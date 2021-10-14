Best business monitors of 2021: best displays for working from home

The best business monitors make it simple and easy to work from home on any budget. They offer excellent image quality, along with features to reduce eye strain, such as blue light filtering. We've also got some great picks for creative professionals.

If you work in the creative industry where color and image accuracy is paramount, such as photo editing or for video editors, then you'll certainly need a monitor that supports a variety of industry standards.

Sometimes you need to consider questions of space, and the best business monitors also have the ability to blend seamlessly into the background, making them a great partner in your home office.

Due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus (aka Covid-19), many companies have made arrangements to accommodate remote working, both in order to help reduce the spread of coronavirus while also helping to limit the impact on productivity.

The monitors on this list offer large screens and high resolutions, giving you plenty of work space, so you can have multiple applications and windows open at once. These should really help improve your productivity. We've also included some monitors with ultra-wide 21:9 (or even higher) aspect ratios, which gives you even more space to work on.

We've listed below some of the best business monitors we could find, across a number of needs, budget requirements and types – including the best curved monitors and the best 4K monitors, check out the selection below.

1. Dell UltraSharp UP3218K Huge size and resolution makes this the ultimate business monitor Specifications Screen size: 32-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 7,680 x 4,320 Brightness: 400 cd/m2 Response time: 6ms Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 1300:1 Colour support: 100% AdobeRGB, 100% sRGB, 100% Rec. 709, 98% DCI-P3 Weight: 23.14 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Dell Reasons to buy + Huge 8K resolution + Amazing image quality Reasons to avoid - More expensive than competitors - 8K may not be useful for many people

The Dell UltraSharp UP3218K is the best business monitor we've ever tried, however it won't be for everyone. The huge 32-inch screen and 8K resolution makes it perfect for photographers and video editors, and the amount of screen real estate that high resolution offers makes it an excellent productivity tool. The screen is professionally calibrated so it looks amazing out of the box, but be warned: this is a very expensive monitor. Depending on your business, this will either be a brilliant buy, or an expensive folly.

2. Asus Designo Curve MX38VC Whole wide world Specifications Screen size: 37.5-inch Aspect ratio: 21:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 1,600 Brightness: 300 cd/m2 Response time: 5ms G2G (grey-to-grey) Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Color support: 1.07 million colors Weight: 9.9kg Reasons to buy + A lot of pixels + Qi wireless charging Reasons to avoid - No HDR

Ultrawide monitors have been around for a while: they’ve constantly made it on folks’ the best monitors list for a few years now, in fact. These wide monitors are lifesavers when it comes to productivity, and they’re only increasing in popularity. The Asus Designo Curve MX38VC, however, takes it to the next level. Not only does this monitor have a massive 3,840 x 1,600 resolution, but with USB-C compatibility and a Qi wireless charger built into the base, it’s going to be a workplace companion you won’t want to live without. It’s a tad pricey, and doesn’t feature HDR, but that’s a worthy sacrifice, especially for professionals.

3. BenQ PD3200U A large 4K screen for your desk Specifications Screen size: 32-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 Brightness: 350 cd/m2 Response time: 4ms Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 1000:1 Colour support: 100% sRGB/Rec. 709 Weight: 12.5kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 4K resolution + Large screen size Reasons to avoid - Needs a big desk

If you're a design professional looking for a monitor that provides you accurate colors, a range of features, professional calibration and a decent price, then the BenQ PD3200U is definitely worth considering. At 32-inches this is a large screen, but it means the UHD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 doesn't make things too difficult to see or use. It has a no-nonsense design, plenty of features, such as a dark room mode and a mode that makes using CAD programmes easier to view, and the price is also very tempting. If you have a desk big enough to hold it, the BenQ PD3200U could be the best business monitor for you.

4. Philips Brilliance 499P9H An insanely-wide productivity monitor Specifications Screen size: 49-inch Aspect ratio: 32:9 Resolution: 5120 x 1440 Brightness: 450 cd/m2 Response time: 5ms Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 3,000:1 Colour support: SRGB, NTSC, Adobe RGB Weight: 15.30 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Interesting alternative to dual monitors + Great feature set Reasons to avoid - Very big size - One of the more expensive models

If you're looking for an excellent productivity monitor that offers you huge amounts of space to work on, without having to resort to multiple monitors, then you'll want an ultra-wide monitor. The Philips Brilliance 499P9H takes ultra-wide to an extreme, offering a huge 32:9 aspect ratio over 49-inches of screen. It gives you a huge desktop to work on, which makes it an excellent choice for people who work with multiple apps open at once. It's a huge monitor that won't fit on everyone's desk, but it can actually save you space, as it means you don't have to have multiple monitors all hooked up to your PC at once.

5. Asus MB169B Plus Portable and versatile Specifications Screen size: 15.6-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 Brightness: 200 cd/m2 Response time: n/a Viewing angle: 160/160 Contrast ratio: 700:1 Colour support: n/a Weight: 2.1 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lightweight build for portability + Nifty protective sleeve Reasons to avoid - Needs a USB 3.0 port - Poor brightness

When you think about a monitor, you don't just consider the screen, but also the cables and stand. In terms of the latter, the MB169B Plus is different – it is a portable USB-powered monitor which means that you can power it using a single USB 3.0 cable. It stands out thanks to a smart case that is an adjustable stand and a protective sleeve at the same time. With a full HD resolution and a 15.6-inch screen size, it will prove to be an invaluable accessory for those looking for extra real estate to work when away from their desks, or a presentation monitor for a small team. Bear in mind that you should be able to add a few to your PC should you wish.

