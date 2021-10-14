Best business monitors of 2021: best displays for working from home

The best business monitors make it simple and easy to work from home on any budget. They offer excellent image quality, along with features to reduce eye strain, such as blue light filtering. We've also got some great picks for creative professionals.
If you work in the creative industry where color and image accuracy is paramount, such as photo editing or for video editors, then you'll certainly need a monitor that supports a variety of industry standards.
Sometimes you need to consider questions of space, and the best business monitors also have the ability to blend seamlessly into the background, making them a great partner in your home office.
Due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus (aka Covid-19), many companies have made arrangements to accommodate remote working, both in order to help reduce the spread of coronavirus while also helping to limit the impact on productivity.
Here we feature the best business monitors - but also check out our feature on everything else you need to set up your home office - including the best office chairs.
The monitors on this list offer large screens and high resolutions, giving you plenty of work space, so you can have multiple applications and windows open at once. These should really help improve your productivity. We've also included some monitors with ultra-wide 21:9 (or even higher) aspect ratios, which gives you even more space to work on.
We've listed below some of the best business monitors we could find, across a number of needs, budget requirements and types – including the best curved monitors and the best 4K monitors, check out the selection below.
For general use, make sure you check out our pick of the best monitors as well.
- We've also featured the best 5K and 8K monitors and the best portable monitors.
- For post-work gaming, these are our top picks for the best gaming monitors.
The Dell UltraSharp UP3218K is the best business monitor we've ever tried, however it won't be for everyone. The huge 32-inch screen and 8K resolution makes it perfect for photographers and video editors, and the amount of screen real estate that high resolution offers makes it an excellent productivity tool. The screen is professionally calibrated so it looks amazing out of the box, but be warned: this is a very expensive monitor. Depending on your business, this will either be a brilliant buy, or an expensive folly.
Read the full review: Dell UltraSharp UP3218K
Ultrawide monitors have been around for a while: they’ve constantly made it on folks’ the best monitors list for a few years now, in fact. These wide monitors are lifesavers when it comes to productivity, and they’re only increasing in popularity. The Asus Designo Curve MX38VC, however, takes it to the next level. Not only does this monitor have a massive 3,840 x 1,600 resolution, but with USB-C compatibility and a Qi wireless charger built into the base, it’s going to be a workplace companion you won’t want to live without. It’s a tad pricey, and doesn’t feature HDR, but that’s a worthy sacrifice, especially for professionals.
Read the full review: Asus Designo Curve MX38VC
If you're a design professional looking for a monitor that provides you accurate colors, a range of features, professional calibration and a decent price, then the BenQ PD3200U is definitely worth considering. At 32-inches this is a large screen, but it means the UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 doesn't make things too difficult to see or use. It has a no-nonsense design, plenty of features, such as a dark room mode and a mode that makes using CAD programmes easier to view, and the price is also very tempting. If you have a desk big enough to hold it, the BenQ PD3200U could be the best business monitor for you.
Read the full review: BenQ PD3200U
If you're looking for an excellent productivity monitor that offers you huge amounts of space to work on, without having to resort to multiple monitors, then you'll want an ultra-wide monitor. The Philips Brilliance 499P9H takes ultra-wide to an extreme, offering a huge 32:9 aspect ratio over 49-inches of screen. It gives you a huge desktop to work on, which makes it an excellent choice for people who work with multiple apps open at once. It's a huge monitor that won't fit on everyone's desk, but it can actually save you space, as it means you don't have to have multiple monitors all hooked up to your PC at once.
Read the full review: Philips Brilliance 499P9H
When you think about a monitor, you don't just consider the screen, but also the cables and stand. In terms of the latter, the MB169B Plus is different – it is a portable USB-powered monitor which means that you can power it using a single USB 3.0 cable. It stands out thanks to a smart case that is an adjustable stand and a protective sleeve at the same time. With a full HD resolution and a 15.6-inch screen size, it will prove to be an invaluable accessory for those looking for extra real estate to work when away from their desks, or a presentation monitor for a small team. Bear in mind that you should be able to add a few to your PC should you wish.
BenQ offers the most affordable full HD monitor with an HDMI connector and it doesn't look that bad. The company embraced the Bauhaus "less is more" philosophy to deliver "a celebration of minimalist" lifestyle. Those are their words, not ours. It has some standout features though; one that reduces flicker (PWM technology) and a low blue light mode which may help with headaches and sleeping disorders. The stand design gives it a more expensive feel and its three ports (including two HDMI ones) are worthy of a mention, as is the two-year warranty and the VESA wall mounting option.
To tackle spreadsheets without having to squint, a large screen is recommended and this Acer monitor will give you acres of space (nearly twice that of the ViewSonic monitor) for not a lot of money. It has a low response time, a VESA bracket, three ports including a DVI one and a three-year warranty. As expected it comes with a number of Acer features like the glare-reducing ComfyView and the Adaptive Contrast Management which modifies contrast in real-time. The stand and the bezel could do with some improvement but overall, it is a keenly priced monitor that will provide businesses with plenty of display area without an enormous outlay.
