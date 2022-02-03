Apple opens all-new store at Yas Mall Abu Dhabi

Apple today announced the opening of its brand new store at Yas Mall Abu Dhabi. Nearly doubling the size of the original location that opened in 2015, the store serves as a reimagined space for customers to browse Apple’s latest products and services, receive the best support from knowledgeable team members, and participate in free Today at Apple sessions.

“With the opening of the newly expanded Apple Yas Mall, our team is ready to welcome even more of Abu Dhabi’s incredibly diverse and innovative community to this beautiful new space,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We look forward to continuing to bring the best of Apple to the UAE, and building on our history in the region.”

As with any of Apple's stores, design of the space plays a crucial role in the customer journey. The Abu Dhabi store features a curved glass exterior and integrates over 150 feet of glass throughout the storefront. Bianco Cristal floors and wood ceilings are used throughout the space, resembling similar materials found in other Apple Store locations around the world. Visitors will find the freestanding video wall and Forum positioned at the center of the store, which is home to free Today at Apple sessions. Led by Apple Creative Pros, these daily sessions provide creative inspiration, teach practical skills, and help participants go further with their products.

Customers can discover Apple’s products and services at surrounding tables and avenues; learn more about Apple’s Trade In program across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch; and get shopping support from Apple Specialists. Apple Yas Mall includes 100 highly trained team members who collectively speak 33 languages and represent 32 nationalities. The diverse team has nearly doubled since the store originally opened in 2015, and more than half remains part of the team that will welcome customers to the new Apple Yas Mall location.