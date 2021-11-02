Best all-in-one computer 2022: top AIO PCs for home and office

There are our top picks of the best all-in-one computers in 2022.

If you’re short on desk space or budget, the best all-in-one computers are the answer, providing uncompromising performance while keeping costs down and taking up minimal space. These are more than just a unique computing solution for your work-from-home office, offering you a bigger screen but less portability than a laptop .

Essentially, you’re getting a desktop PC , display, and computer speakers in one package, for a more minimal and streamlined setup. You won’t have to spend on nearly as many peripherals as you would with a traditional desktop computer, saving you money in the long run. Yet, these AIO devices still pack enough punch to get you through the workday without any issues. Some even include all other peripherals you would need for free, such as matching mice and keyboards that are included in the impressive iMac (24-inch, 2021) .

While you can find great all-in-one computers in all sorts of price ranges, shapes, and sizes, we’ve picked and gathered our favorites here to help you clean up that desk and save some money in the process. There’s no need to sacrifice budget and performance for a great machine.

1. iMac (24-inch, 2021) The iMac gets a welcome redesign Specifications CPU: Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU Graphics: Integrated 7-core – 8-core GPU RAM: 8GB – 16GB unified memory Screen: 24-inch 4.5K Retina display Storage: up to 2TB Reasons to buy + Excellent screen + Striking new design + Fantastic webcam Reasons to avoid - Lack of ports remains - Mac mini may offer better value for some

If you think that the new iMacs couldn’t possibly be as good as they look, you’d be wrong. They are not just an improvement over their 21.5-inch predecessor externally, touting a fresh new face that comes in several different colors. They also come with fresh new specs, rocking Apple’s new M1 chip that makes it much more powerful than the previous Intel iMacs. In fact, we’d go as far as to say that the new iMac (24-inch, 2021) is the best all-in-one PC we’ve ever tested. You’ll also be happy to know that you’re getting great value here, as you’re getting the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse included – in matching colors, we might add.

2. iMac (27-inch, 2020) A formidable AIO Specifications CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i5 – i9 Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 5300 - Radeon Pro 5700 XT RAM: 8GB – 128GB 2666MHz DDR4 Storage: 256GB – 8TB SSD Display: 27-inch (diagonal) 5120 x 2880 Retina 5K display Reasons to buy + Improved internals + Can be configured to be very powerful Reasons to avoid - Design is getting old - Just two Thunderbolt ports

Even though the iMac 27-inch’s last update was only last year, Apple couldn’t help but step up in the upgrades department with its follow-up. Specs-wise, this model sports some massive improvements while also upgrading its webcam and microphones for a felicitous update. More people are working from home these days, and this seems like the best all-in-one PC to invest in without being forced to make some considerable space in your existing area. Sure, its overall design hasn’t seen so much as a tweak, making it look a bit tired, but if power is at the top of your list, this one’s an ace.

3. Surface Studio 2 The best all-in-one computer for artists Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7 Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 - GTX 1070 RAM: 16GB – 32GB Storage: 1TB - 2TB SSD Display: 28-inch 4,500 x 3,000 PixelSense display Reasons to buy + Powerful + Nothing like it Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

Back when the original Surface Studio hit the streets, it was a game changer for artists and content creators alike. And, even in 2019, the sequel still stands in a league of its own. The Surface Studio 2 doesn’t just feature the same gorgeous display and unique functionality, but it also ups the power significantly, making it a much more future-proof device. It’s still extraordinarily expensive, but if your use case is right for the Surface Studio 2, then, it’s hard to think of a better all-in-one PC.

4. iMac Pro The best all-in-one computer from Apple Specifications CPU: 10-18 core Intel Xeon W Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56 - Vega 64 RAM: 32GB - 128GB Storage: 1TB - 4TB SSD Display: 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2,880) Retina display Reasons to buy + Extraordinarily powerful + Beautiful Retina display Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

The iMac Pro, more than any other computer on this list, is aimed squarely at professionals – and it has the hardware to back it up. Packed with up to an 18-core Intel Xeon processor and up to 128GB of RAM, there isn’t a single thing you could throw at the iMac Pro to slow it down. And, while it is, without a doubt, outrageously expensive – it doesn’t really matter. If you’re the type of person that needs this level of power (you know who you are) then the price is absolutely justified.

5. Dell XPS 27 AIO A well-rounded jab at Apple’s ageing iMac Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5 – Core i7 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630; AMD Radeon RX 570 RAM: 8GB – 32GB Storage: 1TB HDD – 2TB SSHD; 512GB SSD Display: 27-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) display Reasons to buy + Handsome display + Virtually unparalleled built-in sound Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive - No HDMI in

The Dell XPS 27 AIO comes with this amazing articulating stand, and it comprises a mix of a massive 4K UHD resolution touchscreen with six ear-numbing speakers. Not only is it an attractive design, but it’s also top notch when it comes to power. Whether you’re making your own beats or listening to someone else’s, watching movies or editing your own, the Dell XPS 27 AIO is easily one of the best all-in-one PCs, and should be at the top of your list when shopping for a new PC.

6. HP Envy Curved All-in-One A spectacle in everyway Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5 - Core i7 Graphics: Nvidia GTX 950M - AMD Radeon RX 460 RAM: 8GB - 16GB Storage: 1TB SSHD, 1TB - 2TB HDD; 256GB SSD Display: 34-inch WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) Reasons to buy + Enveloping ultra-wide display + Full-bodied audio + Privacy-minded pop-up web camera Reasons to avoid - Exceptionally bulky

Not to be shown up by the 5K iMac or new Dell XPS AIO, HP has its own unique take on the all-in-one desktop. Though it also has all its components stored in its base like the Surface Studio, the HP Envy Curved All-in-One also adds in a booming speaker bar. Add in the ultra-wide curved screen and this is one of the best and most immersive PC for enjoying movies.

7. Lenovo Yoga A940 An iMac alternative Specifications CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8700 Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB RAM: 32 GB DDR4 2666 MHz Storage: 1 TB 5400 RPM + 256 GB PCIe SSD Display: 27" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Multi-touch Reasons to buy + Good price + Stylus included Reasons to avoid - Older components - Screen not great in direct light

Lenovo’s latest all-in-one offering isn’t as powerful as Apple’s premium AIO, the iMac Pro, or even the recently updated iMac, which now offers a 9th-generation Intel Core configuration. After all, the 8th-generation chips and Radeon RX 560 graphics are aging at this point. However, it is still plenty powerful to meet the needs of creative professionals out there who are not entirely impressed by Apple’s pricey machines. On top of that, the Lenovo Yoga A940 has a few aces up its sleeves, including 100% Adobe RGB support and Dolby Vision, a set of Dolby Atmos speakers, a port offering that’s more generous than Apple’s all-in-one, and a stylus included in the box.

