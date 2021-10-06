Best all-in-one printer of 2022: top printers with copying, scanning and more

The best all-in-one printers are now a necessity for many of us now working and studying from home.

Having a printer that can meet all your printing, scanning, and document-sending needs is not only more important, but also more cost-effective (and different from the best cheap printers). Next to other options out there, the best all-in-one printer can do a little bit of everything – from copying, scanning and faxing documents to printing papers, reports and even photos, making it a reliable catch-all solution. Essentially, it’s an office or commercial printer with a compact, space-saving footprint.

Best all-in-one printer: How did we choose?

Although there is now a huge number of printers out there for individuals to choose from, for this review we specifically wanted to find the best all-in-one printer - a device that may not specialize in photographic printing or wireless connectivity, but that can do a bit of everything well. In compiling these nine printers, we looked at countless more, choosing devices that would work in a family home and as part of a small business.

We assessed these printers across a number of factors, including speed, print quality, price, size, and simplicity. In order to make the cut as one of our best all-in-one printers, a device had to score well across all these metrics.

1. Canon i-SENSYS MF742Cdw: Best design

(Image credit: Canon)

1. Canon i-SENSYS MF742Cdw Smart design and touchscreen convenience Specifications Category: All-in-one color laser printer Print speed: 27ppm (mono) Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 250 + 50 sheets Weight: 26.7kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS VIEW AT AMAZON Reasons to buy + Great touchscreen + Expandable design Reasons to avoid - Not the fastest laser - Scanner is not duplex

The crisp design of the Canon i-SENSYS MF742Cdw would not look out of place in the office or the home office and it comes with all of the features you could need for either situation. There’s duplex printing, a fifty-sheet ADF and a front USB port for walk-up printing from a thumb drive. The print speed and print quality are good enough for any small to medium-sized business and the running cost is competitive. You can load 250 sheets of A4 paper in the main tray and add further paper trays if required. It’s also very easy to use thanks to the excellent touchscreen interface.

2. Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4630: Best for speed

(Image credit: Epson)

2. Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4630 A speedy inkjet with plenty of business features Specifications Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer Print speed: 20ppm Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 150 Weight: 8kg Reasons to buy + Fast printing + 35-sheet ADF Reasons to avoid - Average print quality - Noisy in operation

This boxy all-in-one won’t win any beauty contests, but the impressive feature set is more attractive. The Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4630 can hold 150-sheets of paper with another 35 in the automatic document feeder and it can churn them at a faster rate than many laser printers. Being an inkjet, its colour and photo performance is strong and also economical, particularly if you upgrade to Epson’s high capacity cartridges. Every feature we can think of, from faxing to cloud printing is covered by this competent four-in-one.

3. Brother MFC-J5330DW: Best for A3 printing

(Image credit: Brother)

3. Brother MFC-J5330DW An all-in-one with added A3 capability Specifications Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet printer Print speed: 22ppm Paper sizes: up to A3 Paper capacity: 300 Weight: 16.9kg Reasons to buy + Vivid colour prints + Compact A3 printing Reasons to avoid - More costly than laser - A4-size scanner

This all-singing all-in-one comes with a long list of features and equally impressive specifications. The Brother MFC-J5330DW's paper tray can hold 250 sheets and the automatic document feeder, another 50. It’s maximum print speed can rival laser printers and the cost per page is only a little higher if you buy the high capacity inkjet carts. Colour prints look bold and bright, but this machine’s party trick is its ability to print on A3-size paper.

4. HP LaserJet Pro MFP M227fdw: Best for photocopying

(Image credit: HP)

4. HP LaserJet Pro MFP M227fdw First class laser printing and photocopying Specifications Category: 4-in-1 mono laser printer Print speed: 28ppm Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 300 Weight: 16.9kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Crisp print quality + Rapid print speed Reasons to avoid - Expensive device and toner cartridges - Bulky unit

If you have the space for it, the multifunction HP LaserJet Pro MFP M227fdw will serve a small business well thanks to its consistently crisp print quality, useful 35-sheet automatic document feeder and automated photocopying skills. This is a mono machine and it’s not the fastest laser on the block, but it’s quicker than any inkjet and offers an attractive blend of features and performance.

