge.

Whether it’s the price tag or that combination of battery life, performance, and portability, the best Chromebooks are compelling laptops. Not only do they make for great business notebooks and student laptops but they’re perfect for casual tasks at home as well. So, read on to find out what Chromebook might be right for you.

Our Top Picks for Best Chromebook 2022

Which are the best Chromebooks?

Google Pixelbook Go proves that these devices can be just as stylish and powerful as traditional laptops. (Image credit: Google)

1. Google Pixelbook Go The best Chromebook ever made Specifications CPU: Intel Core m3 - Intel Core i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 615 RAM: 8GB - 16GB Screen: 13.3-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) or 4K LCD touchscreen Storage: 128GB - 256GB eMMC Reasons to buy + Incredible battery life + Amazing 'Hush' keyboard Reasons to avoid - Iffy pricing at mid- to- high-end - No biometric login

It shouldn't surprise anyone that Google makes the best Chromebook in the world, given that it has built the operating system itself from the ground up so it knows better than anyone what kind of platform Chrome OS needs.

Google's original Pixelbook used to take the top spot on our list, but the company's latest release, the Pixelbook Go, is even better. This Chromebook proves that the best Chromebooks can hold their own against mainstream laptops running Windows and macOS while looking stylish and having a much more accessible price.

One of its key features is its fantastic battery life, which outlasts many competing traditional laptops handily, so you can go a full day at work or school without being shackled to a wall outlet. Even better, you can close the lid, leave the Pixelbook Go on a desk for days, and come back to find it still has plenty of battery left to pick up right where you left off. Few if any Windows laptops or MacBooks can say the same.

Its incredible keyboard is also a dream to type on, so we've even taken to using the Pixelbook Go over beefier Windows laptops when we have the chance, it's that good. If you're going to be typing a lot for work or school, you are going to love this Chromebook.

Read the full review: Google Pixelbook Go

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook delivers two form factors in one, while utilizing the versatility of the Chrome OS and packing incredibly long life. (Image credit: Lenovo)

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook The best Chromebook-tablet hybrid Specifications CPU: MediaTek Helio P60T Processor Graphics: ARM G72 MP3 800GHz RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X Screen: 10.1" FHD (1920 x 1200) IPS, glossy, touchscreen, 400 nits Storage: 64 GB eMMC Reasons to buy + Lightweight and portable + Long battery life + Very affordable Reasons to avoid - Tiny keyboard and finicky trackpad - Charger and headphones share a single port

Is it a Chromebook or is it a tablet? Well, luckily, you won’t have to decide with the brilliant Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook. True to its name, this Chromebook delivers two form factors in one, while utilizing the versatility of the Chrome OS and setting you back much less than many of the top Windows tablets out there, making it the best Chromebook-tablet detachable hybrid on the market.

Of course, like all the best Chromebooks, its battery packs an incredibly long life of almost 22 hours – so you could pull an all-nighter, work through the day and mid-afternoon, and you’ll still pass out before it runs out of juice.

For this price, sacrifices have to be made, naturally – the keyboard is tiny, the trackpad isn’t as reliable, and the charger and headphones share one port. However, if budget is your top priority, those are definitely not deal-breakers.

Read the full review: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a nearly perfect Chromebook, packing a lot of power and a stunning screen. (Image credit: Lenovo)

3. Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook One of the most powerful 2-in-1 Chromebooks money can buy Specifications CPU: AMD Athlon Gold 3150C - AMD Ryzen 7 3700C Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon RAM: 4GB - 8GB Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS LED Storage: 32GB eMMC - 256GB SSD Reasons to buy + Powerful AMD processor + Outstanding security features Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Less than 10-hour battery

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook shot straight into our best Chromebooks list when it was released thanks to its being one of the most powerful Chromebooks you're going to find anywhere. While all that extra horsepower means you're going to pay more than you would for a typical Chromebook, especially if you want some of the best features that come with the high-end models, it's well worth it if you're looking for something future-proofed.

Based on the Chromebook reviews we've done, we can tell you that this one is going to last you for years to come. Better still, as a 2-in-1 device, it's got the flexibility that many other Chromebooks lack, and the screen on this thing is stunning.