Widescreen monitors have become mainstream, thanks to a gradual decrease in their prices, allowing businesses to fully embrace the concept of having a monitor that is far wider than it is high. The common perception is that gamers are the only ones to benefit from this. In truth even creative professionals and spreadsheet crunchers will appreciate the form factor. With a 21:9 aspect ratio, this affordable LG monitor can display 2560 x 1080 pixels on its 25-inch display. It offers splendid colour reproduction – thanks to the AH-IPS panel – and some cool features like Picture-in-Picture. Uniquely at this price, it offers two HDMI 2.0 ports but no other legacy ports.
This 4K monitor from AOC can display more than 8 million pixels at 60Hz, and is proof that ultra-high resolution displays are coming down in price while gaining some very useful features. This one for example comes with AMD's Freesync technology which reduces tearing. It also has a 1ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate and can even do Picture-in-Picture thanks to its four ports (including a DisplayPort and an HDMI 2.0 one). Sadly, it doesn't come with any VESA mount but at least its design and factory certified calibration make up for this.
Read the full review: AOC U2879VF
If you’re looking for a monitor that’s a cut above the 4K norm, then you’ve got the MSI Prestige PS341WU. Showing up any impeccable 4K monitor is by no means an easy feat, but this monitor does so with the huge 5K2K native resolution (and 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio) of its luscious 34-inch IPS screen. It doesn’t come cheap, but it does have a great feature set to make up for that, including a Nano IPS panel with DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR support and comprehensive connectivity. All that packed in a beautiful white aesthetic, and you’ve got yourself one of the best business monitors currently available.
Read the full review: MSI Prestige PS341WU
What's the difference between TN, VA and IPS panels?
We put that question to Brett Barbour, VP at US monitor vendor, Viotek.
Modern LCD monitors are made with different types of panels: IPS, TN or VA. Professionals in different fields may prefer one panel type over the other, because each panel type comes with their own strengths and weaknesses.
There are plenty of articles out there that can give you a more complete rundown of the pros and cons of each panel type. We won’t go into detail here, for brevity’s sake, check the table below.
But is it really a con? Not really. Unless you’re a professional eSports gamer, we contend that you won’t be sacrificing much by choosing a VA monitor. For general office work, call centers and standard business settings, a VA monitor is plenty fast with deep, rich colors that workers will enjoy experiencing.
If you’re a graphic design firm or professional photography studio, you may prefer the color accuracy of an IPS monitor. But for now, if you want a curved monitor, VA panels are your only choice.
|Panel Type
|Strength
|Weakness
|TN (Twisted Nematic)
|Faster response time
|Less-than-optimal image quality & bad viewing angles
|VA (Vertical Alignment)
|Solid image and color quality with higher contrast ratios
|Slightly slower response time
|IPS (In-Plane Switching)
|Superior color accuracy with consistent viewing angles
|Contrast ratio not as inherently good as VA panels
Business monitors: here's what to look for
What should we be looking for when buying a monitor for business purposes. Alistair Round, Product Manager Commercial Displays, NEC Display Solutions Europe GmbH, replied extensively below.
A good business monitor should support what business needs, and that’s productivity. The size of the screen is the first thing to think about here; the larger the screen estate, the more documents you can view simultaneously, meaning fewer mouse clicks and fewer opportunities to get distracted. You can also view more columns and rows on your spreadsheet without scrolling. A 27” monitor is becoming popular, giving more than ample screen area, but if your workspace is at home, you might find a 24” is more practical, and it will perfectly complement your laptop screen.
If you have the space available, multiply your active screen area with a dual-screen setup. Make sure that both displays are equipped with DisplayPort-OUT functionality to enable daisy-chaining on a USB-C signal. DisplayPort-OUT combined with USB-C is the most effective solution for multi-screen environments either at home or in the office.
Supporting open office standards in hot desking and “bring your own device”, plus business-critical home working, USB-C enabled desktop monitors are fully future-proofed. Just a single cable connects your monitor to a laptop or tablet, managing audio, video and power as well as charging your device for an all-in-one communications hub. You can keep your workspace free of clutter, no multitude of cables and no docking station required.
Depending on the type of documents you’re working on, a higher resolution will give more pixel free detail. For standard office documents, spreadsheets and the like, look for 1080p Full HD resolution which will offer you an excellent viewing experience with your text characters in sharp focus.
It’s important to remember that the monitor is simply an interface between the user and the PC, what’s truly important therefore is the person sitting in front of the screen. User well-being cannot be overlooked, it is an important aspect of that all-important productivity. A good range of ergonomic adjustment will allow for individual set up whilst features to reduce the blue light effect and flickering will protect the user’s eyes.
One last point, businesses will also have an eye on reducing costs so eco features to reduce power consumption will be interesting, moreover, high quality and reliability will ensure long lifecycles, meaning you will not have to repair or replace your assets any time soon.