AMD Processors: the best AMD CPUs in 2022

The best AMD processors for gaming, video editing and all other computing needs are much more appealing because of their price to performance ratio. Although there are now a couple of exceptions to the rule, AMD CPUs have always been so much more than affordable alternatives to Intel’s offerings. And, that hasn’t changed with the Ryzen 3rd Generation and the soon-to-be-released Ryzen 5000 series.

AMD has proven that it can deliver the kind of power to make anyone, regardless of budget, give AMD chips a serious consideration. Only, you don’t actually have to have a big budget to get one of the best AMD CPUs because they’ve stayed affordable even though they’ve already slayed in terms of performance. Even its high-end (and therefore, pricier) offering, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X , is a great value CPU.

There might never be a clear winner in the AMD vs Intel battle, but the best AMD processors have proven themselves to be the best when it comes to getting your money’s worth.

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Best CPU for high-end gaming Specifications Cores: 12 Threads: 24 Base clock: 3.7GHz Boost clock: 4.8GHz L3 cache: 64MB TDP: 105W TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Amazing performance + A new single-core champion + Same power consumption Reasons to avoid - Price went up - No included cooler

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X brings the biggest gen-on-gen jump in a single performance in years, making it a terrific upgrade. This latest release from AMD is not just a stronger processor across the board. It’s also an incredibly powerful processor for gaming and creative work full stop. The fact that you won’t need a new motherboard is just a nice perk.

2. AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Best AMD processor for gaming Specifications Cores: 6 Threads: 12 Base clock: 3.8GHz Boost clock: 4.4GHz L3 cache: 32MB TDP: 95W TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent performance + Affordable + Includes a cooler Reasons to avoid - Still 6-cores

Showcasing an impressive multi-threading performance as well as competitive performance in even the most intense single-threaded applications, this mid-range chip cannot help but take the throne as the best AMD processor for gaming. And, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X doesn’t just stop there: it takes that budget-minded stage of performance to a new level, with increased IPC (instructions per clock) performance, along with a higher clock speed – while staying at the same price point.

3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen to the top Specifications Cores: 8 Threads: 16 Base clock: 3.8GHz Boost clock: 4.7GHz L3 cache: 32MB TDP: 105W Reasons to buy + Excellent single-core performance + Strong for gaming + Low power Reasons to avoid - Price jump from Ryzen 3000 - No included cooler

Intel no longer has the monopoly on gaming CPUs. Rocking 8 cores and 16 threads, along with much stronger single-core performance, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is among the best CPUs for gaming – as well as less demanding creative work – right now. And it comes with a much more approachable price tag compared to most of Intel’s offerings, making it a much better value.

4. AMD Ryzen 9 3950X Moonlights as an HEDT processor Specifications Cores: 16 Threads: 32 Base clock: 3.5GHz Boost clock: 4.7GHz L3 cache: 64MB TDP: 105W TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Cheaper than HEDT + PCIe 4.0 + Fits in AM4 socket Reasons to avoid - Needs extra cooling - Limited gaming advantage

The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is so great that in our review, we went as far as to call it the baddest cat in town when it comes to processors that don’t land in the HEDT (high-end desktop) category of processors. Built on AMD’s 7nm Zen 2 architecture, it has a whopping 16 cores and 32 threads, making it excellent for heavily threaded computer work. If you’re looking for one of the best AMD processors that can handle both processing tasks and high-end gaming, the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is a strong contender.

5. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X Perfecting the Threadripper line Specifications Cores: 24 Threads: 48 Base clock: 3.8GHz Boost clock: 4.5GHz L3 cache: 128MB TDP: 280W TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent single and multithreaded performance + Competitive price Reasons to avoid - Not backwards compatible

Launched alongside the even more potent Ryzen Threadripper 3970X, the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X may have the same core count as its predecessor. However, it comes with a brand-new architecture that delivers performance gains as well as PCIe 4.0, making it among the best processors in the Threadripper arena. The 3960X delivers dramatically improved single-threaded performance and has successfully reduced its predecessors’ idiosyncrasies that affect their own performance. It may come with a higher price tag and require the TRX40 motherboard – not to mention, a powerful cooler – but it’s certainly worth the fuss if you can maximize its skills to your advantage.