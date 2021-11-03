Audiophiles rejoice - you can now buy Shure products online in the UAE

Shure today announced the launch of its online shop in the UAE, available at shure-shop.ae. The site will allow UAE customers to browse Shure’s lineup of products, including headphones, earphones, and wired and wireless microphones. Delivery is available across the UAE, with a flat delivery fee of AED 10.

“The new Shure shop is a platform that will bring Shure even closer to its customers here in the United Arab Emirates,” said Chicco Hiranandani, Director at Shure in Middle East and Africa. “We are excited to launch this new e-commerce site and offer local customers direct access to Shure products in a reliable way”.

There’s a great variety of products available for purchase, including the recently-reviewed Shure MV7 podcast microphone.