Best of all, it comes packing the new AMD 3000C-series processors - starting with an Athlon 3150C and scaling all the way up to a Ryzen 7 3700C - and this means you'll get more processing power out of this Chromebook than many of it's competitors. For students especially, this is one of the best Chromebooks money can buy right now.

Read the full review: Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook

The HP Chromebook 14 strikes an optimal balance between value and design. (Image credit: HP)

4. HP Chromebook 14 The best Chromebook for bargain shoppers Specifications CPU: Intel Celeron N2840 – N2940 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics RAM: 2GB – 4GB Screen: 14-inch, HD (1,366 x 768) BrightView Storage: 16GB – 32GB eMMC Reasons to buy + Excellent keyboard, trackpad + Crisp, vivid screen Reasons to avoid - Slower than some rivals - Average battery life

The best Chromebooks balance a bargain price and efficient use of Chrome OS – and the HP Chromebook 14 strikes that balance perfectly.

While it’s similar to the Acer Chromebook 15 in a lot of ways, this 14-inch Chromebook is a tad more compact and looks slightly better. Complemented by a bright blue finish and a screen made to astound, the HP Chromebook 14 offers excellent value based on the many Chromebook reviews we've done.

Even if the battery life and performance are definitely average for a Chromebook – the HP Chromebook 14 is easily one of the best Chromebooks you're going to find if you're looking to get the best value from a laptop on a tighter budget.

We were particularly impressed with how slim and light this Chromebook is, and it means the HP Chromebook 14 is a great device for anyone who wants a long-lasting laptop that they can comfortably carry around with them. If you want a laptop to work on while lounging on a sofa, this is a great choice as well.

Also, unlike some other Chromebooks, the HP Chromebook 14 comes with plenty of ports, including HDMI-out, USB 3.0 and a microSD card slot, making this a brilliantly versatile Chromebook for the price.

Read the full review: HP Chromebook 14

Asus Chromebook Flip boasts premium Chromebook specs and a sleek design without the premium price. (Image credit: Asus)

5. Asus Chromebook Flip Great specs at economic Chromebook pricing Specifications CPU: Intel Pentium 4405Y – Intel Core m3-6Y30 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 RAM: 4GB Screen: 12.5-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare Storage: 32GB – 64GB eMMC Reasons to buy + Elegant tablet mode + Tactile keyboard Reasons to avoid - Middling speakers

The Asus Chromebook Flip is one of the best Chromebooks for shoppers on a budget who don't want to compromise too much on specs and style.

With an Intel Core processor and a full-HD display, the Asus Chromebook Flip is a powerful 2-in-1 that keeps up with your general computing needs while offering the versatility of its fantastic tablet mode - a tricky balancing act that many other Chromebook makers fail to pull off.

Even though this is an older Chromebook that's been out for a while now, it still impresses with brilliant performance and an excellent build quality that's thin and light, and puts many more expensive laptops to shame. If you're on a budget, this is definitely one of the best Chromebooks out there and well worth a good, long look.

Read the full review: Asus Chromebook Flip

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 combines that versatile form factor with some seriously powerful hardware.

6. Acer Chromebook Spin 713 The best 2-in-1 Chromebook going Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-1135G7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe RAM: 8GB Screen: 13.5" 2256 x 1504p 3:2 IPS Touchscreen Storage: 256GB PCIe SSD Reasons to buy + Powerful performance + Gorgeous display + Comfortable keyboard + Quality build Reasons to avoid - Nothing bold about design - No stylus included - No physical privacy shutter for webcam

Easily one of the best Chromebooks we've ever gotten our hands on, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 takes everything great about the versatile Spin form factor, like its 3:2 display ratio, and combines it with some seriously powerful hardware like the Intel Core i5-1135G7, which honestly blows just about every other Chromebook out of the water when it comes to performance.

