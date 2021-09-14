Apple iPhone 13 series price in the UAE, availability and pre-orders

Along with new iPad, iPad Mini and Apple Watch series 7, Apple also unveiled the new iPhone 13 lineup.at its special launch event has just concluded.

Like last year year, there are four different models — the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max- all of which will be ready to pre-order on the 17th of September at 4PM UAE time and released a week later.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Mini starts at AED 2,999

iPhone 13 starts at AED 3,299

Both will be available to pre-order Sep 17

The iPhone 13 features a flat edge design, it comes with the Ceramic shield we saw on the iPhone 12 series and is also IP68 dust and water resistant (like most modern smartphones).

As for the display, the iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 13 mini features a 5.4-inch display. They're both Super Retina XDR displays, which use Apple's own custom OLED technology. Each phone still features a 60Hz screen refresh rate, which matches with the rumors.

The iPhone 13's camera block has a new design, with the lenses arranged diagonally for the first time, rather than vertically.

There's a 12MP wide camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. Both feature new sensors, so Apple believes this will have better photography than your iPhone 12 is capable of.

The iPhone 13 series all come with A15 Bionic chipset inside, but we've yet to learn much about what that will be able to do. We'll likely have to wait until we can use the phone to know much firm information about it. All four of these handsets are 5G compatible, as was the iPhone 12 series.

The iPhone 13 Mini will be available for AED 2,999 with 128GB, AED 3,419 with 256GB or AED 4,269 for 512GB of storage.

The iPhone 13 will be available for AED 3,399 with 128GB, AED 3,819 with 256GB or AED 4,669 for 512GB of storage.

Pre-orders start on Friday 17th September at 4PM with units being available a week later on Friday 24th September. You have a choice of five colors for both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini which are Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Product Red.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro starts at AED 4,199

iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at AED 4,699

Both will be available to pre-order Sep 17

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max look very similar to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, but there are a few changes with some new stainless steel bands around the edges of the handset.

The iPhone 13 Pro duo comes with a new Super Retina XDR display that has 1000 nit brightness peak outdoors, and it features a 120Hz refresh rate.

This is the first time we've seen a super smooth refresh rate on an iPhone. It means images will appear smoother under your finger, such as when you're scrolling through your social media feeds or reading an article.

Coming to the camera system, the iPhone 13 Pro duo features three 12MP cameras. There's a wide camera with an f/1.5 aperture, an ultra wide with an f/1.8 aperture and a telephoto with an f/2.8 aperture.

Each is capable of 3x optical zoom, 2x optical zoom out and 6x optical zoom range, with digital zoom up to 15z also available.

Apple is bringing ProRes video to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max "later this year". This video format, which is already used by many filmmakers and first arrived back in 2007, gives video shooters more efficient encoding to make editing in apps like Final Cut Pro faster and less processor intensive.

The iPhone 13 Pro will be available for AED 4,199 with 128GB, AED 4,619 with 256GB, AED 5,469 for 512GB of storage or AED 6,319 for the all new 1TB storage model.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available for AED 4,699 with 128GB, AED 5,119 with 256GB, AED 5,969 for 512GB of storage or AED 6,819 for the all new 1TB storage model.

Pre-orders start on Friday 17th September at 4PM with units being available a week later on Friday 24th September. Both handsets come in graphite, gold, silver or a sierra blue. That last shade is new, and it's one of the boldest colors we've seen on a Pro iPhone.