The best wireless headphones in the UAE for 2021: our pick of the best ways to cut the cord

The best wireless headphones of 2021 include some of the most advanced audio devices we’ve ever seen. The best part? These wireless headphones come in all shapes and sizes, from the smallest earbuds to chunky over-ear headphones that'll make your music really sing.

So many options can mean it’s difficult to find the best wireless headphones for your needs, your budget, and your style – and that's why we’ve created this guide to help. We’ve spent a long time trialling the best headphones on the market, which means we know a thing or two about finding the perfect pair of wireless cans.

The best wireless headphones offer a mixture of fantastic connectivity, supreme audio quality, and slick designs – and some of them even come with nifty extras, including active noise cancellation and AI assistants that you can control with your voice.

After a lot of testing, we believe the overall best wireless headphones you can buy right now are the Sony WH-1000XM4 . They're comfortable, they offer some of the best-sounding audio of any closed-back over-ear headphones, and they have a ton of features like active noise-cancellation and spatial audio. They're an all-around winner.

Whatever you're looking for, we're here to help you find the best wireless headphones for you – and there are plenty of models to choose from. To help you get started, we've divided our guide into wireless over-ear headphones, wireless earphones , and in-ear headphones . These are the three main styles of wireless headphones – so feel free to jump to whichever style fits your needs and budget.

The best wireless headphones and over-ear headphones

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Sony WH-1000XM4 The best noise-cancelling headphones have a new winner Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 8.95 oz Cable length: 3.94 ft Frequency response: 4Hz to 40kHz Drivers: 1.57-inch Driver type: Dome-type Sensitivity: 104.5 dB Impedance: 47 ohm Battery life: 30 hours Wireless range: 30 meters (98ft) NFC: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics Reasons to buy + Improved noise-cancellation + DSEE Extreme audio upscaling + Multipoint pairing Reasons to avoid - Not water-resistant

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are the best wireless headphones you can buy, thanks to their excellent noise-cancellation, supreme sound quality, and lightweight wireless design.

While they don't look significantly different from their predecessors, the Sony WH-1000XM3, a number of new features including multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness and auto-play/pause using a built-in sensor all help the WH-1000XM4 claim the title of best headphones overall in 2021.

By every possible metric, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a wonderful pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones. They deliver exactly what they promise and then some thanks to their exceptional noise cancellation and cutting-edge codec support.

On top of the adjustments listed above, the Sony WH-1000XM4 support Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format that enables spatial audio on stereo headphones plus the LDAC codec that can send a bitrate of up to 990 kbps. The unfortunate bit there, though, is that it no longer supports aptX or aptX HD, so your Hi-Res Audio support mileage may vary.

Read more: Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones review

(Image credit: Bose)

2. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Bose's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are easily its best yet Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 0.64 lbs (289g) Cable length: N/A Frequency response: N/A Drivers: 40mm Driver type: Dynamic Sensitivity: N/A Impedance: N/A Battery life: 20 hours Wireless range: 100 meters (330 feet) NFC: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics Reasons to buy + Outstanding noise cancellation + Fun, lively sound Reasons to avoid - Battery life could be better - More expensive than Sony

Bose has really outdone itself with the Headphones 700 – and a big part of these cans’ appeal, is the sophistication of the noise cancellation they offer, which is applied to your voice during phone calls, as well as your surroundings.

As an alternative to the Sony WH-1000XM4, these wireless headphones sound fantastic, with a vibrant, lively character and well-balanced soundstage and offer the same great noise-cancellation you'd expect from Bose.

They don't have the same dexterity as the WH-1000XM4 and the battery life is also 10 hours less than Sony headphones despite costing more, but they're perhaps the best wireless headphones for making calls with.

