Best all-in-one computer 2022: top AIO PCs for home and office

Three all-in-one computers on a table against a blueish green background
There are our top picks of the best all-in-one computers in 2022. (Image credit: Future)

If you’re short on desk space or budget, the best all-in-one computers are the answer, providing uncompromising performance while keeping costs down and taking up minimal space. These are more than just a unique computing solution for your work-from-home office, offering you a bigger screen but less portability than a laptop.

Essentially, you’re getting a desktop PC, display, and computer speakers in one package, for a more minimal and streamlined setup. You won’t have to spend on nearly as many peripherals as you would with a traditional desktop computer, saving you money in the long run. Yet, these AIO devices still pack enough punch to get you through the workday without any issues. Some even include all other peripherals you would need for free, such as matching mice and keyboards that are included in the impressive iMac (24-inch, 2021).

While you can find great all-in-one computers in all sorts of price ranges, shapes, and sizes, we’ve picked and gathered our favorites here to help you clean up that desk and save some money in the process. There’s no need to sacrifice budget and performance for a great machine.

The back of the iMac (24-inch, 2021) on a white background

(Image credit: Apple)

1. iMac (24-inch, 2021)

The iMac gets a welcome redesign

Specifications
CPU: Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU
Graphics: Integrated 7-core – 8-core GPU
RAM: 8GB – 16GB unified memory
Screen: 24-inch 4.5K Retina display
Storage: up to 2TB
Reasons to buy
+Excellent screen+Striking new design+Fantastic webcam
Reasons to avoid
-Lack of ports remains-Mac mini may offer better value for some

If you think that the new iMacs couldn’t possibly be as good as they look, you’d be wrong. They are not just an improvement over their 21.5-inch predecessor externally, touting a fresh new face that comes in several different colors. They also come with fresh new specs, rocking Apple’s new M1 chip that makes it much more powerful than the previous Intel iMacs. In fact, we’d go as far as to say that the new iMac (24-inch, 2021) is the best all-in-one PC we’ve ever tested. You’ll also be happy to know that you’re getting great value here, as you’re getting the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse included – in matching colors, we might add.

Read the full review: iMac (24-inch, 2021)

iMac 27-inch (2020) at an angle on a white background

(Image credit: Apple)

2. iMac (27-inch, 2020)

A formidable AIO

Specifications
CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i5 – i9
Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 5300 - Radeon Pro 5700 XT
RAM: 8GB – 128GB 2666MHz DDR4
Storage: 256GB – 8TB SSD
Display: 27-inch (diagonal) 5120 x 2880 Retina 5K display
Reasons to buy
+Improved internals+Can be configured to be very powerful
Reasons to avoid
-Design is getting old-Just two Thunderbolt ports

Even though the iMac 27-inch’s last update was only last year, Apple couldn’t help but step up in the upgrades department with its follow-up. Specs-wise, this model sports some massive improvements while also upgrading its webcam and microphones for a felicitous update. More people are working from home these days, and this seems like the best all-in-one PC to invest in without being forced to make some considerable space in your existing area. Sure, its overall design hasn’t seen so much as a tweak, making it look a bit tired, but if power is at the top of your list, this one’s an ace.

Read the full review: iMac (27-inch, 2020)

Surface Studio 2 on a table with its keyboard and mouse against a maroon wall

3. Surface Studio 2

The best all-in-one computer for artists

Specifications
CPU: Intel Core i7
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 - GTX 1070
RAM: 16GB – 32GB
Storage: 1TB - 2TB SSD
Display: 28-inch 4,500 x 3,000 PixelSense display
Reasons to buy
+Powerful+Nothing like it
Reasons to avoid
-Very expensive

Back when the original Surface Studio hit the streets, it was a game changer for artists and content creators alike. And, even in 2019, the sequel still stands in a league of its own. The Surface Studio 2 doesn’t just feature the same gorgeous display and unique functionality, but it also ups the power significantly, making it a much more future-proof device. It’s still extraordinarily expensive, but if your use case is right for the Surface Studio 2, then, it’s hard to think of a better all-in-one PC.

