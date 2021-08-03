Best business smartphones 2021: the top handsets for work and productivity

If you're buying a personal smartphone there might be several things you look for, but a business user will probably might need a completely different set of features. It will need to last a long time between charges, give you versatility in the apps you use, in all security, and have a big enough screen to see lots of work. Oh and don't forget the all important after sales and support.

Not all smartphones tick all these boxes, which is why this list isn't just a copy of our guide to the best smartphones. No, the best business smartphones need a little bit more, and they need to keep providing it for a long time too, not just when you take it out the box for the first time.

It can't always be easy to tell how useful a handset and its features will be for you though, which is why we've drawn up this list of the best business and work phones you can buy right now.

If you landed here looking for best business phones (the good old fashioned landline models that sit on a desk in an office), then try our best VOIP phone guide.

All of these should be more than capable of running the latest business apps for Android as well as iOS apps for iPad/iPhone as applicable, everything from PDF apps to privacy services, as well as connecting with your business phone service. We've also got a list of the best business tablets if that's more useful to you.

With phone makers offering ideal for employees of all levels, we’ve updated this guide to give you the very latest buying advice to help you choose the best smartphones for business use. We'll keep updating it too when new phones come out, as long as they're great for business, so perhaps see the Samsung Galaxy S21 or iPhone 12 on this list too.

Although some of these selections may overlap with our best phones for casual use, we've identified how these picks will help your business too, as not everyone needs the flashiest smartphone trick.

Best business smartphone at a glance

1. Nokia XR20 Nokia's first true rugged handset Specifications Release date: July 2021 Weight: 248g Dimensions: 171.6 x 81.5 x 10.6mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6.67-inch Resolution: 2400x1080 CPU: Qulacomm Snapdragon 4800 / Adreno 619 RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB/128GB Battery: 4,630mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 13MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + IP65 certified + Dedicated emergency button Reasons to avoid - Low storage - Can't customize Google Assistant button

HMD Global, which now runs the Nokia brand, has launched Nokia's first rugged smartphone. The Nokia XR20 is a Qualcomm-powered, 5G enabled, shockproof and water resistant smartphone that sets itself apart from other rugged smartphones thanks to the addition of four years of security updates and three years of OS updates.

While the Nokia XR20 is a bit lacking in the storage department with just a 64GB and 128GB model available, the device does include a microSD slot. You can also run dual SIM cards on this device but you can't have two SIM cards and a microSD card at the same time. HMD Global has included a 3.5mm audio port as well as a dedicated Google Assistant button and a programmable button on the top of the device.

If you're worried about dropping your phone or even breaking your screen, the Nokia XR20 may be the perfect business smartphone for you as it's built to withstand drops and HMD Global is offering a free one-year screen replacement just in case.

Read the full review: Nokia XR20 5G rugged smartphone

2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra A big productivity powerhouse Specifications Release date: August 2020 Weight: 208g Dimensions: 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.9-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3088 CPU: Snapdragon 865 Plus / Exynos 990 RAM: 12GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery: 4,500mAh Rear camera: 108MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera: 10MP Reasons to buy + Incredible camera zoom + New useful S Pen features Reasons to avoid - 'Ultra' expensive - Slow to charge

Samsung's Note line has always been designed for business users, with top specs and the S Pen stylus bringing plenty of features and tricks, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra represents its top device from 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a top chipset, a 108MP main camera, a super high-res screen and more, enough so that it can be useful for you no matter what your job or profession.

The downside is that this phone is super expensive, enough to put some people off, but if your budget stretches to the Note 20 Ultra, we'd recommend it as your first port of call.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

3. iPhone 12 Apple best smartphone to date Specifications Release date: October 2020 Weight: 164g Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm OS: iOS 14 Screen size: 6.1-inch Resolution: 1170 x 2532 CPU: Apple A14 Bionic RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB Battery: 2,815mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP Front camera: 12MP Reasons to buy + Colorful OLED display + 5G-compatible Reasons to avoid - Battery life only okay - Price hike over iPhone 11

The newest main-series device from Apple is a great business phone, with some improvements on the iPhone 11 that are great for productivity, like 5G compatibility and a better-looking OLED display.

The iPhone 12 has great rear cameras and some snazzy color schemes, and its

magnetic MagSafe system could be great for handily charging your phone on the go.

The iPhone 12 has a smaller sibling, the iPhone 12 mini, as well as two more powerful ones, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, but for the general business users the titular model is the best.

