Apple's latest store on Al Maryah Island is soon to be opened

Apple currently has three stores here in the UAE, two in Dubai at Dubai Mall and at Mall of the Emirates and one in Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall. Today the company announced that their fourth store is going to be on Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island. This follows on the footsteps of Apple completely revamping their Yas Mall store too.

(Image credit: Apple)

Facing the promenade on the gorgeous Al Maryah Island, the new Apple store will bring their renowned in-store experience, all their latest products, training sessions and much more.

The barricade in front of the almost ready store reads 'creativity shines within'. The barricade pays tribute to pearls and pearl divers, and what they represent for Abu Dhabi’s history and culture.