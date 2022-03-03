Amazon CEO pledges cybersecurity and logistics support for Ukraine

Amazon is the next in a long line of tech and cybersecurity companies providing assistance and help to the Ukrainian citizens and government as they combat the Russian invasion.

The company's Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy took to Twitter to say Amazon will offer its logistics infrastructure and cybersecurity knowledge to help the Ukrainians.

“The situation in Ukraine is deeply concerning, and gets more so each day. Amazon stands with the people of Ukraine, and will continue to help,” Jassy stated. “We’re supporting humanitarian relief NGOs on the ground with cash donations from Amazon and our employees, logistics to get supplies to people needing them, and cyber security assistance to companies and governments.”

Russia cut off from the world

A large number of countries have already imposed sanctions, canceling partnerships, and banning Russians from different tools, services, and events, with technology companies following suit.

Apple, for example, has stopped all exports into Russia, and limited the use of some of its services, such as Apple Pay. RT News, and Sputnik, Russian media with strong ties to the government, have been made unavailable to Apple users outside Russia.

Netflix, Spotify, H&M, SAP, GM, Maersk, Volvo are just some of the other major global companies that have also retaliated against the invasion.

Google has also decided to temporarily disable the tools found in its Maps service providing live information about traffic conditions in the country, after users around the world were using the service to track the movement of troops and civilians on their endpoints.

Russia has also been banned from international banking system Swift, a move which sent the country’s fiat currency tumbling more than 30%. The sanctions have forced the Russian government to ban its citizens from taking out more than $10,000 out of the country.