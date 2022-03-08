New iPad Air 2022 release date, prices and everything you need to know

The new iPad Air for 2022 continues the trend that the iPad Air (2020) started - no longer is this a family of gangly large-form alternatives to the entry-level iPad series, and it's now a 'lite' equivalent to the iPad Pro.

The iPad Air 5 - a name we've given it due to it being the fifth-generation iPad Air - was announced on stage during the Apple March Event, alongside the iPhone SE 2022, Mac Studio and M1 Ultra chipset.

The Air line of iPads is the company's mid-range family, though we've seen some impressively premium features used in this and the last generations.

5G is a new feature in the iPad Air 2022, giving users who opt for the cellular-capable model access to the fastest internet speeds when away from Wi-Fi. So is the use of a super-powerful Apple M1 chip.

It goes on sale soon, and once it's available we'll be able to bring you our full review - until then, we've collected everything you need to know here.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The fifth generation in Apple's mid-range tablet line

The fifth generation in Apple's mid-range tablet line How much will it cost? From $599 / £569 / AU$929

From $599 / £569 / AU$929 When will it be out? March 18, pre-orders open March 11

iPad Air 2022 pre-orders: March 11

iPad Air 2022 release date: March 18

iPad Air 2022 price: from $599 / £569 / AU$929

The iPad Air 2022 price starts at $599 / £569 / AU$929 for the 64GB Wi-Fi only model and goes up if you want 5G connectivity, 256GB storage or both.

iPad Air 2022 prices Configuration US price UK price AU price 64GB, Wi-Fi $599 £569 $929 64GB, 5G $749 £719 $1,159 256GB, Wi-Fi $749 £719 $1,159 256GB, 5G $899 £869 $1,389

As a bit of background, the iPad Air 4 cost $599 / £579 / AU$899 for the entry-level, Wi-Fi only, 64GB of storage model, with prices going up for more storage and cellular connection.

iPad Air pre-orders open on Friday, March 11, and the iPad Air 2022 release date is confirmed as March 18 - it's worth pointing out that the last-gen iPad Air was very hard to buy at launch.

Browse all the latest cheap iPad deals

iPad Air 2022 design and display

Design and display remain the same as predecessor

10.9-inch Liquid Retina display

There doesn't appear to be any upgrades in the design or screen departments for the new iPad Air versus its predecessor.

It means you get a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a 2360 x 1640 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color gamut, True Tone and anti-reflective screen.

That's not necessarily a bad thing though, as we wrote in our iPad Air 4 review: "the screen on the iPad Air 4 is a great size and fantastic quality, and you'll be happy with it whatever you use this slate for."

(Image credit: Apple)

Dimensions remain the same too, although the iPad Air 2022 does weight a few grams more than its predecessor, but you're unlikely to realize. The Touch ID scanner also returns, built into the power button the the top edge of the tablet.

It means you get the smart, flat edges that give the iPad Air series a premium look and feel similar to that of the iPad Pro line, and which elevates it above the more rounded iPad.

You'll be able to pick up the new iPad Air in five different colors; Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple and Blue.

iPad Air 2022 camera and battery life

Front camera upgraded to a 12MP ultra-wide offering

Same 12MP rear camera as predecessor

10-hour battery life according to Google

The front camera has been upgraded in the new iPad Air, with a 12MP ultra-wide camera (vs a 7MP wide cam in the previous gen slate) that supports Center Stage, which allows the camera to keep people in frame as they move around.

Meanwhile, there's no change with the single sensor on the rear, with Apple sticking to the same 12MP, f/1.8 aperture lens with a 5x digital zoom and Smart HDR 3 for photos as the Air 2022's predecessor.

We haven't heard details on the battery capacity - that's normal for Apple, which is tight-lipped with this spec at launch events.

Apple predicts that it'll last for 10 hours of use between charges though, same as the last edition.

(Image credit: Apple)

iPad Air 2022 performance, specs and software

M1 chip offering 60% better performance

5G support and 8GB of RAM

Comes with iPadOS

Apple is being bold with its claims when it comes to iPad Air 5 performance. The fifth generation Air tablet gets Apple's M1 chip, which you find in its MacBook and iPad Pro lines.

The new chipset provides the new iPad Air with 60% better performance versus the iPad Air 4, which came with the iPhone-focused A14 Bionic chipset.

GPU performance has also improved by 2x versus the Air 4 according to Apple, all of which makes the iPad Air 5 the fastest tablet in its segment. There's also 8GB of RAM inside.

The performance of the USB-C port has also been upgraded, with transfer speeds doubled, while the inclusion of 5G support in the cellular Air 5 models will give you access to fastest internet speeds when you're away from Wi-Fi (so long as you're in a 5G coverage area).

Running the show on the new iPad Air is iPadOS 15, which is already available on the previous Air 4 and many other Apple tablets. This is a version of iOS with some tablet-specific features like handwriting recognition with the stylus and an improved multi-tab experience.

The iPad Air also comes with Apple Pencil compatibility, so you can use the second-gen Apple stylus for various tasks, though you do have to buy this separately.