Read more: Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 review

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

3. Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones Strong all-rounders Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 310g Cable length: 1.2m Frequency response: 10 – 30,000 Hz Drivers: 43.6mm Driver type: Full range Sensitivity: N/A Impedance: 20 kOhms Battery life: 30 hours Wireless range: N/A NFC: N/A TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Best-in-class sound quality + Competitive battery life + Robust Bluetooth connection Reasons to avoid - Earcups don't collapse

If you’re looking for wireless headphones with active noise cancellation and you're not put off by the AED 1,700 price tag, the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 are well worth considering.

With sophisticated noise cancellation, much-improved sound quality, and a honed aesthetic, the PX7 could give any of the headphones on this list a run for their money.

Plus, they're packing aptX Adaptive for improved stability and latency between the headphones and your device, as well as high-quality (24-bit) streaming aptX HD brought to the table.

Read more: Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones review

(Image credit: Jabra)

4. Jabra Elite 85H Giving Sony and Bose a run for their money Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 296 grams Cable length: N/A Frequency response: 10-20kHz Drivers: 40mm Driver type: Dynamic Sensitivity: N/A Impedance: N/A Battery life: 36 hours Wireless range: 10m (33ft.) NFC: N/A TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Virgin Megastore View at Jumbo Electronics Reasons to buy + Class-leading battery life + Excellent ANC performance + Stylish and comfortable Reasons to avoid - Lacks support for high-end codecs

Offering class-leading battery life, terrific style and plenty of personalization when it comes to sound profiles, the Elite 85h are easy to recommend. That said, purists will bemoan the lack of high-end codec support and there are punchier wireless headphones on the market at this price point.

When you consider that Jabra’s Elite 85h headphones are the company’s first attempt at premium wireless ANC headphones, the result is quite commendable. We can’t wait to see what the company’s next premium ANC headphones will accomplish.

If you want an alternative to Sony's WH-1000XM4, these wireless headphones are a great choice.

Read more: Jabra Elite 85H review

(Image credit: Bose)

5. Bose QuietComfort 35 II Premium wireless headphones that include Google Assistant Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 0.68 pounds Cable length: 3.94 feet Frequency response: N/A Drivers: N/A Driver type: N/A Sensitivity: N/A Impedance: N/A Battery life: 20+ hours Wireless range: N/A NFC: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Jumbo Electronics View at Jumbo Electronics View at Virgin Megastore Reasons to buy + Broad and clear soundstage + Amazing noise cancellation Reasons to avoid - Active EQ an acquired taste - Boring looks

Bose took the already-excellent QC35 and updated them with Google Assistant. This means you still get the class-leading noise cancellation Bose is known for, good sound quality, and incredible comfort. Said simply, these wireless headphones sound great and their battery life is long enough for all but the longest of flights.

Despite the popularity of the QC35s, Bose has shaken things up by releasing a totally new wireless noise-cancelling headphones model, with a focus on sleek design and “breakthrough” audio tech: the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. They may not have pipped Sony to the top spot of the best noise-cancelling headphones, but they're still a fantastic pair of over-ear headphones, coming in at number two.

Read more: Bose QuietComfort 35 II review

(Image credit: Philips)

6. Philips PH805 Premium wireless headphones without the premium price Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: N/A Cable length: N/A Frequency response: 7 – 40,000Hz Drivers: 40mm Driver type: Dynamic Sensitivity: 90 dB Impedance: 16 Ohms Battery life: 30 hours Wireless range: 33ft NFC: N/A TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Well made + Good battery life + Punchy, controlled, and detailed sound Reasons to avoid - Noise cancelation could be more effective

At AED 550 the Philips PH805 offer exceptional value for money. These are wireless headphones, using Bluetooth 5 for connectivity – so high-resolution audio playback should be achievable.

Using a single Lithium-Ion cell for up to 30 hours of playback time from a single charge, the Philips PH805 have active noise cancellation on board, administered by a couple of mics on each earcup.

