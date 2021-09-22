Amazon announces new Kindle Paperwhite and Signature Edition for the UAE

It's been nearly three years since the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) launched, which is quite a long time in the tech world, but fans of flashy new gadgets will be pleased to hear there are two new Kindle Paperwhite for 2021 that Amazon has unveiled.

This new mid-range e-reader has launched alongside a Signature Edition model which is a slightly more premium version of the Paperwhite.

In the UAE, the new Kindle is expected to be available on October 27. Amazon has priced the Kindle Paperwhite at 579 AED and that comes with 8GB storage.

The more expensive Signature edition is priced at AED 749 and that gets you 32GB storage as well as wireless charging.

Analysis: what's new with these e-readers?

The big change over the three-year-old Kindle Paperwhite is that, while that slate had a 6-inch screen with 5 back-lighting LEDs, the new one has a 6.8-inch screen with 17 LEDs, so it'll be bigger with better contrast. Plus, it'll have a warmth feature so you can change the coloration of the display slightly.

Plus, the new Paperwhites have a USB-C port, making them the first Kindles to use the USB standard which will ensure it'll charge much quicker. Amazon says they have a 10-week battery life and come with 8GB storage.

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has 32GB storage, auto-adjusting front light depending on your settings for the display and wireless charging.

We haven't tested any of these new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite models yet, but when we do, we'll be able to recommend if they're worth the money or not.