That said, the design is pretty basic for such a potentially beautiful device, which is a shame, as is the lack of an included stylus at all when other Acer Spin 2-in-1s actually have a garaged stylus as a major selling point. Still, it's hard to beat the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 if you're looking for the best 2-in-1 Chromebook on the market right now.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a versatile Chromebook with a good battery life, robust build and solid usability. (Image credit: Acer)

7. Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Versatile and fun little Chromebook for work and play Specifications CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM: 4GB Screen: 11.6" HD (1366 x 768) 16:9 IPS touchscreen Storage: 64GB Flash Memory Reasons to buy + Great design and build + Lovely size + Excellent touch screen and flip mechanism Reasons to avoid - Dim screen - Massive bezels drastically reduce actual screen size

Versatility is a key feature of the best Chromebooks, so the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 definitely makes the list on that account. This all-rounder has all the makings of a great Chromebook, from its good battery life to its robust build and solid usability.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 takes its versatility even further with an abundance of ports, especially when considering its size, its convertible 2-in-1 design, a high level of portability, and an excellent touch display. Its keyboard and touchpad are also not just reliable, but they're also satisfying to use, which is a pretty rare thing for a Chromebook at this price point.

Its size also means that it's really easy take with you, making it one of the best Chromebooks for taking with you on a trip. However, that small size may mean some people find it uncomfortable to use for long periods of time, especially if you're more used to larger laptops.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook Spin 311

The Asus Chromebook Flip C436F bridges the gap between powerful traditional laptops and super lightweight Chromebooks. (Image credit: Asus)

8. Asus Chromebook Flip C436F A whole lotta hits Specifications CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i3 – i5 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics RAM: 8GB – 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 Screen: 14" LED-backlit Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 display Storage: 512GB / 256GB / 128GB PCIe® NVMe 3.0x 2 M.2 SSD Reasons to buy + Superb performance + Premium build and features + Impressive keyboard Reasons to avoid - Subpar speakers - Erratic touchpad - Touch display not accurate enough

Premium Chromebooks occupy their own space in the laptop market, bridging that gap between powerful traditional laptops and super lightweight Chromebooks.

And, the Asus Chromebook Flip C436F is perhaps one of the very few examples of these out there, with its combination of superb power, terrific feature set, premium build and a price tag that’s cheaper than its rivals.

During our time with the Asus Chromebook Flip C436F, we were really impressed with its gorgeous design, with a magnesium alloy body, stunning 1080p screen, and wonderful keyboard. This could easily rival premium laptops like the Dell XPS 13 or MacBook, and it even comes with features like Wi-Fi 6 support and a fingerprint sensor.

If you’re looking for a lightweight OS machine that touts more power than the rest of the clan, this is one of the best Chromebooks on offer.

Read the full review: Asus Chromebook Flip C436F

The Acer Chromebook 15 is a beautiful 15-inch Chromebook that makes a great impression. (Image credit: Acer)

9. Acer Chromebook 15 The best Chromebook for going the distance Specifications CPU: Intel Pentium N4200 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 505 RAM: 4GB Screen: 15.6-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) Storage: 32GB eMMC Reasons to buy + Unbelievable battery life + Attractive, fanless design Reasons to avoid - Trackpad feels clunky - Easy to weigh down with tabs

With a solid build quality that rivals a MacBook , it’s easy to excuse the Acer Chromebook 15’s aversion to 2-in-1 form factors. Still, given that the best Chromebooks rolling out this year are fully convertible, thanks to the wide adoption of Android app support, the Acer Chromebook 15 had to prove itself with more than great style.

Beyond its aptitude for laying flat using a 180-degree hinge, this beautiful 15-inch Chromebook also makes a great impression with its battery life, lasting nearly 17 hours in our battery test.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook 15

The Acer Chromebook 714 is the best Chromebook for professionals looking for something with a premium and seriously solid chassis. (Image credit: Acer)

10. Acer Chromebook 714 Seriously solid, if not especially stylish Specifications CPU: Intel Pentium 4417U – Intel Core i5-8350U Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 610 – UHD Graphics 620 RAM: 8GB Screen: 14" Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 – 14" Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 Touchscreen Storage: 32GB – 64GB flash memory Reasons to buy + Seriously solid metal chassis + Strong battery life Reasons to avoid - Slightly dated styling - Keyboard a little mushy

The best Chromebook for professionals currently available might just be the Acer Chromebook 714 whose premium and seriously solid chassis is just the ticket for the business-oriented bunch.

It’s not especially stylish, sadly, but that decent performance and strong battery life make up for its lack of fashion sense. And, aren’t those all the more important if you’re meeting with clients, tackling paperwork and balancing the books all day?