Read the full review: Apple iPhone 12 review

4. Samsung Galaxy S20 A great phone with 5G Specifications Release date: March 2020 Weight: 163g Dimensions: 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.2-inch Resolution: 1440×3200 CPU: Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4,000mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Front camera: 10MP Reasons to buy + Lots of power + 5G-ready Reasons to avoid - Erratic fingerprint sensor - Price is high

If you're looking for a 5G phone that's great but also won't break the bank then the Samsung Galaxy S20 could be for you. The most affordable of Samsung's 2020 flagship range, it has a top-end processor, fantastic display, great cameras and 5G connectivity all for a price below that of other 5G phones.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy S20 review

5. Motorola Defy Not your everyday rugged smartphone Specifications Release date: June 2021 Weight: 234g Dimensions: 169.8 x 78.2 x 10.9mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.5-inch Resolution: 1600 x 720 CPU: Snapdragon 662 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Battery: 5,000mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + Great design and form factor + Support for Android Enterprise Reasons to avoid - Average value for money - No cover for USB port

With help from the Bullitt Group, Motorola has revived its iconic Defy product line with a new rugged smartphone. While the original Defy was one of the first rugged smartphones, this new device does its best to blend in with the crowd thanks to its sleek design.

In addition to being water, dust and drop proof, the new Motorola Defy features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 10. Although it's not as powerful as other mid-range smartphones from Motorola, the all-new Defy offers excellent protection from everyday wear and tear in a thin and light form factor.

Read the full review: Motorola Defy

6. Google Pixel 5 Google's newest flagship is its most accessible Specifications Release date: September 2020 Weight: 151g Dimensions: 144.7 x 70.4 x 8mm OS: Android 11 Screen size: 6-inch Resolution: 1080×2340 CPU: Snapdragon 765G RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4,080mAh Rear camera: 12MP + 16MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + Metal case is refreshing change + Clean Android interface Reasons to avoid - Middling night photography - Specs downgrade from Pixel 4

The Google Pixel 5 was a shift from the company from top-end premium phones to mid-rangers, and the phone will be great for people who want a clean and easy-to-use Android experience without the high price.

Featuring a top-class camera and metal body, the Pixel 5 is great to use and to look at, though its processing power doesn't match most the other phones on this list.

The phone is also 5G-compatible, so it'll give you access to the next generation of data connectivity. Nowadays, that's almost mandatory on a great business smartphone.

Read the full review: Google Pixel 5 review

7. iPhone SE (2020) An iPhone that won't break the bank Specifications Release date: April 2020 Weight: 148g Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm OS: iOS 13 Screen size: 4.7-inch Resolution: 7500 x 1334 CPU: A13 Bionic RAM: 3GB Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB Battery: 1,821mAh Rear camera: 12MP Front camera: 7MP Reasons to buy + Pretty affordable + Decent processing power Reasons to avoid - Small screen - Weak cameras

If you or your employees need an iPhone for iOS apps or functionality, but don't need a top-end smartphone like the iPhone 11, a decent alternative is the iPhone SE (2020), which is similar to the iPhone 8 in many ways but comes with a modern chipset and software to keep it relevant nowadays. It's not exactly a powerhouse in all departments, but if a mid-range phone is all that's required, this could be it.

Read what you need to know: Apple iPhone SE (2020)

8. OnePlus 8 A solid and reliable Android smartphone Specifications Release date: April 2020 Weight: 180g Dimensions: 160.2 x 72.9 x 8mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.55-inch Resolution: 1080x2400 CPU: Snapdragon 865 RAM: 8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4,300mAh Rear camera: 48MP + 16MP + 2MP Front camera: 16MP Reasons to buy + Big battery + Affordable 5G connectivity Reasons to avoid - No wireless charging - Camera specs aren't incredible

If you're looking for a reliable Android smartphone to use for your business, you can't go wrong with a OnePlus phone, and the OnePlus 8 blends a mid-range price with some great features you might find useful.

There's a smooth UI as well as a 90Hz refresh rate on the screen for your viewing pleasure, and the 4,300mAh battery and great processing power are also useful for a range of tasks. It's also a 5G phone, for an even lower price than Samsung's Galaxy S20 units, so if you really need that quick and reliable internet connection it'd really be useful.

Read the full review: OnePlus 8 review

9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra One of the best Samsung phones to date Specifications Release date: March 2020 Weight: 222g Dimensions: 166.9 x 76 x 8.8mm OS: Android 10 Screen size: 6.9-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3200 CPU: Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990 RAM: 12/16GB Storage: 128/256/512GB Battery: 5,000mAh Rear camera: 108MP + 48MP + 12MP + TOF Front camera: 40MP Reasons to buy + Great camera performance + Samsung's best display Reasons to avoid - Incredibly high price - Very big

If the best business phone for you has a huge screen, large battery capacity, several top-end cameras including a 108MP main, fast processing power and 5G functionality - if there are any jobs that need all those in one - then the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is for you. The most top-end of Samsung's 2020 flagship series, it's packed to the brim with top-end specs.

Sure, it's not an affordable phone by any definition of the word, which is why we've placed it last in this list. But it certainly is a top phone for people who need it all, and if you need this for yourself or your employees, this is the phone to get.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra