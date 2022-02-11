Belkin’s newly-opened stores in Oman promise a unique interactive retail experience

Accessories powerhouse Belkin in partnership with AAMAAL LLC opened two exclusive outlets in Oman in a push to drive brand awareness in the Middle East. Located at the Mall of Oman and City Centre Qurum, Belkin hopes to provide customers a chance to experience Belkin’s product lineup in an attractive modern setting.

The stores will showcase Belkin latest range of products as well as host exclusive product launches and events for customers. Belkin has also signed Oman national football star and 2022 FIFA World Cup Ambassador, Ali Al Habsi, as the face to drive brand awareness.



Speaking of his collaboration with Belkin, Ali Al Habsi, one of Oman's top football players, said, "I am honoured to be representing a globally renowned brand like Belkin, which is synonymous with premium quality and unique designs. Belkin continues to offer its consumers innovative and smart products, providing them with convenient and upgraded lifestyles. I look forward to contributing to the brand's continued success in the Sultanate of Oman and the Gulf region."

Belkin’s new stores are decked out with audio and visual displays that put up a one-of-a-kind retail experience. There’s a custom-built video wall at the storefront and audiovisual projections on the inner LED screens will guide consumers through the product journey.

Top-selling products across audio, power banks, Magsafe charging and other categories will be showcased on a customer experience desk with an experiential display. There’ll be trained staff around the store to guide customers through the product experience.

Belkin has been successfully selling their products Oman selling through other channels and is now looking forward to delighting customers in a dedicated standalone store.