Read the full review: Surface Studio 2

iMac Pro on a table with a keyboard and mouse in an office

4. iMac Pro

The best all-in-one computer from Apple

Specifications
CPU: 10-18 core Intel Xeon W
Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56 - Vega 64
RAM: 32GB - 128GB
Storage: 1TB - 4TB SSD
Display: 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2,880) Retina display
Reasons to buy
+Extraordinarily powerful+Beautiful Retina display
Reasons to avoid
-Very expensive

The iMac Pro, more than any other computer on this list, is aimed squarely at professionals – and it has the hardware to back it up. Packed with up to an 18-core Intel Xeon processor and up to 128GB of RAM, there isn’t a single thing you could throw at the iMac Pro to slow it down. And, while it is, without a doubt, outrageously expensive – it doesn’t really matter. If you’re the type of person that needs this level of power (you know who you are) then the price is absolutely justified. 

Read the full review: iMac Pro

Dell XPS 27 AIO on a table next to a window and a bed

5. Dell XPS 27 AIO

A well-rounded jab at Apple’s ageing iMac

Specifications
CPU: Intel Core i5 – Core i7
Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630; AMD Radeon RX 570
RAM: 8GB – 32GB
Storage: 1TB HDD – 2TB SSHD; 512GB SSD
Display: 27-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) display
Reasons to buy
+Handsome display+Virtually unparalleled built-in sound
Reasons to avoid
-Relatively expensive-No HDMI in

The Dell XPS 27 AIO comes with this amazing articulating stand, and it comprises a mix of a massive 4K UHD resolution touchscreen with six ear-numbing speakers. Not only is it an attractive design, but it’s also top notch when it comes to power. Whether you’re making your own beats or listening to someone else’s, watching movies or editing your own, the Dell XPS 27 AIO is easily one of the best all-in-one PCs, and should be at the top of your list when shopping for a new PC.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 27 AIO

HP Envy Curved All-in-One on a desk with a keyboard, mouse, and a plant against a gray wall

6. HP Envy Curved All-in-One

A spectacle in everyway

Specifications
CPU: Intel Core i5 - Core i7
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 950M - AMD Radeon RX 460
RAM: 8GB - 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSHD, 1TB - 2TB HDD; 256GB SSD
Display: 34-inch WQHD (3,440 x 1,440)
Reasons to buy
+Enveloping ultra-wide display+Full-bodied audio+Privacy-minded pop-up web camera
Reasons to avoid
-Exceptionally bulky

Not to be shown up by the 5K iMac or new Dell XPS AIO, HP has its own unique take on the all-in-one desktop. Though it also has all its components stored in its base like the Surface Studio, the HP Envy Curved All-in-One also adds in a booming speaker bar. Add in the ultra-wide curved screen and this is one of the best and most immersive PC for enjoying movies.

Lenovo Yoga A940 on a white table next to a coffee mug with window blinds behind it

(Image credit: Future)

7. Lenovo Yoga A940

An iMac alternative

Specifications
CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8700
Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB
RAM: 32 GB DDR4 2666 MHz
Storage: 1 TB 5400 RPM + 256 GB PCIe SSD
Display: 27" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Multi-touch
Reasons to buy
+Good price+Stylus included
Reasons to avoid
-Older components-Screen not great in direct light

Lenovo’s latest all-in-one offering isn’t as powerful as Apple’s premium AIO, the iMac Pro, or even the recently updated iMac, which now offers a 9th-generation Intel Core configuration. After all, the 8th-generation chips and Radeon RX 560 graphics are aging at this point. However, it is still plenty powerful to meet the needs of creative professionals out there who are not entirely impressed by Apple’s pricey machines. On top of that, the Lenovo Yoga A940 has a few aces up its sleeves, including 100% Adobe RGB support and Dolby Vision, a set of Dolby Atmos speakers, a port offering that’s more generous than Apple’s all-in-one, and a stylus included in the box.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga A940