5. HP Envy 5055 (5010 in the UK): Best for photo printing

(Image credit: HP)

5. HP Envy 5055 Affordable AIO with a forte for photos Specifications Category: 3-in-1 colour inkjet printer Print speed: 10ppm Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 100 Weight: 5.4kg Reasons to buy + Affordable + Simple to use Reasons to avoid - High ink cost - Poor connectivity

This compact and affordable all-in-one can print, scan and photocopy, but its real strength is in printing photos on photo paper. To meet the price point, the HP Envy 5055 is fairly light on features, so there’s no Ethernet port, or front USB port for example and it prints very slowly, but the results are rather good when it comes to full colour photos. The supplied starter cartridges are rather light on ink, but if you replace them with high-capacity carts, then the running cost is fairly competitive too.

6. Brother MFC-J5945DW: Best for small spaces

(Image credit: Brother)

6. Brother MFC-J5945DW The inkjet all-in-one that prints like a laser Specifications Category: 4-in-1 colour inkjet MFD Print speed: 22ppm Paper sizes: up to A3 Paper capacity: 500 Weight: 21kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + A3 capability + High paper capacity Reasons to avoid - Inconsistent prints - Less economical than laser

Brother’s broad range of business-like all-in-ones includes both laser and inkjet models and sometimes the line between them is blurred. This feature-packed four-in-one device prints as quickly as a laser and has a high capacity for ink and paper, but being an inkjet, it’s also very good at printing photos. The Brother MFC-J5945DW is also a little smaller than an equivalent laser model and you’d be hard pressed to find a laser at this price that can handle A3 paper.

7. Epson EcoTank ET-2756: Best refillable option

(Image credit: Epson)

7. Epson EcoTank ET-2756 Refillable tanks give this 3-in-1 an edge Specifications Category: All-in-one color inkjet printer Print speed: 33ppm (mono) Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 100 sheets Weight: 5.5kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS VIEW AT AMAZON Reasons to buy + Plenty of ink in the box + Economical to run Reasons to avoid - No ethernet port - No automatic document feeder

The Epson EcoTank ET-2760 (known as the ET-2756 in UK) costs considerably more than Epson’s cartridge based all-in-one printers, but in the long term, the refillable tanks promise to reduce your consumables cost by up to 90%. This is a well specified and fully featured three-in-one device with Wi-Fi, duplex printing and a rapid monochrome print rate. What really sets it apart from the cartridge crowd though, is the generous amount ink included in the box — enough for 7.500 black and white pages, or 6,000 color.

8. Xerox VersaLink C405: Best for heavy workloads

(Image credit: Xerox)

8. Xerox VersaLink C405 Substantial laser all-in-one for heavy workloads Specifications Category: 4-in-1 colour laser MFD Print speed: 35ppm Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 550 + 100 Weight: 33kg Reasons to buy + Very fast + Excellent interface Reasons to avoid - Expensive and Wi-Fi module is sold separately - Heavy and bulky

If you can find room in your office for this substantial four-in-one laser device, it will almost certainly meet your printing, scanning and copying requirements. The Xerox VersaLink C405 has a very high capacity for toner and paper, with room for 550 sheets in the main paper tray and another 150 in its multipurpose tray. It photocopies and prints very quickly and the large touchscreen interface is the most sophisticated you will find on the front of any printer.

9. Canon PIXMA G7020: Best for affordability

(Image credit: Canon)

9. Canon PIXMA G7020 Affordable photos just part of this 4-in-1’s appeal Specifications Category: All-in-one color inkjet printer Print speed: 13ppm (mono) Paper sizes: up to A4 Paper capacity: 250 + 100 sheets Weight: 9.6kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Strong all-rounder + Inexpensive ink Reasons to avoid - Small display - Slow print speed

The Canon PIXMA G7020 (called the G7050 in UK) marks a significant refinement in Canon’s cartridge-free MegaTank technology and this model sits at the top of its product tree. As such, it is very well featured with duplex printing and scanning, an automatic document feeder and fax facility. There’s plenty of room for paper in the main tray and plenty of ink in the box — enough for 18,000 monochrome pages, or 7,700 color pages. That makes this all-in-one printer among the most economical to run and ideal for the small office that needs to print plenty of color documents.