Read more: Philips PH805 review

(Image credit: Apple)

7. Apple AirPods Max The perfect headphones for Apple devotees Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 350g Cable length: N/A Frequency response: N/A Drivers: 40mm Driver type: Dynamic Sensitivity: N/A Impedance: N/A Battery life: 20 hours Wireless range: N/A NFC: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Jumbo Electronics View at Virgin Megastore Reasons to buy + Unbelievable audio performance + Fantastic user experience + Brilliant extra features for iOS + Great noise cancellation Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - No 3.5mm audio port - Limited features for Android - Ineffective carrying case

The release of the Apple AirPods Max represented the highest-profile headphones launch for some time, having been the subject of rumor and speculation for two years, and come with active noise cancellation, superb audio quality, and a design that sets them apart from most noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

While their exceptional audio performance and class-leading ANC impresses, they're let down by their eye-watering price, baffling carrying case, and lack of support for Hi-Res Audio codecs.

Despite their high price, the AirPods Max aren’t exactly aimed at the audiophile crowd, owing to their lack of 3.5mm audio port; instead, these cans are squarely targeted at card-carrying members of the Apple ecosystem, with nifty features for iOS users and an unmistakably ‘Apple’ design.

For Android users, the AirPods Max are simply a high-performance pair of noise-cancelling headphones with an unusual design, as fantastic as they may sound – and for these users, we can't see how the high price is justified.

But, if you've already bought into the Apple ecosystem, you have a lot of money to burn, and you don't care about Hi-Res Audio, you won't find headphones that sound better or are easier to use than the AirPods Max.

Read more: Apple AirPods Max review

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

8. Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Over-ear headphones that don't skimp on the smart features Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: N/A Cable length: N/A Frequency response: 6Hz to 22kHz Drivers: 42mm Driver type: N/A Sensitivity: N/A Impedance: N/A Battery life: 17 hours Wireless range: N/A NFC: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Brilliant audio quality + Cool design + Customizable settings Reasons to avoid - Battery life isn’t great - More expensive than rivals

These Sennheiser over-ear wireless headphones sound fantastic, with high levels of detail, warm bass, and natural-sounding highs.

Customizable noise cancellation is a great touch, though it doesn't quite reach the class-leading standards set by Sony and Bose. Battery life also doesn't compete with the Sony WH-1000XM4s, and they're more expensive to boot.

So, why buy the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless? Well, if built-in Tile tracking appeals to you, and you like the industrial design and premium materials of the Momentum Wireless, that could be reason enough – and if you do opt for them over the Sony model, you won’t be missing out on any audio quality. In that respect, they’re truly matched.

Read more: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless (2019) review

(Image credit: AKG)

9. AKG N60NC Wireless Wireless noise-cancellation from another mid-range master Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 199.4g Cable length: N/A Frequency response: 10-22,000Hz Drivers: N/A Driver type: N/A Sensitivity: 111dB SPL/V@1kHz Impedance: 32 ohms Battery life: 15 hours Wireless range: N/A NFC: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great sound + Compact design Reasons to avoid - Not the most comfortable - Initially confusing controls

The AKG N60NC Wireless sound like a pair of headphones that should be much more expensive than they are.

At their mid-range price point these wireless headphones offer fantastic value for money, with great sound quality and a level of noise-cancellation performance that's on a level with the much more premium entries on this list.

Our biggest issue with these headphones is the fact that they're on-ear rather than over-ear, meaning that we found that they got uncomfortable over longer periods.

Regardless, the benefit of this is that this is a fantastically compact pair of headphones, and if you're willing to make the trade-off then these are great for the price.

Read more: AKG N60NC Wireless review

(Image credit: TechRadar)

10. JBL Tune 750BTNC Quality noise-cancelling headphones for a great price Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 220g Cable length: N/A Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz Drivers: 40mm Driver type: N/A Sensitivity: 95dB Impedance: 32 ohms Battery life: 15 - 22 hours Wireless range: 30ft (10m) NFC: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Virgin Megastore View at Jumbo Electronics Reasons to buy + Good sound quality + Strong active noise cancelation Reasons to avoid - No waterproofing - Average battery life

JBL is a popular name in the world of wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers, and rightly so. Solidly dependable, consumers know what to expect from the brand – decent sound quality for a decent price.