6. BenQ GW2270H A good all-rounder with a modern look Specifications Screen size: 21.5-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 Brightness: 250 cd/m2 Response time: 5ms Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 20mM:1 (DFC) Colour support: SRGB 91% Weight: 7.5 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Two HDMI ports + Affordable price Reasons to avoid - No speakers - No USB hub

BenQ offers the most affordable full HD monitor with an HDMI connector and it doesn't look that bad. The company embraced the Bauhaus "less is more" philosophy to deliver "a celebration of minimalist" lifestyle. Those are their words, not ours. It has some standout features though; one that reduces flicker (PWM technology) and a low blue light mode which may help with headaches and sleeping disorders. The stand design gives it a more expensive feel and its three ports (including two HDMI ones) are worthy of a mention, as is the two-year warranty and the VESA wall mounting option.

7. Acer V276HL Good value and immense size Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Aspect ratio: 1: 6:9 Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 Brightness: 300 cd/m2 Response time: 6ms Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 100M:1 (DFC) Colour support: N/A Weight: 13 pounds Reasons to buy + Tempting price + Good screen size for cost Reasons to avoid - No speakers - Some design niggles

To tackle spreadsheets without having to squint, a large screen is recommended and this Acer monitor will give you acres of space (nearly twice that of the ViewSonic monitor) for not a lot of money. It has a low response time, a VESA bracket, three ports including a DVI one and a three-year warranty. As expected it comes with a number of Acer features like the glare-reducing ComfyView and the Adaptive Contrast Management which modifies contrast in real-time. The stand and the bezel could do with some improvement but overall, it is a keenly priced monitor that will provide businesses with plenty of display area without an enormous outlay.

8. LG 25UM58-P A whole host of pixels at a low asking price Specifications Screen size: 25-inch Aspect ratio: 21:9 Resolution: 2,560 x 1,080 Brightness: 300 cd/m2 Response time: 5ms Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 1M:1 (DFC) Colour support: SRGB 99% Weight: 11.9 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + High color accuracy + Picture-in-Picture Reasons to avoid - No speakers - Only HDMI 2.0 ports

Widescreen monitors have become mainstream, thanks to a gradual decrease in their prices, allowing businesses to fully embrace the concept of having a monitor that is far wider than it is high. The common perception is that gamers are the only ones to benefit from this. In truth even creative professionals and spreadsheet crunchers will appreciate the form factor. With a 21:9 aspect ratio, this affordable LG monitor can display 2560 x 1080 pixels on its 25-inch display. It offers splendid colour reproduction – thanks to the AH-IPS panel – and some cool features like Picture-in-Picture. Uniquely at this price, it offers two HDMI 2.0 ports but no other legacy ports.

9. AOC U2879VF 4K or nothing… Specifications Screen size: 27-inch Aspect ratio: 16:9 Resolution: 3,860 x 2,160 Brightness: 300 cd/m2 Response time: 1ms Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 80M:1 (DFC) Colour support: SRGB 99% Weight: 13.2 pounds TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Four input slots for customisation + Picture-in-Picture Reasons to avoid - No VESA mount - No height adjustment

This 4K monitor from AOC can display more than 8 million pixels at 60Hz, and is proof that ultra-high resolution displays are coming down in price while gaining some very useful features. This one for example comes with AMD's Freesync technology which reduces tearing. It also has a 1ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate and can even do Picture-in-Picture thanks to its four ports (including a DisplayPort and an HDMI 2.0 one). Sadly, it doesn't come with any VESA mount but at least its design and factory certified calibration make up for this.

10. MSI Prestige PS341WU When 4K just doesn't cut it... Specifications USB-C: Yes Screen size: 34 inches Resolution: 5,120 x 2,160 Aspect ratio: 21:9 HDMI inputs: HDMI 2.0 x 2 Display ports: DisplayPort v1.4 x 1 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Glorious 5K2K resolution + Superb Nano IPS panel + Great feature set Reasons to avoid - Patchy build quality - Mediocre HDR performance

If you’re looking for a monitor that’s a cut above the 4K norm, then you’ve got the MSI Prestige PS341WU. Showing up any impeccable 4K monitor is by no means an easy feat, but this monitor does so with the huge 5K2K native resolution (and 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio) of its luscious 34-inch IPS screen. It doesn’t come cheap, but it does have a great feature set to make up for that, including a Nano IPS panel with DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR support and comprehensive connectivity. All that packed in a beautiful white aesthetic, and you’ve got yourself one of the best business monitors currently available.

What's the difference between TN, VA and IPS panels? We put that question to Brett Barbour, VP at US monitor vendor, Viotek. Modern LCD monitors are made with different types of panels: IPS, TN or VA. Professionals in different fields may prefer one panel type over the other, because each panel type comes with their own strengths and weaknesses. There are plenty of articles out there that can give you a more complete rundown of the pros and cons of each panel type. We won’t go into detail here, for brevity’s sake, check the table below. But is it really a con? Not really. Unless you’re a professional eSports gamer, we contend that you won’t be sacrificing much by choosing a VA monitor. For general office work, call centers and standard business settings, a VA monitor is plenty fast with deep, rich colors that workers will enjoy experiencing. If you’re a graphic design firm or professional photography studio, you may prefer the color accuracy of an IPS monitor. But for now, if you want a curved monitor, VA panels are your only choice.

TN, VA and IPS panels compared Panel Type Strength Weakness TN (Twisted Nematic) Faster response time Less-than-optimal image quality & bad viewing angles VA (Vertical Alignment) Solid image and color quality with higher contrast ratios Slightly slower response time IPS (In-Plane Switching) Superior color accuracy with consistent viewing angles Contrast ratio not as inherently good as VA panels