In fact, the quad-core processor is good enough for light content creation tasks, making it a boon for those starting out in the content creation industry as well.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook 714

How to choose the best Chromebook

What is a Chromebook?

But, what is a Chromebook exactly, and how is it different from other notebooks? A Chromebook is a device that runs the more lightweight Chrome OS. This Linux-based operating system relies heavily on Google’s Chrome browser and connectivity to the Internet for most of its tasks, which means that it requires less power and storage space when performing those tasks.

It isn’t as robust or comprehensive as Windows 10/11 or macOS. However, it’s just as capable of seeing its users through their daily multi-tasking needs, no matter if it’s to do productivity work all day while streaming shows and movies, getting through a bunch of school assignments, or even some photo editing and gaming.

More recently, it’s even expanded to run Android and Linux apps without internet connectivity, which means that its users are no longer limited to the Chrome browser. Finally, the lightweight nature of the operating system also lets the best Chromebooks beat out traditional laptops in some key areas, like portability and battery life.

Which is the best Chromebook? When it comes to choosing the best Chromebook, price is most people’s first consideration. That’s because a lot of these laptop alternatives end up in the hands of more casual users who don’t need a whole lot from their PC. In such a case, a cheaper yet still capable option is the better value – one of the best cheap Chromebooks, perhaps. Of course, if you have more demanding needs, there are pricier options as well, and they will come with higher-end specs like more RAM, better processors like Intel Core CPUs, and perhaps more storage space. So, if you want to save more files, do some light photo editing, or play some games, you’ll want to splurge a little for better specs. It’s not just the reasonable price tag that most Chromebooks have that make them top contenders, especially as laptops for kids and as student notebooks. You have to consider its design. Most boast impressively long battery lives while some are built to withstand abuse better than others – any gear you put into a kid’s hands needs to be able to absorb some bumps, after all. Others come with that 2-in-1 form factor and touchscreen capability that makes them so versatile. Just like with the laptops, size is a crucial factor as well. You might want a larger display for more screen real estate or you might want something smaller for easier portability. Since most of these portables fall somewhere between 10 to 15 inches in terms of screen size, they’re all going to be easier to lug around than the competition.

Which is better, a Chromebook or a laptop? Knowing which is better, a Chromebook or a laptop with a more traditional OS like Windows of macOS, really comes down to your needs and how you intend to use your laptop. If you do almost all of your work online using web apps like Google Docs, SalesForce, GeForce Now, or other similar products, then a Chromebook is just as good at handling that kind of work as a more traditional laptop, since all of the actual application processing takes place in the cloud, which then displays the contents in a browser. If you have a fast enough internet connection, you're not going to tell the difference between a Chromebook and a fully-featured Windows laptop or a MacBook. If you plan on using locally installed apps like Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, or Steam, then you're going to find Chromebooks simply can't do that. The Android apps available through the Google Play marketplace are great, but they aren't as fully featured as similar desktop software. In most cases, Chrome OS simply can't run most of the installable software you'd find on a Windows laptop or a MacBook, so a Chromebook would be a bad choice for anyone hoping to use major flagship software offline.

How we test Chromebooks

Testing Chromebooks isn’t too different from testing laptops and gaming laptops , though perhaps the paces are a little less intensive or game-heavy.

Since Chromebooks rely heavily on the Chrome browser, we push that browsing prowess to its limits, opening 20 or more browser tabs on different types of websites, from productivity ones like Google docs to streaming sites like Netflix and Hulu. For good measure, we try to play media on those streaming services simultaneously. Because Chromebooks are now much more capable of running apps, we also open and use several apps at the same time.

Of course, we also run synthetic benchmarks like Kraken JavaScript, Octane 2.0 JavaScript, and Jetstream 2 as well as the TechRadar movie test to measure its battery life.

Because a Chromebook is only as good as its peripherals, we take a look at its display, keyboard, availability of ports, and how good its overall design is. We also test its webcam and touchscreen capabilities, if they’re on hand.

We then take everything we’ve learned about the Chromebook and compare it to its price – whether or not it’s performance and features are worth that price tag, and whether or not it offers the best value to customers.