That's what we found with the JBL Live 650BTNC last year – and now, ready to take their place are the JBL Tune 750BTNC, a superior successor to the 650BTNC's as a high-spec and well-priced set of over-ear headphones.

The JBL Tune 750BTNC sound great, look great, and they fit well. Reliable and easy to use, you might miss waterproofing and a few minor features – but at this price, it feels foolish to complain too readily.

Read more: JBL Tune 750BTNC review

(Image credit: Shure)

11. Shure AONIC 50 Shure has finally joined the wireless noise-cancelling party Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 0.7 Ibs Cable length: N/A Frequency response: 20Hz to 22kHz Drivers: 50mm Driver type: Dynamic Sensitivity: 98 dB Impedance: 39 Ohms Battery life: 20 hours Wireless range: 30 ft NFC: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Expansive, convincing sound + Sturdy construction + Good ANC Reasons to avoid - Humdrum physical interface

There are some gaps in specification compared to their most obvious rivals like the Sony WH-1000XM4, but where it really counts – sound quality – the Shure AONIC 50 need no excuses made for them.

The Shure AONIC 50 sport a wireless, active noise-cancelling over-ear design, selling at a premium price to compete with the likes of the Sony headphones and the Bose NC 700 Headphones.

Ultimately, while you won't find every feature under the sun here, the Shure AONIC 50 are laser-focused on delivering the best sound quality of almost any noise-cancelling headphones we've tested - so if you're after audiophile sound, these could be the best wireless headphones for you.

Read more: Shure AONIC 50 review

(Image credit: Urbanista)

12. Urbanista Miami Budget noise-cancelling headphones with a bassy sound Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: N/A Cable length: N/A Frequency response: 20Hz to 20kHz Drivers: 40mm Driver type: Moving coil Sensitivity: 107 dB Impedance: 32 Ohm Battery life: 40 hours Wireless range: N/A NFC: N/A TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Cool design + Extended bass response + Excellent battery life and connectivity Reasons to avoid - Noise cancellation isn’t the best - Audio could be more detailed

Urbanista exceeded our expectations with its first pair of noise-cancelling over-ear headphones – they’re easily recommendable for those on a budget, who don’t want to sacrifice style or sound performance. Noise cancellation itself isn’t the best on the market, and while the audio could be more detailed, an extended bass response makes the Urbanista Miami ideal for pop and RnB. Battery life and connectivity are also excellent for the price, making these a great alternative to pricier models such as the Sony WH-1000XM4 or the Apple AirPods Max.

Read more: Urbanista Miami review

Best wireless headphones 2021: over-ear headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Headphones Jabra Elite 85H Bose QuietComfort 35 II Philips PH805 Apple AirPods Max Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless AKG N60NC Wireless JBL Tune 750BTNC Shure AONIC 50 Urbanista Miami

Wireless vs true wireless: what's the difference?

Wireless headphones are traditional over-ear or on-ear headphones without the wire – the two earcups are connected by a headband.

Wireless earbuds have existed for a while now, basically since Bluetooth was invented. Though battery-powered and not physically connected to your phone, they have a cord connecting both buds – and sometimes a band around the neck too. Check out the best wireless earbuds for more.

True wireless earbuds have no cord whatsoever. While wireless allows us to wear headphones a few feet away from our music players, True Wireless cuts the cord between the earbuds, giving us true freedom. If you're looking to go full wireless, we also have a round-up of the best true wireless headphones.

Check out TechRadar's exhaustive guides to the best headphones to buy today including the best on-ear headphones and the best in-ear headphones.

For some more specialist pairs, take a look at our guides to the best wireless headphones, best true wireless earbuds, best wireless earbuds, and the best noise-cancelling headphones.

Need a specific brand? We have guides to the best Sony headphones, the best Bose headphones, and the best Apple headphones. For those on a budget, you can eschew the expensive brands in favor of the best cheap headphones and best budget wireless earbuds.

Looking for some headphones you can work out with? Check out our guides to the best swimming headphones, the best workout headphones, and the best running headphones.